Moore Christmas

Moore Christmas, a Christmas in July vendor event, will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at 106 Vass-Carthage Road, Carthage.

“Shop your favorite vendors, discover unique and handmade crafts and enjoy local food trucks while getting a head start on holiday shopping,” says a spokesman.

For more information, email moore.christmas.in.july@gmail.com.

Concert on the Green

Big Daddy Love, whose sound has been referred to as “Appalachian rock,” will be in concert at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 17, on the McNeill-Woodward Green at Sandhills Community College.

Opening the show will be Jonathan Byrd and the Pickup Cowboys.

Tickets are available at www.ticketmesandhills.com.

Movie by the Lake

Aberdeen Parks and Recreation, along with sponsors Coca-Cola and First Bank of Aberdeen, present the free film “The Croods: A New Age” Friday, July 16, at 8:30 p.m. at Aberdeen Lake Park.

The rain date is same time on July 17.

“Bring a chair or blanket,” says a spokesman.

Weymouth Woods

Weymouth Woods will have a volunteer day from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 17. The project has yet to be determined but “bring work gloves if you have them,” says a spokesman.

On Sunday, July 18, at 2 p.m. a ranger will take visitors on a 1.5 mile reptile walkabout to view snakes, lizards and turtle that make the Sandhills their home.

Weymouth Woods Sandhills Nature Preserve is located at 1024 Fort Bragg Road, Southern Pines.

Call (910) 692-2167 for more information.

Senior Bingo

Southern Pines Recreation and Parks Department is hosting bingo for adults 55-plus from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, at Douglass Community Center, 1185 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Southern Pines.

There will be 10 games of bingo. The cost is $2 for Southern Pines residents and $4 for nonresidents. There is a limit of 24 participants, so registration should be completed by calling (910) 692-7376.

Summer Classic

The Sunrise Theater presents the 1972 classic film “What’s Up, Doc?”, starring Barbra Streisand and Ryan O’Neal, at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 15.

The film is sponsored by Moubry Family Dentistry. Tickets are $10.

The theater is located at 250 NW Broad St., Southern Pines. Call (910) 692-3611 or visit www.sunrisetheater.com.

Outdoor Film

Friday, July 16, and Saturday, July 17, at 8:30 p.m., the Sunrise Theater presents “Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery” on the green space next to the theater.

Rated PG-13, the film stars Mike Myers.

Tickets are $10 per person, general admission and are available at the box office 30 minutes prior to the show or by calling (910) 692-3611.

Benefit Weekend

Events benefiting Carthage resident Wayne Pruitt, who is battling lymphoma, will be held Friday, July 16, and Saturday, July 17.

A plate sale will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the McDonald Building, 203 McReynolds St., Carthage. Plates are $9 and include a chicken leg quarter, green beans, corn on the cob, a role and dessert. Dine in will be available. Tickets may be purchased in advance by calling or texting (910) 783-6078 or (910) 638-8155.

On Saturday, at 4 p.m. a corn hole tournament will be held at 215 Tarbell St., Aberdeen, behind the Coca-Cola facility. A $15 buy-in per player also includes a hot dog, chips and drink. Partners will be drawn at random. Concessions will be available for spectators, so lawn chairs are advised. Preregister by emailing hpruitt1978@gmail.com, by calling or texting (910) 783-6078, or on the day of the event.

Raffle tickets are on sale at a cost of $2 each or six for $10. The prize drawings will be held at the corn hole tournament.

“One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to help support Wayne in his time of need,” says a spokesman.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days