Moore Christmas
Moore Christmas, a Christmas in July vendor event, will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at 106 Vass-Carthage Road, Carthage.
“Shop your favorite vendors, discover unique and handmade crafts and enjoy local food trucks while getting a head start on holiday shopping,” says a spokesman.
For more information, email moore.christmas.in.july@gmail.com.
Concert on the Green
Big Daddy Love, whose sound has been referred to as “Appalachian rock,” will be in concert at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 17, on the McNeill-Woodward Green at Sandhills Community College.
Opening the show will be Jonathan Byrd and the Pickup Cowboys.
Tickets are available at www.ticketmesandhills.com.
Movie by the Lake
Aberdeen Parks and Recreation, along with sponsors Coca-Cola and First Bank of Aberdeen, present the free film “The Croods: A New Age” Friday, July 16, at 8:30 p.m. at Aberdeen Lake Park.
The rain date is same time on July 17.
“Bring a chair or blanket,” says a spokesman.
Weymouth Woods
Weymouth Woods will have a volunteer day from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 17. The project has yet to be determined but “bring work gloves if you have them,” says a spokesman.
On Sunday, July 18, at 2 p.m. a ranger will take visitors on a 1.5 mile reptile walkabout to view snakes, lizards and turtle that make the Sandhills their home.
Weymouth Woods Sandhills Nature Preserve is located at 1024 Fort Bragg Road, Southern Pines.
Call (910) 692-2167 for more information.
Senior Bingo
Southern Pines Recreation and Parks Department is hosting bingo for adults 55-plus from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, at Douglass Community Center, 1185 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Southern Pines.
There will be 10 games of bingo. The cost is $2 for Southern Pines residents and $4 for nonresidents. There is a limit of 24 participants, so registration should be completed by calling (910) 692-7376.
Summer Classic
The Sunrise Theater presents the 1972 classic film “What’s Up, Doc?”, starring Barbra Streisand and Ryan O’Neal, at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 15.
The film is sponsored by Moubry Family Dentistry. Tickets are $10.
The theater is located at 250 NW Broad St., Southern Pines. Call (910) 692-3611 or visit www.sunrisetheater.com.
Outdoor Film
Friday, July 16, and Saturday, July 17, at 8:30 p.m., the Sunrise Theater presents “Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery” on the green space next to the theater.
Rated PG-13, the film stars Mike Myers.
Tickets are $10 per person, general admission and are available at the box office 30 minutes prior to the show or by calling (910) 692-3611.
Benefit Weekend
Events benefiting Carthage resident Wayne Pruitt, who is battling lymphoma, will be held Friday, July 16, and Saturday, July 17.
A plate sale will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the McDonald Building, 203 McReynolds St., Carthage. Plates are $9 and include a chicken leg quarter, green beans, corn on the cob, a role and dessert. Dine in will be available. Tickets may be purchased in advance by calling or texting (910) 783-6078 or (910) 638-8155.
On Saturday, at 4 p.m. a corn hole tournament will be held at 215 Tarbell St., Aberdeen, behind the Coca-Cola facility. A $15 buy-in per player also includes a hot dog, chips and drink. Partners will be drawn at random. Concessions will be available for spectators, so lawn chairs are advised. Preregister by emailing hpruitt1978@gmail.com, by calling or texting (910) 783-6078, or on the day of the event.
Raffle tickets are on sale at a cost of $2 each or six for $10. The prize drawings will be held at the corn hole tournament.
“One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to help support Wayne in his time of need,” says a spokesman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.