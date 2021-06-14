Virtual Book Tour
Jill McCorkle will be in conversation with author John Hart about the paperback release of her book “Hieroglyphics” at noon Thursday, June 17.
Tickets are free, but registration is required by visiting www.ticketmesandhills.com in order to receive a link and passcode.
For information, call (910) 692-3211.
Spaghetti Dinner
The Aberdeen Volunteer Firefighters Association will host its annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser Friday, June 18, from 11 a.m. to 7 pm. at the Aberdeen Fire Department.
Plates, which are $8, include spaghetti, salad, roll and dessert, and are available for drive-through.
Juneteenth
The first Juneteenth Celebration, a free event, will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at the Cardinal Park, 675 S. Walnut St. (U.S. 1 South), Pinebluff.
Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of the practice of enslaving human beings in the U.S.
There will be storytelling, spoken word artists, vendors, arts and crafts and food, as well as live music by the Throwback Collaboration Band from 5 to 8 p.m.
“This will be a day of reconnection and reconciliation for our community,” says a spokesman. “This event is made possible by the Bold Initiative Grant from Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church.”
For information, call (704) 595-3806.
Summer Classics
The Sunrise Theater’s Summer Classic series presents “Wait Until Dark,” a 1967 psychological thriller starring Audrey Hepburn and Alan Arkin at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 17, inside the Sunrise Theater.
The film is sponsored by Ken Howell and Howell Masonry.
Tickets are $10, and are available at ticketing.useast.veezi.com/purchase/2597 or the box office.
The Sunrise is located at 250 NW Broad St., Southern Pines. For information, call (910) 692-3611.
Pauley Lecture
Patrick Dougherty, a natural element artist, will be the Ruth Pauley lecturer at 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, at Owens Auditorium at the BPAC on the campus of Sandhills Community College.
Combining his carpentry skills with his love of nature, Dougherty began to learn more about primitive techniques of building and to experiment with tree saplings as construction material.
His work quickly evolved from single pieces on conventional pedestals to monumental scale environmental works, which required saplings by the truckloads. Over the last 30-plus years, he has built over 300 of these works, and become internationally acclaimed.
Admission is free.
Outdoor Movie
Join in the laughter Friday, June 18, and Saturday, June 19, at 8:30 p.m. on the green space next to the Sunrise as the theater presents “National Lampoon’s Vacation.”
Accompanied by their children, Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase) and his wife, Ellen (Beverly D’Angelo), are driving from Illinois to a California amusement park. As Clark increasingly fixates on a beautiful woman driving a sports car, the Griswolds deal with car problems and the death of a family member. They reach Los Angeles, but, when Clark worries that the trip is being derailed again, he acts impulsively to get his family to the park.
The film is rated R. No outside food is permitted.
Tickets, which are $10 per person, are available at ticketing.useast.veezi.com/purchase/2583 or at the box office 30 minutes before the show.
For more information, call (910) 692-3611.
Bringing Back Broadway
Bradshaw Performing Arts Center's Owens Auditorium will open its doors to live performances June 19 and June 20, as Sandhills Repertory Theater brings Broadway to the Sandhills.
After more than a year of silence, the Owens stage will come alive with both local and New York voices in the performance “Bringing Back Broadway... Finally!” This free concert will feature songs from familiar Broadway shows.
Sandhills Repertory Theater will hold two performances. The first concert will be Saturday, June 19, at 7:30 p.m., with another show on Sunday, June 20, at 2 p.m.
Tickets for both events are free but individuals must reserve a seat by visiting www.ticketmesandhills.com.
The show is also being live-streamed. The link for Saturday is https://youtu.be/5E6ksjZXqX0. The link for Sunday is https://youtu.be/gT4t7pauaWE.
To learn more about this upcoming concert, visit www.sandhillsrep.org.
Weymouth Woods
Weymouth Woods will hold a volunteer work day Saturday, June 19, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Boyd Tract Meadow. The park staff needs assistance with clearing out vines, invasive species and other unwanted understory plants.
“Please park in the Weymouth Center parking lot at 555 E. Connecticut Ave.,” says a spokesman. “If you have loppers and work gloves, please bring them, but we will have few spares available. Don’t forget your water bottle; long pants and closed-toed shoes are recommended.”
For information, call (910) 692-2167.
Cruise-In
There will be a cruise-in at Mac’s Breakfast Anytime, 1904 N. Sandhills Blvd., Aberdeen, Friday, June 18, from 5 p.m. until dark.
“Bring your classic car, truck or motorcycle and join in the fun,” says a spokesman. “There will be door prizes and 50/50 drawings, as well as oldies music.”
These events, sponsored by the Sandhills Classic Street Rod Association and Mac’s Breakfast Anytime, will continue on the third Friday
of every month through October and are free to the public.
Proceeds go to support local charities. For further information, visit www.sandhillsclassicstreetrods.com or contact
Andy Lee at (910) 585-0054 or (910) 692-3605.
