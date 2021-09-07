Live After 5
Get ready for some beach music Friday, Sept. 10, at Live After 5, in Pinehurst, featuring The Entertainers.
The action takes place from 5 to 9 p.m. at James W. Tufts Memorial Park in the village.
The event is free and includes music, dancing and activities for children. “Bring your lawn chairs and blankets,” says a spokesman.
Outdoor Concert
Abigail Dowd performs Saturday, Sept. 11, at 6:30 p.m. on BPAC’s McNeill-Woodward Green as part of the Concerts on the Green series.
Dowd grew up in the Sandhills. She is on tour with her “Beautiful Day” album, which was recently released.
Tickets are available at www.ticketmesandhills.com.
Encore Center
Encore Center opens its third season with “Steel Magnolias” Friday, Sept. 10, at 7:30 p.m., with other performances Saturday, Sept. 11, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 12, at 2 p.m.
Encore Center is located at 160 E. New Hampshire Ave., in Southern Pines.
Tickets are $17.50 to $25 and are available at https://encorecenter.tix.com/Schedule.aspx?OrgNum=6154.
Weymouth Woods
On Sunday, Sept. 12, at 2 p.m., join a Weymouth “Woods ranger for “Reading the Landscape.”
Hidden markers, scarred trees and even the odd hill can tell the story of a forest,” says a spokesman. “ Join us on a 1-mile hike as we search for signs and interpret the landscape of the forest to learn more of its history and current ecology. It’s possible we will walk off-trail, so long pants are recommended.”
Weymouth Woods Sandhills Nature Preserve is located at 1024 Fort Bragg Road, Southern Pines. For information, call (910) 692-2167.
STARworks
Hot Glass, Cold Beer returns to STARworks Thursday, Sept. 9, at 5:30 p.m., with special guest Jaime Guerrero.
The Smokehouse Bistro food truck will be on site. There will be live music by Drew Foust in the STARworks Cafe and Taproom following the glassblowing demonstration.
STARworks is located at 100 Russell Drive, Star. For information, call (910) 428-9001 or visit www.starworksnc.org.
Virtual Discussion
Cookbook author Baily Ruskus will discuss her new book “Cook, Heal. Go Vegan? A Delicious Guide to Plant-Based Cooking for Better Health and a Better World” Wednesday, Sept. 15, from noon to 1 p.m. For information, visit www.ticketmesandhills.com
