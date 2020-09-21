Lecture
The Ruth Pauley Lecture Series celebrates its 34th year by presenting eight speakers for the 2020-21season.
For the fall, lectures will be completely online. The public will have access to each lecture live via Facebook or the RPLS website at ruthpauley.org.
On Thursday, Sept. 24, at 7:30 p.m., Leonard Rogoff, research historian of the Jewish Heritage Foundation of North Carolina, will host “Gertrude Weil: Southern Lad, New Woman and Jewish Activist.”
Weil was in the forefront of causes from public health, economic justice, racial equality and disarmament. Rogoff is author of “Gertrude Weil: Jewish Progressive in the New South” and has written and lectured extensively on the Jewish South.
For additional information, visit www.ruthpauley.org.
Movies by the Lake
“Trolls World Tour” is the featured film Friday, Sept. 25, at 7:15 p.m., for Movies by the Lake, hosted by Aberdeen Parks and Recreation at 301 Lake Park Crossing. The event is free.
Concessions will be available for purchase.
“Don't forget your chair or blanket!
In order to comply with the executive order for gatherings seating will be arranged in individual marked sections that are 6 feet apart to ensure social distancing. No more than six people will be allowed in each section. Masks will be required if outside designated square, in the concessions line, and in the bathrooms.
The film is sponsored by First Bank of Aberdeen. The rain date is the same time the following day.
For information, call (910) 944-7275.
Given-to-Go
Given Memorial Library and Elliott’s on Linden are teaming up again for Given-to-Go, offering a taste of North Carolina foods, Tuesday, Sept. 29.
Meals are $22 each, with a portion of the proceeds going to the library. The menu includes sautéed shrimp on a stick, with cocktail sauce; broccoli and red cabbage slaw with cranberries, sunflower seeds and carrots, in a sweet vinegar; wedge salad, topped with blue cheese and onions with a buttermilk ranch dressing; and tomato basil gazpacho soup.
Contact Tufts Archives at (910) 295-3642 or giventufts@gmail.com by Sept. 25 to pre-purchase meals.
Meals must be picked up on the library’s front lawn between 5:30 and 7 p.m. The library is located at 150 Cherokee Road, Pinehurst.
‘Riverdance’
The Sunrise Theater will show “Riverdance 25” Thursday, Sept. 24, and Sunday, Sept. 27, under the stars.
Doors and concessions will open at 7 p.m. and the shows will begin at 7:30 p.m.
The entire park will be enclosed with tents and turned into a spacious theater under the stars. Large 10-foot circles that can seat up to four people will be painted on the grass. Movie goers may bring chairs or blankets and can remove their mask when in their circle. Masks are required at all other times. The circles are spaced six feet apart for social distancing.
Call the Sunrise Theater at (910) 692-3611 between 4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday to buy tickets. Or email MaryBeth@SunriseTheater.com for more information.
Walk With Ease
The Southern Pines Recreation and Parks Department will offer the Walk With Ease program Monday, Tuesday and Wednesdays from 10 to 11 a.m. Sept. 28-Nov. 4, at Douglass Community Center, 1185 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Southern Pines.
The cost is $15 for residents and $30 for nonresidents.
For information, contact Bridgett Sampson at (910) 692-7376 or bsampson@southernpines.net.
Yard Sale
Linden Lodge will hold its annual yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at 2251 Linden Road, Aberdeen. Masks and social distancing are required.
Funds raised go to support Linden Lodge programs. For information, email debholmez@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/events/635939203716224.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.