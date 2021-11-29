Aberdeen Tree Lighting
The town of Aberdeen will hold its annual tree lighting at 6:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at 100 E. Main St.
Santa makes an appearance, and there will be special performances and light refreshments.
Christmas Spectacular
The Christmas Spectacular for BackPack Pals takes place at 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at the Fair Barn in Pinehurst.
Southern gospel groups, The Whisnants and the Mark Trammell Quartet makes this annual stop on their Home for Christmas tour to benefit children in need.
There is no admission charge, but an offering will be received for the BackPack Pals program, which is a division of the Food Bank. For information, call (910) 684-3335 or email christmasoutreach19@gmail.com.
Temple Theatre
Temple Theatre presents its own original musical adaptation of “A Christmas Carol” Dec. 2-19, at the theater, located at 126 Carthage St., Sanford.
For information about tickets, visit www.templeshows.org or call (910) 774-4155.
Holiday Classics
Sunrise Theater is celebrating the holiday season with a movie series that is sure to have something that pleases everyone in the family.
Thursday, Dec. 2, at 6:30 p.m. the Sunrise will screen the 1988 action thriller “Die Hard.” And yes, that is a Christmas movie, according to a spokesman.
The film is rated R; tickets are $10. For more information, visit www.sunrisetheater.com.
The theater is located at 250 NW Broad St., Southern Pines.
Pinehurst Tree Lighting
The village of Pinehurst will hold its annual tree lighting from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at Tufts Memorial Park.
There will be a kids zone, sponsored by the USGA Women’s Open Championship. Santa will also be onsite as will vendors with food and beverages available for purchase.
Pancake Breakfast
The Women of Seven Lakes are selling tickets for their annual pancake breakfast. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. The breakfast will be held at the Seven Lakes North Side Clubhouse 118 Firetree Lane, on Saturday Dec. 4, from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Contact Gayle van Dijk at GVand18291@yahoo.com or (203) 980-5213 for tickets. The proceeds from this event go to local nonprofit organizations.
‘A Christmas Story’
Encore Center presents the beloved tale of ‘A Christmas Story,” featuring young Ralphie and his quest to receive a Red Ryder carbine action air rifle for Christmas.
This G-rated show will be performed Friday, Dec. 3, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 4, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 5, at 2 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 10, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 11, at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 12, at 2 p.m.
There will also be a student matinee Friday, Dec. 10, at 9:30 a.m. and a sensory friendly performance at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.
Tickets are $17.50 and $25. Order online at www.encorecenter.net or by calling (910) 725-0603.
Cameron Parade
The town of Cameron will hold its Christmas parade at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, in downtown Cameron.
Christmas in Vass
On Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Vass, multiple local artists and businesses will be open and stocked with gifts.
Bring the children and fur babies for photos with Santa for $20 and a food donation.
S.P. Parade
The annual Southern Pines Christmas parade, sponsored by the Southern Pines Business Association and co-sponsored by the Southern Pines Recreation and Parks Department, will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, in downtown Southern Pines.
There will be bands, floats, firetrucks, antique cars and more, and of course Santa Claus will close out the parade.
Santa’s Workshop
On Saturday, Dec. 4, following the Southern Pines Christmas parade, the Junior League of Moore County hosts Santa’s Workshop at the Southern Pines Train Station, 235 NW Broad St., Southern Pines.
There will be gift wrapping and photos with Santa. Donations will go to support the programs of the Junior League.
Band Concert
The New Horizons Band in the Pines will perform at 3 p.m. Friday, Dec., 3, at the Senior Enrichment Center. The event is open to the public.
Top Hat and Tails
Top Hat and Tails: 50 Shades of Pandemonium, a fundraiser for Animal Advocates of Moore County, will be held Friday, Dec. 3, from 5:30 to 9 p.m., at Homewood Suites by Hilton, at Olmsted Village in Pinehurst.
Attire is “dressy casual, and there will be adoptable pets, a 50/50 raffle, silent auction, heavy hors d’oeuvres and beer and wine.
Special guest will be Kelli Wofford, VMD, of Longleaf Animal Hospital.
Tickets are $50 and are available at Longleaf Animal Hospital (pet boutique side), in Southern Pines; Bump and Baby, in Pinehurst; and Sandhills Winery, in Seven Lakes.
For more information, contact Jan at (910) 673-2918 or visit www.aamcnc.org.
Wonderland Adventure
The Southern Pines Recreation and Parks Department presents “Wonderland: A Christmas Adventure” Friday, Dec. 3, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., at the Southern Pines Recreation Center, 160 Memorial Park Court.
Children 12 and under may come for games, fun and a visited from the white-bearded guy. (Children must be accompanied by an adult.) “Bring a flashlight for the candy hunt to follow,” says a spokesman.
For more information, call (910) 692-7376.
Shag Society
Moore Area Shag Society (MASS) invites those 21 and over to a special night of dancing on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 7 to 11 p.m., at Down Memory Lane, located off N.C. 5 at 161 Dawkins St., Aberdeen (behind the bowling alley).
“We will be having a special drawing ($1 per ticket) to benefit our charities,” says a spokesman. “The 50/50 drawing will also be held.”
MASS continues to collect donations for its two charities. Checks should be made to MASS. Donations are tax deductible.
“This month we are also asking each person to bring non perishable food which will be donated to help Moore County families in need,” says the spokesman.
A cash bar is available. There is no community food sharing, although individuals may bring goodies for their table. Admission is $10 and you do not have to be a member of a shag club to attend.
Open House
KT Horse Farms is hosting an open house from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. The farm will be open with holiday games and shopping, an opportunity to meet the horses and hot chocolate.
The farm is located at 455 Tufts Vista Road, Jackson Springs.
For more information, call Karlie at (910) 986-6815.
Ornament Sale
The STARworks Holiday Ornament Sale will be held Dec. 4-18.
Shop in person Monday through Saturday at STARworks Center for Creative Enterprise, 100 Russell Drive, in Star. Online sales begin Dec. 6.
Visit www.STARworksNC.org or call (910) 428-9001 for more information.
Cape Fear Theatre
Cape Fear Regional Theatre announces the 30th anniversary production of one of Fayetteville’s longest running holiday traditions, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.” Performances will be Dec. 4-19.
CFRT continues to operate in line with the most current guidance from the CDC and Artistic Unions and currently requires that all audience members wear masks during performances.
Tickets are $16 for adults and $11 for children (18 and under). As a Blue Star Theater, CFRT offers military discounts for all performances and hosts military appreciation nights (Dec. 7-10)
For tickets and information visit cfrt.org or call the box office at (910) 323-4233.
Craft Market
A holiday craft market, featuring more than 30 local vendors, will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, in downtown Robbins.
Admission is free. There will be pottery, soaps, clothing, leather crafts, jewelry, woodworks, wreaths and more.
For information, contact Kayla at (864) 205-9790 or Jessica at (910) 690-7623.
Met Opera
The Sunrise Theater presents a live performance of the Metropolitan Opera’s “Eurydice” Saturday, Dec. 4, at 12:55 p.m.
The ancient Greek myth of Orpheus, who attempts to harness the power of music to rescue his beloved Eurydice from the underworld, has inspired composers since opera’s earliest days. Rising American composer Matthew Aucoin now carries that tradition into the 21st century with a captivating new take on the story — a product of the Met’s commissioning program. With a libretto by MacArthur “Genius Grant” recipient Sarah Ruhl, adapted from her acclaimed 2003 play, the opera reimagines the familiar tale from Eurydice’s point of view. Soprano Erin Morley sings the title role, opposite baritone Joshua Hopkins as Orpheus and countertenor Jakub Józef Orliński as his otherworldly alter-ego. Bass-baritone Nathan Berg is Eurydice’s father and fellow resident of the underworld, with tenor Barry Banks as Hades himself.
Individual tickets are $27 per performance.
Contact the Sunrise Theater at www.sunrisetheater.com or (910) 692-3611.
Candlelight Tour
The House in the Horseshoe State Historic Site will host candlelight tours of the Alston House Saturday, Dec. 4, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Guided tours will take visitors through the downstairs rooms, exploring 18th century Christmas traditions.
Tickets, which are $8, are available through Eventbrite.
“Please note that masks are required in all indoor spaces and are encouraged outdoors when others are near,” says a spokesman.
The house is located at 288 Alston House Road, Sanford.
Holiday Concert
The first performance of the Moore Philharmonic Orchestra will be the annual holiday concert at Owens Auditorium at the BPAC on the campus of Sandhills Community College on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 7 p.m.
“We will also have our annual gift basket raffle,” says a spokesman. “This is a free community event you won’t want to miss.”
Seven Lakes Santa
All children are invited to a visit with Santa Claus Sunday, Dec. 5, from 2 to 4 p.m., at Seven Lakes Fire and Rescue, 718 Seven Lakes Drive, West End. Santa will hear Christmas wishes and be available for photos; please bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate for the fire station’s Toys for Tots drive.
Carthage Events
The annual tree lighting will be held Tuesday, Dec. 7, beginning with a performance of the Union Pines Chorus at 5:30 p.m., followed by the tree lighting at 6 p.m. at the Moore County Courts Facility Building in Carthage.
The annual Carthage Christmas parade follows at 6:30 p.m. in the downtown area.
Holiday Food Drive
A holiday food drive to benefit Moore Buddies Mentoring families continues through Dec. 10. Donations may be dropped off at The Roast Office and Given Book Shop, 95 Cherokee Road, Pinehurst, Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. or Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Needed items include canned fruit and vegetables (corn, peas, green beans, sweet potatoes, pumpkin and fruit cocktail); rice; instant potatoes; macaroni and cheese; cranberry sauce; gravy; Stovetop stuffing; biscuit and cornbread mix; turkey or chicken stock; hot chocolate and candy canes.
“Please do not donate anything in glass jars or perishable items,” says a spokesman.
Given Library
Given Library hosts story time Thursday, Dec. 2, at 10 a.m. at the library, located at 150 Cherokee Road, Pinehurst.
The Saturday Kids Program, with a theme of “Wonderful Winter,” will be held De.c 4, from 10 a.m. to noon. There will be crafts and a story.
Holly Jolly Lights
Holly Jolly Lights Christmas program continues through New Year’s Day, Monday through Sunday from 5 to 10 p.m., at 135 Fox Run Road, Pinehurst.
“Tune your radio to 98.9,” says a spokesman.
There is no charge, but there is a donation box.
Highlanders Farm Lights
Highlanders Farm is hosting its first drive-through Christmas Light Show, which continues Tuesday through Saturday through Dec. 31 (with the exception of Christmas Day). Hours are from 6 to 9:30 p.m.
There will be coffee, hot chocolate, apple cider and homemade ice cream available.
Tickets are $20 per vehicle (up to 8 passengers) or $20 for a van (9-plus passengers). No buses will be allowed.
Purchase tickets at https://www.etix.com/ticket/e/1023091/highlanders-farm-christmas-light-show-carthage-highlanders-farm.
“In case of inclement weather, check our social media for an update or call (910) 947-5831 for a recorded message,” says a spokesman. “Tickets will be honored for another night.”
The farm is located at 5784 N.C. 22, Carthage, 4 miles from the Moore County Airport.
