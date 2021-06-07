Family Fun Day

Family Fun Day will be held from 3 to 7 p.m., Saturday, June 12, at Southern Pines Brewing Company

The event is free and hosted by the Moore County LEO Association.

“Come to the Southern Pines Brewing Company and meet your local law enforcement officers,” says a spokesman. “Enjoy beer, live music, kids’ activities and a corn hole tournament all while supporting your local law enforcement.”

Arts and Crafts

The “Spring into Summer” arts and crafts market, sponsored by Shady Spot Tavern, Nicholas Havner Pottery and Simply Agile, will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at 155 S. Middleton St., and Fidelity Bank parking lot, Robbins.

There will be pottery, shirts, hats, soaps, woodwork, wreaths, handmade jewelry, cheesecake, food trucks, gifts and more than 30 local artisans and vendors.

For information, contact Kayla at (864) 205-9790.

Babe Bash

An “all-girls” only event benefiting Tambra Place, whose mission is to provide a safe, nurturing, social learning environment for homeless and at-risk young women in Moore County, will be held Saturday, June 12, from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at 111 W. South St., Aberdeen. There will be shopping, a D.J., dancing and adult beverages. A $25 ticket includes light appetizers, one drink and swag.

The event continues Sunday, June 13, from noon to 4 p.m., with shopping, a pastry bar, mimosas, yoga and fitness classes. VIP tickets are $25 and include a drink, one fitness class and a swag bag.

“The event is recommended for ages 16 and up,” says a spokesman. “Alcohol will be served to those 21 and up.”

Tickets are available at marieandmarcele.com/collections/babe-bash-tickets.

Summer Classic

The Sunrise Theater presents the 1940 film “The Philadelphia Story,” starring Cary Grant, Katharine Hepburn and James Stewart at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 10, inside the theater, located at 250 NW Broad St., Southern Pines.

When a rich woman’s ex-husband and a tabloid-type reporter turn up just before her planned remarriage, she begins to learn the truth about herself.

Tickets, which are $10, are available at ticketing.useast.veezi.com/purchase/2596 or at the box office. Call (910) 692-3611 for more information.

Outdoor Concert Film

Superstar country duo Florida Georgia Line hits big screens nationwide with an exclusive brand-new, full concert length show. Featuring special guest performances from Nelly and Chase Rice, the never-before-seen show will feature the band’s biggest hits as well as new fan favorite songs from the recently-released “Life Rolls On” album, including chart-topping single “Long Live” and "I Love My Country.”

The concert will be shown Saturday, June 12, at 8:30 p.m. on the screen on the green space at the Sunrise Theater, located at 250 NW Broad St., Southern Pines.

Tickets are $15 per person. Call the Sunrise at (910) 692-3611 for more information. Remaining tickets will be available at the box office 30 minutes before showtime.

Chairs and blankets are recommended. Chair height may not exceed 34"

Masks are no longer mandatory for the outdoor theater, but are still required to enter the theater building for concessions and restrooms.

‘Hello Summer’

The town of Vass presents its Hello Summer Festival Saturday, June 12, beginning at noon at Sandy Ramey Keith Park.

The event includes food trucks, beer tents and music, featuring Whiskey Pines Band, and a parade. To sign up or for more information about the parade, email mwalden@townofvass.com.

Weymouth Woods

Explore beetles, butterflies and other bugs at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 12, at Weymouth Woods Sandhills Nature Preserve. It is N.C. State Parks “Year of the Beetle.” Come explore the world of these and other fascinating insects on a 1.5-mile hike with a park ranger.

Register by calling (910) 692-2167. Weymouth Woods is located at 1024 Fort Bragg Road, Southern Pines.

Flag Day

The Southern Pines Elks and the VFW are partnering to do a Flag Day ritual that honors all the flags that have flown over the U.S.

“We have enlisted both the Boy Scouts and Scouting America to carry the flags to our event,” says a spokesman. “They will start around 11 a.m. Saturday, June 12, at the north end of Broad Street, carrying the flags down Broad Street (on the sidewalk) all the way to Wisconsin Avenue, where they will make a right hand turn and proceed to the VFW Hall. At the hall, the Elk officers will conduct the Flag Day ritual, which is open for Elk and VFW members and invited guests.”

Writing Meeting

There will be a Write Now Prompt Writing meeting Saturday, June 12, from 11 a.m. to noon at Given Book Shop, 95 Cherokee Road, Pinehurst. A $5 donation is requested.

For information, contact Janene Massieh at janene@popcornpressandmedia.com or (619) 892-5232.

