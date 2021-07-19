Summer Classic

The Sunrise Theater presents “North by Northwest,” a 1959 classic starring Cary Grant, at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 21.

The film is sponsored by Autowerks. Tickets are $10.

The theater is located at 250 NW Broad St., Southern Pines. Call (910) 692-3611 or visit www.sunrisetheater.com.

Summer Carnival

Southern Pines Recreation and Parks Department presents a summer carnival for children 12 and under from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 23, at 210 Memorial Park Court. (The rain location is the recreation center gym.)

For more information, call (910) 692-7376. or email bsampson@southernpines.net.

Weymouth Woods

On Sunday, July 25, at 2 p.m., learn how to become a junior range with the N.C. State Parks.

“We will complete some activities to get children started on earning a Junior Ranger patch,” says a spokesman.

This event is appropriate for ages 6-12, and children must be accompanied by an adult.

Weymouth Woods Sandhills Nature Preserve is located at 1024 Fort Bragg Road, Southern Pines

For information, call (910) 692-2167.

Free Health Fair

There will be a free health fair Saturday, July 24, from 9 a.m. to noon at New Covenant Fellowship, 1305 Hussey Road, Carthage.

There will be community doctors and physicians’ assistants available for sports physicals and health screenings as well as several vendor tables.

“We will be handing out 300 backpacks with school supplies,” says a spokesman.

For information, visit www.ncftoday.com.

STARworks

STARworks glass resident artists, husband-and-wife team, Ekin Deniz Aytac and Joshua Davids, and ceramic resident artist Megan Thomas will present slides and discuss their work, Friday, July 23, at 5:30 p.m. at STARworks, located at 100 Russell Drive in Star.

The Smokehouse Bistro food truck will be on site. Live music by The Radio follows the talks. The event is free, and all ages welcome.

For more information, call (910) 428-9001 or email contact@starworksnc.org.

