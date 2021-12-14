Holiday Pops
The Carolina Philharmonic is performing its annual holiday pops concert at the Fair Barn Wednesday, Dec. 15, at 7:30 p.m.
Visit www.carolinaphil.org for tickets or call (910) 687-0287.
Wreaths Across America
National Wreaths Across America Day is an event that remembers our veterans during this holiday season by placing wreaths on their graves as a token of appreciation for their service to the country. This year the event is scheduled for Dec. 18.
However, due to other commitments, the residents of Lakeview here in Moore County will be laying wreaths for veterans at the Lakeview Cemetery on Dec. 17 at 10 p.m. Anyone with family or friends buried in the cemetery who would like to participate is welcome. Wreaths will be available for those wishing to participate.
Vass Parade
The third annual Vass Christmas parade takes place Saturday, Dec. 18, at 11 a.m., in downtown Vass.
For details about the parade route, visit www.townofvassnc.gov.
Toy Drive
There will be a toy drive for Caring Hearts of Moore County Saturday, Dec. 18, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Springhill Suites by Marriott, located at 10024 U.S. 15-501, Pinehurst.
Admission is a new unopened toy or child’s coat. Free activities include a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, a crafts table, making cards for the elderly, face painting, candy cane putt-putt, music and a hot cocoa station.
Food and drink will be available for purchase and inexpensive last minute gift shops will offer their wares. There will also be a 50/50 raffle.
Holiday Classics
Sunrise Theater is celebrating the holiday season with a movie series that is sure to have something that pleases everyone in the family.
Thursday, Dec. 16, at 6:30 p.m. the Sunrise will screen the 1989 classic “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” featuring Chevy Chase.
The film is rated PG-13; tickets are $10. For more information, visit www.sunrisetheater.com.
The theater is located at 250 NW Broad St., Southern Pines.
Radio Play
JudsonRADIO (part of Judson Theatre Company) presents the radio play “Little Women” Dec. 18-19, in partnership with Muirfield Broadcasting.
The show airs Saturday, Dec. 18, from 9 to 10 a.m. on Star 102.5 FM, and from 3 to 4 p.m. on WIOZ 550 AM. Sunday’s airings are from 9 to 10 a.m. on WIOZ and 1 to 2 p.m. on 102.5.
“Family is forever in this special radio version of the Louisa May Alcott novel that tells the story of the March sisters,” says a spokesman.
Bolshoi Ballet
The Sunrise Theater presents “The Nutcracker” at 12:55 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 19.
On Christmas eve, Marie and her whole family are gathered around the tree in celebration of the holiday. She receives a magical gift from her godfather Drosselmeyer and soon enough this Christmas eve will take an unexpected turn for her. Marie’s new doll comes alive and carries her into a whirlwind adventure.
Individual tickets are $25 per performance. The Sunrise Theater is located at 250 NW Broad St., Southern Pines.
Contact the Sunrise Theater at www.sunrisetheater.com or (910) 692-3611.
Gingerbread Fun
The town of Southern Pines is sponsoring “Decorating for Christmas,” an event for ages 3 to 18, Sunday, Dec. 19, from 1 to 2 or 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., featuring gingerbread house decorating.
The cost is $30 for residents and $60 for nonresidents. The event takes place at the Southern Pines Train Station.
Local chef and baker Kay Beazley will be in charge. Hot chocolate will be available.
“Parents should feel free to stay and take pictures while enjoying hot chocolate or spend the time doing some extra Christmas shopping,” says a spokesman.
Register online at www.southernpines.net/recreation. For more information, contact Megan Threatt at mthreatt@southernpines.net or (910) 692-2463.
‘Nutcracker’
Terpsichore Dance presents “The Nutcracker” Saturday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 19, at 2 p.m., at Sandhills Community College.
Annual Showing
The Sunrise Theater will offer its free traditional showing of “The Polar Express” Tuesday, Dec. 21, at 6:30 p.m.
The film is sponsored by The Murphy Insurance Agency.
For more information, visit www.sunrisetheater.com.
The theater is located at 250 NW Broad St., Southern Pines.
Drive-Through Nativity
First Baptist Church of Pinehurst will hold the Bethlehem in the Pines drive-through Nativity from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19 and Wednesday, Dec. 22. The church is located at N.C. 211 West, across from the entrance to Pinewild Country Club.
Given Library
Given Library hosts story time Thursday, Dec. 16, at 10 a.m. at the library, located at 150 Cherokee Road, Pinehurst.
Holly Jolly Lights
Holly Jolly Lights Christmas program continues through New Year’s Day, Monday through Sunday from 5 to 10 p.m., at 135 Fox Run Road, Pinehurst.
“Tune your radio to 98.9,” says a spokesman.
There is no charge, but there is a donation box.
Highlanders Farm Lights
Highlanders Farm is hosting its first drive-through Christmas Light Show, which continues Tuesday through Saturday through Dec. 31 (with the exception of Christmas Day). Hours are from 6 to 9:30 p.m.
There will be coffee, hot chocolate, apple cider and homemade ice cream available.
Tickets are $20 per vehicle (up to 8 passengers) or $20 for a van (9-plus passengers). No buses will be allowed.
Purchase tickets at https://www.etix.com/ticket/e/1023091/highlanders-farm-christmas-light-show-carthage-highlanders-farm.
“In case of inclement weather, check our social media for an update or call (910) 947-5831 for a recorded message,” says a spokesman. “Tickets will be honored for another night.”
The farm is located at 5784 N.C. 22, Carthage, 4 miles from the Moore County Airport.
