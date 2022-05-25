Memorial Day “Murph” Workout Challenges
- Southern Pines CrossFit is hosting workout of the day (WOD) in honor of Lt. Michael Murphy on Thursday and Friday, May 26-27, at the corner of New York Avenue and Bennett Street in downtown Southern Pines. Cost is $50 with proceeds benefiting Gold Star Teen Adventures; register at TicketMeSandhills.com.
- Evolution Athletics is hosting a Murph WOD, on Saturday, May 29, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at 2065 Juniper Lake Road, West End. There is no charge to participate, but T-shirts will be available for sale.
Duskin and Stephens 'Beef and Beer 2022'
The 10th annual Duskin and Stephens Foundation “Beef and Beer Benefit” is Thursday, May 26, 6 to 10 p.m. at the Fair Barn, Pinehurst. The family-friendly event with live music, food and silent auction sup- ports the Special Operations community and their families. Tickets are $55; visit /www. eventbrite.com/e/duskin-and- stephens-beef-beer-2022-tickets-295364813107.
Fourth Friday
Enjoy live music from Flannel Weather and new food truck, A Taste of Puerto Rico, on Friday, May 27, starting at 5 p.m, at High Octane, 140 S. Sycamore St., in historic downtown Aberdeen.
Polocrosse in the Pines
The Carolina Polocrosse Club hosts their annual polocrosse tournament on Saturday and Sunday, May 28-29, at the Pinehurst Harness Track, 200 Beulah Hill Road, Pinehurst. This is a free family-friendly event; spectators are welcome. Food trucks, vendors and James Creek Cider House will be on-site Saturday, noon to 8 p.m. Bring your own chair.
Friends of Aberdeen Library Book Sale
The Friends of the Aberdeen Library will host a book sale on Saturday, May 28, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m, at High Octane, 140 S. Sycamore St., in historic downtown Aberdeen.
Free 5K Fun Run
FirstHealth Fitness of Pinehurst hosts a free 5K Fun Run the last Saturday of each month. Meet up at Saturday, May 28, at 8:30 a.m. Register to run by calling (910) 715-1800, for his no-frills, timed event.
Music in the Park
On Saturday, May 28, enjoy live music featuring Kristi Dixon, at the Moore County Farmers Market, at Downtown Park in Southern Pines. The event runs 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Memorial Day Roll Call
Railhouse Brewery and The Duskin and Stephens Foundation will sponsor a Memorial Day Roll call on Saturday, May 28, 6:30 to 8 p.m., at 105 E. South St., in Aberdeen. After the ceremony, live music will be provided by the Chris Cox Band.
'Concours in the Village'
The public is invited Sunday, May 29, to "Concours in the Village" when over 130 automobiles will be displayed on the streets of historic Pinehurst, as part of the Sandhills Motoring Festival. The awards presentation begins at 2 p.m.
Rock the Cradle Summer Concert
The Rock the Cradle Summer Concert Series at Pinehurst Country Club continues this weekend with live music from Divine Past Nine on Sunday, May 29, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets start at $15; https:// www.eventbrite.com/e/rock-the-cradle-summer-concert-divine-past-nine-tickets- 336716858187?aff=ebdssbdestsearch. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Bring you own chair or blanket.
Village of Pinehurst Family Fest
Presented by Lin Hutaff’s Pinehurst Realty Group, Family Fest takes place Memorial Day, Monday, May 30, in and around the village of Pinehurst Fair Barn and Harness Track area, off N.C. 5, from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Live music by Autumn Nicholas, Caroline and Company and Sayer McShane, a skydiving jump demonstration, kids zone and more. Tickets are $10; available at www.vopfamilyfest.com. Kids 17 and under along with active or retired military are admitted free.
U.S. Women’s Open Championship
Practice rounds for the U.S. Women’s Open Championship begin Monday, May 30, at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club, in Southern Pines. Champion rounds run June 2-5. For ticket information, visit www. usga.org.
Memorial Day Ruckup for Regiment
Workhorse Fitness and Yoga sponsor a 5K and 10K ruck fundraising event to sup- port the Special Forces Charitable Trust on Monday, May 30, starting at 8 a.m. Ruck up in-person or participate virtually. Cost is $45; visit https://www.classy.org/event/ ruckup/e387534.
Memorial Day Concert
The Moore County Concert Band will per- form a free, outdoor concert on Monday, May 30, at 2 p.m., at the Timmel Pavilion in the Village Arboretum, Pinehurst. Bring a chair or blanket.
Memorial Day Service
The Sandhills Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) will hold a special Memorial Day Observance at The Village Chapel in Pinehurst on Monday, May 30, at 3 p.m. Rev. Ashley N. Smith will offer the memori- al address. The service includes a bagpipe prelude and performance of patriotic mu- sic by the Golf Capital Chorus.
Mock Drive, Chip and Putt Day
Sponsored by First Tee of the Sandhills, the Mock Drive, Chip and Putt event is free of charge for boys and girls, ages 7-15 years. Take this one-day crash course to participate in a mock version of an official local qualifier on Wednesday, June 2, 4 to 6 p.m., at Pinewild Country Club. Register to participate at firstteesandhills.org/dcp/.
A Taste of NC: Whiskey and Wine
Presented by Babson Real Estate Advisors NC, LLC, A Taste of North Carolina: Whiskey and Wine will be held Thursday, June 2, 6 to 8 p.m., at the Agora Bakery and Café, in the heart of Pinehurst. Purchase tickets at www.tasteofnc2022. com.
