SWE Cabin Reopening
On Wednesday, Sept. 7, the Sandhills Woman’s Exchange reopens its historic cabin for the season. Hours are Monday though Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with lunch served 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 15 Azalea Road, Pinehurst.
Live Theater: ‘Beehive: The 60s Musical’
Temple Theatre delivers timeless hits told from the perspective of six young women who come of age in this enigmatic decade. Matinee and evening performances through Sept. 25; ticket information at temple shows.org. Temple Theatre is located at 120 Carthage St., Sanford.
Gathering at Given: Stories of Pinehurst
Join John Barry for a Gathering at Given round table discussion on Thursday, Sept. 8, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., that focuses on historical local families and significant time periods in Pinehurst. This is a free event. Given Memorial Library is located at 150 Cherokee Road, Pinehurst.
Pinehurst’s Live After 5: Castaways
Enjoy a family-friendly, outdoor concert with Castaways on Friday, Sept. 9, starting at 5:15 p.m., at Tufts Memorial Park, 1 Village Green Road, Pinehurst. This is a free event.
Benefit Concert
Matt Foley will be performing Friday, Sept. 9, 6 to 8 p.m., at Sandhills Winery, 1057 Seven Lakes Drive, West End, to benefit for Alan Hamilton. Bring a chair and snacks; wine and other beverages available for purchase.
Fossil Day at the Flume
Rankin Museum of American Heritage invites families to register their child for a free geology dig on Saturday, Sept. 10, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Register to attend by calling (910) 652-6378. The museum is located at 131 Church St., in Ellerbe.
Family Obstacle Course Race
National Athletic Village will host a “family edition” obstacle course race on Saturday, Sept. 10. Registration opens at 9 a.m., 201 Air Tool Drive, Southern Pines. There are 18 obstacles; prizes will be awarded. Team tickets are $25; purchase in advance at nationalathleticvillage.com.
A Climb to Remember
The 9/11 active memorial stair climb is open to the community on Sunday, Sept. 11, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., hosted by Southern Pines Cross Fit, 115 W. New York Ave., Southern Pines. Tickets are $40, and includes a donation to local fire and rescue squads and a T-shirt. Register at TicketMeSandhills.com.
9/11 Honor Challenge
Workhourse Fitness and Yoga workout with proceeds to benefit Open Water and their mission to support military and first responders. Register on the Workhorse app; $25 ticket includes T-shirt. Workhorse Fitness is located at 1605 Central Drive, Southern Pines.
Historic Tours
Visit two of Moore County’s most precious historical dwellings. The James Bryant House and McLendon Cabin will be open Sunday, Sept. 11, 2 to 4 p.m., 3361 Mount Carmel Road, Carthage. This is a free event.
Weymouth: Classical Music Sunday
Classical artists Elizabeth Pacheco Rose, Saxton Rose and Skirmante Kezyte will present a recital of masterworks of opera and chamber music on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 2 p.m., in the Great Room, at Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities, in Southern Pines. Tickets are $25 for members, $35 for nonmembers; and are available at weymouthcenter.org.
Flyers Fun Rock and Run 5K
Sandhills Community College hosts the Flyers Fun Rock and Run 5K on Saturday, Sept. 17, 9 a.m. to noon. The SCC Lady Flyers volleyball team will be playing, food trucks on-site, and children’s activities. Pre-race warmup led by Burn Boot Camp. $25 race registration; visit https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/Pinehurst/FlyersFunRockRun.
