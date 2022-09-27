Moore County Agricultural Fair
The 75th annual Moore County Agricultural Fair runs through Oct. 1, at the fairgrounds in Carthage. The fair features farm animals, rides, games and food. Parking is $2, tickets are $6-$15.
Care Group Open House
Tour the newly expanded space at the Care Group Inc., meet the team, and learn more about this organization’s work in the community on Thursday, Sept. 29, 4 to 6 p.m., 575 SE Broad St., Southern Pines. Light refreshments will be served, ribbon cutting with Moore County Chamber of Commerce at 4 p.m.
Cameron Antiques Street Fair
Downtown Cameron welcomes visitors for its fall antiques street fair on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 30-Oct. 1, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This event is rain or shine.
BBQ Luncheon Fundraiser
Slow-cooked barbecue, marinated chicken or order half-n-half. All plates are $12 on Friday, Sept. 30, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the McDonald building, 207 McReynolds St., Carthage. Order in advance by calling Mark at (910) 639-3669.
Beatles Tribute Concert
It’s “Beatlemania” all over again on Friday, Sept. 30, 6 to 9 p.m., at Cooper Ford, Carthage. “The Return” brings to the stage authentic period instruments, and sport the same suits, boots and mop-tops as the Fab Four. Sponsored by Vision4Moore, proceeds benefit the Moore Free Care and Charitable Clinic. Purchase tickets at www.vision4moore.com.
Dance*Fit For the Cure
Forte Fitness hosts Dance*Fit for the Cure on Friday, Sept. 30, 6 to 8:30 p.m., at the Fair Barn, Pinehurst. Enjoy ‘80s-themed dancing, cocktails and raffles to benefit Beacon Bragg. Tickets are $30; purchase online at fortefitnessgym.com.
AutumnFest
Downtown Southern Pines welcomes visitors to its fall street festival with a 5K, crafts, fun foods and children’s activities on Saturday, Oct. 1, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Downtown Park, 145 SE Broad St.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Walk Aberdeen Lake Park on Saturday, Oct. 1, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., in support of the Alzheimer’s Association. Register in advance at act.alz.org.
Antique Power Show
Central Carolina Antique Power Equipment will be exhibiting antique farm equipment on Saturday, Oct. 1, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at White Hill Farms, 5030 S. Plank Road, Cameron. White Hill Farms will have corn stalks, pumpkins, gourds available for purchase, plus kids’ activities, ice cream and a food truck.
Miss Moore County Pageant
The Miss Moore County, Miss Sandhills and Miss Moore County Outstanding Teen pageant, preliminaries to Miss North Carolina 2023, will be held Saturday, Oct. 1, 7 p.m., at BPAC, Owens Auditorium on the Sandhills Community College campus. Eleven young women are competing. Tickets are $20 and must be purchaseed online at TicketMeSandhills.com.
Shag Society Dance
The Moore Area Shag Society will host The Sand Band on Saturday, Oct. 1, 7 to 11 p.m., at Down Memory Lane, 161 Dawkins St., Aberdeen. You must be 21 to attend. Tickets are $10 at the door beginning at 6:30 p.m. Cash bar will be available and you may bring food.
Celebrate Community Fall Festival
Community Presbyterian Church will host a fall festival, open to the public, on Sunday, Oct. 2, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., 125 Everette Road, Pinehurst. Enjoy food, music, children’s activities, a chili cook-off, and mission project packing supplies for local students. Call (910) 295-6848 to RSVP.
Classical Music Sunday
Weymouth Center presents classical guitarist Matt Palmer on Sunday, Oct. 2, at 2 p.m., in the Great Room, 555 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines. Tickets are $25-$35; purchase online at weymouthcenter.org.
