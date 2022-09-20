Author Event: Taylor Jenkins Reid
Kimberly Daniels Taws with The Country Bookshop will be in conversation with author Taylor Jenkins Reid about her newest release, “Carrie Soto is Back,” on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 6 to 7 p.m., at The Sunrise Theater. Tickets are $32 and include book; available online at TicketMeSandhills.com.
Seniors Health and Wellness Fair
The Moore County Senior Enrichment Center is sponsoring a health and wellness fair for seniors on Thursday, Sept. 22, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. This is a free event. The SEC is located at 8040 U.S. 15-501, 2 miles north of the Pinehurst Traffic Circle.
Quilting in the Pines IX Show
Quiliting in the Pines bi-annual quilt show is Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, Sept. 24, both days 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Fair Barn, in Pinehurst. Sponsored by the Sandhills Quilters Guild, the event features over 140 quilts, silent auction, vendors and raffle prizes. Tickets are $8.
Live Theater: ‘Bye Bye Birdie’
The Encore Center presents “Bye Bye Birdie,” a wildly nostalgic musical, on Sept. 23-25, at the Sunrise Theater, 250 NW Broad St., Southern Pines. Tickets start at $17; purchase at www.encorecenter.net.
Carolina Indie Fest 2022
Come out for a free two-day music festival at Hugger Mugger Brewing, in downtown Sanford, on Friday, Sept. 23, and Saturday, Sept. 24. There will be 10 acts performing, food trucks and local arts and crafts vendors. This is a free event.
Fourth Friday Live Music
Head over to High Octane, in downtown Aberdeen, on Friday, Sept. 23, at 5 p.m., for food truck and live music with “Mystery Tour.” This is a free event.
Outdoor Movie in the Pines: Sing 2
A free, family-friendly outdoor moving showing of “Sing 2” is at Southern Pines Downtown Park on Friday, Sept. 23, at 7 p.m. Bring a blanket or chair. Concessions available for purchase.
Turkey Shoot 2022
Sandhills Blast and Cast Ministries is hosting a turkey shoot on Friday, Sept. 23, 7 p.m., and every Friday and Saturday until Nov. 19, at 510 Thurlows Road, Carthage. For information, visit sww.sandhillsblastandcast.org/turkey-shoot.
Malcolm Blue Festival
Enjoy artisan work like blacksmithing, honey making, handcrafted jewelry and soap, pony rides, horse drawn wagon, live entertainment and demonstrations on Saturday, Sept. 24, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., sponsored by Aberdeen Parks and Recreation, at Malcolm Blue Farm, 1177 Bethesda Road, Aberdeen.
Flutterby Festival
Celebrate pollinators with live music, fun activities and food. Garden tour, step inside the magical monarch tent and more on Saturday, Sept. 24, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 375 Magnolia Road, Pinehurst. This is a free event.
Marching Patriots Band Fest
Pinecrest High School Marching Patriots host Band Fest on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2 to 9 p.m., at PHS John Williams football stadium. There are 16 bands competing, plus an exhibition performance by the Marching Patriots. Open to the public, tickets are $10. For information, visit www.pinecrestband.com.
Hope for Recovery
The Moore County Sheriff’s Office is hosting Hope for Recovery on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2 to 5 p.m., at Aberdeen Lake Park, 301 Lake Park Crossing, in Aberdeen.The event will help raise awareness about the opioid crisis and celebrate those in recovery. Enjoy speakers, music, food and more.
Come Sunday Jazz Series
The Murphy Family Band performs at Weymouth Center on Sunday, Sept. 25, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. A cash bar with mimosas, beer, wine and other beverages will be available. Lawn tickets are $25 for members, $35 for non-members, and free for kids 12 and under. For tickets, visit www.weymouthventer.org.
Dog Agility Fun Day
Moore County Kennel Club hosts a dog agility fun day for beginners to advanced, non-members welcome, on Sunday, Sept. 25, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Shadow Hill Training Center, 1723 Belford Church Road, Jackson Springs. Registration required, contact Carol Down Kamalbake at carollastop@yahoo.com by Thursday, Sept. 22.
Family Literary Event
The Country Bookshop welcomes author John Patrick Green on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 4 to 5 p.m., to sign copies of his new book, “Investigators: Heist and Seek!” The event is free and appropriate for children ages 6-12 years. Space is limited, advance registration required. Reserve your spot at TicketMeSandhills.com.
Moore County Agricultural Fair
The 75th annual Moore County Agricultural Fair runs Sept. 27 through Oct. 1, at thecounty fairgrounds in Carthage. See farm animals, enjoy rides, games and food. Parking is $2, tickets are $6-$15.
Song Circle and Jam Session
Come out and make a joyful sound. Bring your own instrument on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 5:30 to 7 p.m., at Weymouth Center, 555 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines. This is a free event, open to the public.
BBQ Luncheon Fundraiser
Slow cooked barbecue, marinated chicken or order half-n-half. All plates are $12 on Friday, Sept. 30, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the McDonald building, 207 McReynolds St., Carthage. Order in advance by calling Mark at (910) 639-3669.
Beatles Tribute with ‘The Return’
It’s “Beatlemania” Friday, Sept. 30, 6 to 9 p.m., at Cooper Ford, Carthage, with “The Return.” Sponsored by Vision4Moore, proceeds benefit the Moore Free Care and Charitable Clinic. Buy tickets at www.vision4moore.com.
