Southern Pines Run Crew
The Southern Pines Run Crew leaves from Southern Pines Growler Co.,160 W. New York Ave., Southern Pines, on Wednesday, Sept. 14, around 6:30 p.m. The routes will be posted prior using the RunGo app. All are welcome to join.
Senior Moments Drama Club
If you ever wanted to be part of a drama/comedy group, this is for you. No experience is necessary. Join the Senior Moments Drama Club on Thursday, Sept. 15, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Moore County Senior Enrichment Center, 8040 U.S. 15-501, 2 miles north of the Pinehurst Traffic Circle.
Ruth Pauley Lecture Series
Dr. Marcia Chatelain, historian and author of Pulitzer Prize-winning book “Franchise: The Golden Arches in Black America,” will present a discussion on food justice and civil rights on Thursday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m., in Owens Auditorium, BPAC, at Sandhills Community College. This is a free event, open to the public. Cash bar reception to follow.
Tidal Wave Charity Day
Visit Tidal Wave Auto Spa on Friday, Sept. 16, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., with 100 percent of proceeds benefiting Moore County Children’s Advocacy and Annandale Village, a life assistance community for adults with developmental disabilities. Tidal Wave is located at 1403 N. Sandhills Blvd., in Aberdeen.
Live Theater: ‘Bye Bye Birdie’
The Encore Center presents “Bye Bye Birdie,” a wildly nostalgic musical about a rock ’n’ roll star’s last publicity stunt before entering the Army, on Sept. 16-18 and Sept. 23-25, at Sunrise Theater, 250 NW Broad St., Southern Pines. Tickets start at $17; purchase online at www.encorecenter.net.
Movies by the Lake
Catch an outdoor showing of “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” on Friday, Sept. 16, at 7:30 p.m., at Aberdeen Lake Park. This is a free event. Bring a chair or blanket. Concessions available for purchase.
Flyers Fun Rock and Run 5K
Sandhills Community College hosts the Flyers Fun Rock and Run 5K on Saturday, Sept. 17, 9 a.m. to noon. The SCC Lady Flyers volleyball team will be playing, food trucks on-site, and children’s activities. Pre-race warmup led by Burn Boot Camp. $25 race registration; visit https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/Pinehurst/FlyersFunRockRun.
Woofstock
United Way of Moore County and the town of Southern Pines present a festival for dog lovers with music, K9 demonstrations, pet adoption fair, contests and fun events on Saturday, Sept. 17, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Armory Park, 604 W. Morganton Road, Southern Pines.
BSCS Day for the Kids
Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills is hosting a special kids day for all area children, ages 6 to 15 years, on Saturday, Sept. 17, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Memorial Park, 160 Memorial Park Court, Southern Pines. Music, snow cones, popcorn, obstacle course, knocker balls, hoops and more. This is a free, family-friendly event.
Community Circus Event
Changing Destinies Ministry will host a free family and community circus-themed free event on Saturday, Sept. 17, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Train House and Campbell House Park, 482 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines, featuring entertainers, games and food, to raise awareness of human trafficking and honor local first responders.
Carolina Pines Dance Club Dance
A social dance with swing, line, ballroom and shag dancing will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, 6 to 9:30 p.m., at National Athletic Village, 201 Air Tool Drive, Southern Pines. Couples and singles welcome. Tickets are $15 per person; for information, text or call (724) 816-1170.
Sunday Funday
Culdee Presbyterian Church will host a water slide and obstacle course event for children on Sunday, Sept. 18, 4 to 6 p.m., 916 N.C. 73, West End. This is a free event.
The Cradle Tournament
The third annual Cradle Tournament benefiting the Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills is Monday, Sept. 19, presented by Lin Hutaff’s Pinehurst Realty Group and Temp Control. Scramble format tees off at 4:15 p.m., with groupings of up to five players. Registration is $125 per person, includes golf on The Cradle and two drink tickets. Sign up online at https://one.bidpal.net/cradle3/welcome.
James Boyd Book Club
Led by Iris Angle and Amy Rotting, the James Boyd Book Club will meet Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2 to 3 p.m, at Weymouth Center, to discuss “The Lincoln Highway,” by Amor Towels. This is a free event, open to the public.
Author Event: Taylor Jenkins Reid
Kimberly Daniels Taws with The Country Bookshop will be in conversation with author Taylor Jenkins Reid about her newest release, “Carrie Soto is Back,” on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 6 to 7 p.m., at the Sunrise Theater. Tickets are $32 and include book; available online at TicketMeSandhills.com.
