Seminar: Make It, Sell It Online
The SCC Small Business Center is hosting a free seminar Wednesday, Oct. 5, 6 to 7 p.m., led by Jane Tercheria, for local artists and crafters/makers who are interested in selling their wares online. The class will be held in Van Dusen Hall; advance registration is required at ncsbc.net.
‘Thriller’ Dance Classes
Learn the iconic “Thriller” dance in an easy-to-follow format at Workhorse Fitness and Yoga, sponsored by Pine Scone Cafe, on Wednesday evenings, 7 to 8 p.m., through Oct. 26. Classes are free, bring a friend. Workhorse Fitness is located at 1605 Central Drive, Southern Pines.
Farley Family Halloween Lights
Check out the Farley Halloween light show evenings except Fridays, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., 95 Farley Road, Cameron. Tune in to 92.7 to listen as well. For a $5 donation, receive a glow bracelet that is in sync to the show.
First Friday at Sunrise
The Sunrise Theater hosts a free concert featuring The English Beat on Friday, Oct. 7, 5 to 8 p.m., in downtown Southern Pines. Everyone is welcome, beer and hard seltzers will be available for purchase. Enjoy great music and food trucks while supporting the local nonprofit theater.
Fear Factory Haunt
Aberdeen’s Fear Factory returns for its 12th anniversary with a haunted house, freaky funhouse, zombie paintball and midway games every weekend and Thursday in October. Ticket information at aberdeenfearfactory.com. The Fear Factory is located at 10570 N.C. 211, Aberdeen.
Fall of the Farm at Kalawi
Head out to Kalawi Farm and Ben’s Ice Cream, 1515 N.C. 211, Eagle Springs, weekends through Oct. 31, for a corn maze, hay rides, pumpkin patch, jump pillow and more. Hours are Fridays and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sundays 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for all activities, children under 2 are free.
Author Event: Nikki Haley
Author and former ambassador Nikki Haley, former governor of South Carolina, will be in conversation with The Country Bookshop’s Kimberly Daniels Taws on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., at Owens Auditorium, BPAC at Sandhills Community College. Tickets are $35 and include a copy of Haley’s new release, “If You Want Something Done: Leadership Lessons from Bold Women”; visit TicketMeSandhills.com.
Tribute to Johnny Cash and June Carter
Sandhills Repertory Theatre presents “Darlin’ Companion,” a tribute to Johnny Cash and June Carter, on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., featuring Scott Moreau and Elizabeth Nestlerode. The concerts will be held at Pinecrest High School’s Lee Auditorium, 250 Voit Gilmore Lane, Southern Pines. Tickets are $38; visit TicketMeSandhills.com or Sandhillsrep.org.
Pinehurst Live After 5
The final Live After 5 concert of 2022 features Bantum Rooster on Friday, Oct. 14, 5:15 to 9 p.m., at Tufts Memorial Park, 1 Village Green Road West, Pinehurst. Enjoy live music, food trucks and kids crafts. This is a free event.
Movies by the Lake: ‘The Bad Guys’
Enjoy a family movie on the big screen at Aberdeen Lake Park on Friday, Oct. 14, at 6:45 p.m., with a showing of “The Bad Guys.” Bring a chair or blanket for comfort. This is a free event.
‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’
The Sunrise Theater in downtown Southern Pines will host outdoor showings of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14-15, at 7 p.m. Purchase tickets in advance at sunrisetheater.com.
Holly Arts and Crafts Festival
Pinehurst Parks and Recreation sponsors the annual Holly Arts and Crafts Festival, presented by Pinehurst Business Partners, on Saturday, Oct. 15, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., in the village center. Over 100 hand-crafters will present their goods. This is a free event.
Pumpkin Carving Party
The Sway is hosting a festive pumpkin carving party at Red’s Corner, in Southern Pines, on Sunday, Oct. 16, 3 to 5 p.m. Adult tickets are $12; children are $5, and include a pumpkin and carving or paint supplies. Prizes will be awarded. Purchase tickets in advance at TicketMeSandhills.com.
Jambalaya and Jazz
The Given Tufts Foundation hosts an evening of live jazz by the New Orleans Masquerade Band on Sunday, Oct. 16, 5 to 9 p.m., to benefit Given Memorial Library and Tufts Archives in the village of Pinehurst. Enjoy small bites by Southern Whey, delicious jambalaya and dessert served by White Rabbit Catering, and tastings compliments of James Creek Cider House and Hatchet Brewing at the Fair Barn, 200 Beulah Hill Road South, Pinehurst. Tickets are $100 per person, or $190 per couple. Reserved tables and sponsorships are available; visit TicketMeSandhills.com.
Halloween Haunt
Trick-or-treat at local downtown businesses in Southern Pines on Friday, Oct. 21, at 5:30 p.m., plus games, crafts, activities and best dog costume raffle. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Bring a blanket or chair and stay for an outdoor showing of “Encanto” at Downtown Park, staring at 6:45 p.m.
Fall-O-Ween
Malcolm Blue Farm will host fun carnival games, inflatables, a petting zoo, climb wall and more on Saturday, Oct. 22, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is a family event; costumes welcome but no horror, gore or full face masks permitted. Tickets are $5 for ages 2-15; all others free. Malcolm Blue Farm is located at 1177 Bethesda Road, Aberdeen.
Frights and Pints
Enjoy yard games, brews and a date night at Aberdeen Lake Park on Friday, Oct. 28, at 5:30 p.m., with a showing of “Candyman.” This film is rated R; this is a free event, with beer and concessions available for purchase. Aberdeen Lake Park is located at 301 Lake Park Crossing, Aberdeen.
