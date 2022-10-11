Spooktacular Lights
Jump in your car and head over to the Holly Jolly Halloween Spooktacular Lights display, nightly in October, 6:30 to 10 p.m., at 135 Fox Run Road, Pinehurst. Turn your radio to 98.9 to listen in.
Pinehurst Live After 5
The final Live After 5 concert of 2022 features Bantum Rooster on Friday, Oct. 14, 5:15 to 9 p.m., at Tufts Memorial Park, 1 Village Green Road West, Pinehurst. Enjoy live music, food trucks and kids crafts. This is a free event.
Movies by the Lake: ‘The Bad Guys’
Enjoy a family movie on the big screen at Aberdeen Lake Park on Friday, Oct. 14, at 6:45 p.m., with a showing of “The Bad Guys.” Bring a chair or blanket for comfort. This is a free event.
‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’
The Sunrise Theater in downtown Southern Pines will host outdoor showings of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14-15, at 7 p.m. Purchase tickets in advance at sunrisetheater.com.
Farley Family Halloween Lights
Check out the Farley Halloween light show evenings except Fridays, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., 95 Farley Road, Cameron. Tune in to 92.7 to listen in. For a $5 donation, receive a glow bracelet that is in sync to the show.
Cruisin’ the Park Car Show
Friends of the Aberdeen Library present the third annual Cruisin’ the Park car show on Saturday, Oct. 15, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Aberdeen Lake Park, with hot rods, DJ music, raffle prizes and a used book sale. Proceeds benefit the Reading Garden. Sponsorships are available, call (910) 281-3092.
Holly Arts and Crafts Festival
Pinehurst Parks and Recreation sponsors the annual Holly Arts and Crafts Festival, presented by Pinehurst Business Partners, on Saturday, Oct. 15, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., in the village center. Over 100 hand-crafters will present their goods. This is a free event.
Fear Factory Haunt
Aberdeen’s Fear Factory returns for its 12th anniversary with a haunted house, freaky funhouse, zombie paintball and midway games every weekend and Thursday in October. Ticket information at aberdeenfearfactory.com. The Fear Factory is located at 10570 N.C. 211, Aberdeen.
Fall of the Farm at Kalawi
Head out to Kalawi Farm and Ben’s Ice Cream, 1515 N.C. 211, Eagle Springs, weekends through Oct. 31, for a corn maze, hay rides, pumpkin patch, jump pillow and more. Hours are Fridays and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sundays 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for all activities, children under 2 are free.
Carolina Pines Social Dance
Carolina Pines Dance Club hosts a social dance on Saturday, Oct. 15, 6 to 9:30 p.m., at National Athletic Village, 201 Air Tool Drive, Southern Pines. Tickets are $15 per person; for information call or text (724) 816-1170.
Pumpkin Carving Party
The Sway is hosting a festive pumpkin carving party at Red’s Corner, in Southern Pines, on Sunday, Oct. 16, 3 to 5 p.m. Adult tickets are $12; children are $5, and include a pumpkin and carving or paint supplies. Prizes will be awarded. Purchase tickets in advance at TicketMeSandhills.com.
Jambalaya and Jazz
The Given Tufts Foundation hosts an evening of live jazz by the New Orleans Masquerade Band on Sunday, Oct. 16, 5 to 9 p.m., to benefit Given Memorial Library and Tufts Archives in the village of Pinehurst. Enjoy small bites by Southern Whey, jambalaya and dessert served by White Rabbit Catering, and tastings compliments of James Creek Cider House and Hatchet Brewing at the Fair Barn, 200 Beulah Hill Road South, Pinehurst. Tickets are $100 per person, or $190 per couple. Reserved tables and sponsorships are available; visit TicketMeSandhills.com.
Halloween Haunt
Trick-or-treat at local downtown business in Southern Pines on Friday, Oct. 21, at 5:30 p.m., plus games, crafts, activities and best dog costume raffle. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Bring a blanket or chair and stay for an outdoor showing of “Encanto” at Downtown Park, starting at 6:45 p.m.
Charo in Concert
BPAC presents Charo in concert on Friday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m. An American music and pop culture icon, Charo’s new show features her infectious humor and virtuoso guitar skills. Purchase tickets at www.sandhillsbpac.com/events. Bradshaw Performing Arts Center (BPAC) is located at 3395 Airport Road, Pinehurst.
Live Theater: ‘The Hound of the Baskervilles’
The Encore Center presents “Sherlock Holmes and the Hound of the Baskervilles” on Friday, Oct. 21, at 7:30 p.m., at 160 E. New Hampshire Ave., Southern Pines. Performances continue Oct. 22-Oct. 29, with evening and matinees shows. Tickets available at encorecenter.net.
Fall-O-Ween
Malcolm Blue Farm will host fun carnival games, inflatables, a petting zoo, climb wall and more on Saturday, Oct. 22, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is a family event: costumes welcome but no horror, gore or full face masks permitted. Tickets are $5 for ages 2-15; all others free. Malcolm Blue Farm is located at 1177 Bethesda Road, Aberdeen.
Scavenger Hunt in Downtown Southern Pines
Bring your team of four, or less, and best detective skills for an outdoor scavenger hunt on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 12 p.m. Hosted by the cast of “Sherlock Holmes and the Hound of the Baskervilles,” the hunt begins at Encore Center, 160 E. New Hampshire Ave., Southern Pines. Tickets are $40; purchase online at encore center.net.
Live Theater: ‘Little Shop of Horrors’
Join Imagine Youth Theater for the deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood smash sci-fi musical “The Little Shop of Horrors” on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 8 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 23, at 3 p.m., at BPAC, on the Sandhills Community College campus. Tickets run $15-$20; purchase online at taylordance.org.
Zombie ‘Thriller’ Make-Up Pre-Party
Rae Anne Kinney, of Pine Scone Cafe, will lead the iconic Michael Jackson “Thriller” dance on Friday, Oct. 28, at Sunrise Theater. Hair Loft on Linden, 850 Linden Road, Pinehurst, will host a zombie make-up pre-party from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., before the performance.
Frights and Pints
Enjoy yard games, brews and a date night at Aberdeen Lake Park on Friday, Oct. 28, at 5:30 p.m., with a showing of “Candyman.” This film is rated R; this is a free event, with beer and concessions available for purchase.
