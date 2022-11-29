Robbins Hometown Christmas
Robbins Hometown Christmas celebration begins with a parade on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 6 p.m., followed by a tree lighting, letters to Santa, a visit with Santa, hot chocolate and popcorn at the Robbins Greenspace.
Aberdeen Tree Lighting
Thursday, Dec. 1, at 6:15 p.m., at the train depot, 100 E. Main St., in downtown Aberdeen. Special performances, light refreshments and a visit by Santa.
BackPack Pals Benefit Concert
The Home for Christmas Tour featuring the Mark Trammell Quartet and the Whisnants will make their annual stop in Pinehurst on Thursday, Dec. 1, 6:45 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the Fair Barn, to support the BackPack Pals program. These are two of the most loved and respected groups in the Southern Gospel industry, and they are thrilled to once again help raise money for this important program. There is no admission charge, but a love offering will be received for BackPack Pals. For information, email ChristmasOutreach19@gmail.com or call (910) 684-3335.
Holiday Classic: ‘Elf’
The Sunrise Theater presents the classic 2003 comedy “Elf,” Thursday, Dec. 1, at 7 p.m. Played by Will Ferrell, Buddy is a human who was raised by elf parents in the North Pole. Upon realizing he is not an elf, he heads to New York City to find his biological father as played by James Caan. Sponsored by Against the Grain Shoppe.
New Horizons Band Concert
The New Horizons Band will hold their holiday concert on Friday, Dec. 2, 3 to 4:30 p.m., at the Moore County Senior Enrichment Center, 8040 U.S. 15-501, West End. This is a free event.
Pinehurst Tree Lighting
Friday, Dec. 2, 5 to 7:30 p.m., at Tufts Memorial Park, hosted by the village of Pinehurst. Enjoy music, holiday cheer and a chance to see Santa. Festivities begin at 5 p.m., tree lighting at 6:30 p.m. Vendors on-site with food and beverages available for purchase.
Candlelight, Carols and Cocktails
Join Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities on Friday, Dec. 2, 5 to 7 p.m., for a wine pull, caroling sing-a-long, wine bar and signature drink, charcuterie and the holiday shop. Tickets are $50-$60, purchase online at weymouthcenter.org. Weymouth Center is located at 555 E. Connecticut Ave., in Southern Pines.
Village Christmas Open House
The Pinehurst Business Partners encourage everyone to shop local on Friday, Dec. 2, 5 to 7:30 p.m., with participating businesses offering exclusive sales, giveaways and treats. Enjoy extended shopping hours, pop-up shops, live music and a kids scavenger hunt while you stroll the village’s specialty shops, galleries and restaurants.
Sanders Family Christmas
It’s December 24, 1941, and America is going to war. Performances of the Sanders Family Christmas run Dec. 2-Dec. 11, with both evening and matinee shows at Encore Center, 160 E. New Hampshire Ave., in Southern Pines. Join Pastor Mervin Oglethorpe and the rest of the Sanders family as they send Dennis Sanders off with hilarious and touching stories and 25 Southern Gospel Christmas favorites. Tickets are $17.50; purchase online at encore center.net or call (910) 725-0758.
Southern Pines Christmas Parade
The annual holiday parade along Broad Street in downtown Southern Pines will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, at 11 a.m., followed by Cookies with Santa, sponsored by the Junior League of Moore County, at the Southern Pines train station. Donations are encouraged in exchange for a treat and photo with Santa.
Arts Council’s Holiday Art Sale
On Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Campbell House Galleries, 482 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines, the Arts Council’s annual holiday art sale is the perfect place to pick up a last minute gift. Save 10 to 50 percent on selected works.
Village Tree Lighting
Saturday, Dec. 3, 5 to 8 p.m., at Whispering Pines Village Activity Field, 10 Hardee Lane. Santa will arrive at 5 p.m. on a firetruck, and there will be a show with Happy Dan the Magic Man. This is a free event.
Holidays at the Farm
KT Horse Farms is hosting an open house with holiday shopping, consignment tack, games and hot chocolate, and the chance to meet the horses on the farm Saturday, Dec. 3, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 455 Tufts Vista Road, Jackson Springs. This is a free event.
Wonderfest Outdoor Market
Enjoy a wonderland at Weymouth Center, bringing together nearly 25 of the Sandhills’ best local vendors, businesses and artisans, live music and food truck. Children may visit with Santa in the Toy Shop. Open admission with any monetary donation.
Live Nativity
On Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3-4, and Dec. 10-11, 5:30 to 9 p.m., Yates-Thagard Baptist Church hosts a live Nativity experience with over 120 people in costume, animals and Biblical scenes. This is an outdoor event that takes place along a guided trail. Yates-Thagard is located at 3820 Vass-Carthage Road, in Carthage. Advance registration is filled; walk-ins are welcome. There is no fee to attend. Spanish speaking tours are available.
Pinehurst UMC Choir Concert
The Pinehurst United Methodist Concert Choir will present their Christmas Concert on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 4, at 4 p.m. Under the direction of Torin Wright, and accompanist Darlene Skinner, the 30-member choir will be accompanied by a 15-piece orchestra. Additionally, the audience will be treated to a couple of handbell duets and the Youth Interpretive Dance Ensemble. This free concert will be held at Pinehurst UMC, 4111 Airport Road, Pinehurst. Child care will be provided.
Shag Society Holiday Dance
The Moore Area Shag Society (MASS) will host a holiday dance on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Down Memory Lane off N.C. 5 in Aberdeen (161 Dawkins St.). Dancing is from 7 to 11 p.m. and you must be 21 to attend. Tickets are $10 available at the door. Cash bar will be available and you may bring food for your table. For more information, call (910) 690-5629.
Moore Phil’s Holiday Concert
The Moore Philharmonic Orchestra will perform a night of music and merriment on Saturday, Dec. 3, 7 to 8:30 p.m., at Owens Auditorium, BPAC at Sandhills Community College. Enjoy holiday music from different eras and traditions to be shared. Admission is by donation of choice. There will be a raffle at intermission of holiday-themed baskets. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.
Candlelight Tour of Homes
Episcopal Day School sponsors the 43rd annual Candlelight Tour of Homes on Sunday, Dec. 4, 1 to 5:30 p.m., with six unique homes decorated for the holidays. Enjoy EDS student and local entertainment with treats along your way. Advanced tickets are $20, day of tour $25; purchase online at TicketMeSandhills.com.
Bryant House Open House
Friends of the Bryant House will host an open house of the Bryant House and McLendon Cabin on Sunday, Dec. 4, 1 to 4 p.m., at 3361 Mt. Carmel Road, Carthage. The historic home will be lit and adorned for the holiday with local greenery and berries, and handmade ornaments. This is a free event.
Open House at Mill Prong
The historic Mill Prong House will host an open house on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2 to 5 p.m., at 3062 Edinburg Road, Red Springs. Built in the late 1700s, the house was a plantation and also served as a stage coach stop for overland travel from Cheraw to Richmond. Refreshments will feature several recipes taken from records from the house; tours will also be led by docents, and the house will be filled with music and natural decorations of the period.
Claus-Mopolitan Crawl
Shop, sip and support local in downtown Southern Pines on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 4 to 7:30 p.m., with signature cocktails and special holiday discounts at participating businesses.
Film: ‘Christmas Vacation’
The Sunrise Theater presents “Christmas Vacation,” the 1989 perennial favorite featuring Chevy Chase reprising his role as Clark Griswold, Thursday, Dec. 8, at 7 p.m. Sponsored by Knicker’s Lingerie, tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.sunrisetheater.com.
Carolina Phil’s Holiday Pops
The Carolina Philharmonic presents a Holiday Pops concert featuring Broadway star Bobby Conte Thornton on Wednesday, Dec. 7, and Thursday, Dec. 8, at 7:30 p.m., at Owens Auditorium, BPAC at Sandhills Community College. Purchase tickets online at carolinaphil.org.
