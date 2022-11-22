Blessing of the Hounds
The time-honored tradition of the Thanksgiving Day Blessing of the Hounds will be held Thursday, Nov. 24, at 10 a.m., at Buchan Field, 225 Mile Away Farm Lane, Southern Pines. Plan to arrive at least one hour early to park and walk to Buchan’s Field from Lyell’s Meadow. No dogs or pets permitted.
Community Thanksgiving Meal
Bethesda Presbyterian Church invites the community to join them for a Thanksgiving Day meal on Thursday, Nov. 24, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., until meals run out. There will be drive-thru and sit down service available; this is a great opportunity for those who may be living alone or have no one to share the holiday meal with. Bethesda Presbyterian Church is located at 1002 N. Sandhills Blvd. (U.S. 1), in Aberdeen.
Film Classic: ‘The Last Waltz’
The Sunrise Theater continues its tradition of having a free screening of “The Last Waltz,” on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24, at 7:30 p.m. Directed by Martin Scorsese, the concert film chronicles the last performance of The Band on Thanksgiving Day in 1976, and features a myriad of celebrity musical performances, including Van Morrison, Muddy Waters, Bob Dylan, Neil Diamond and Eric Clapton. Sponsored by Howell’s Masonry.
Highlanders Farm Christmas Lights
Take a winding driving tour around Highlanders Farm for the annual light show, and see one of the tallest Christmas trees in the county. The show runs from Thanksgiving to Dec. 28, Tuesday through Saturday, 6 to 9 p.m. Coffee, hot chocolate, apple cider and homemade ice cream available for purchase. Highlanders Farm is located at 5784 N.C. 22, in Carthage. Tickets are $20-$30.
Christmas Craft Market
The annual holiday craft market with Big Town, Small Events on Saturday, Nov. 26, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., will feature over 30 local vendors, including, pottery, glasswork, home decor, jewelry and woodwork. Make your perfect purchase at 120 N. Middleton St., in Robbins, and help support small and local shops.
Fourth Annual Pie Run
Pace Yourself Run Co. is hosting a pie run in recognition of Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26, at 8 a.m., at 205 NE Broad St., in downtown Southern Pines. Registered runners receive a pie and medal at the finish line; one pie will have a prize included. This is a free, community event. Bring a pair of socks to donate.
Robbins Christmas Parade
Robbins Hometown Christmas celebration begins with a parade on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 6 p.m., followed by a tree lighting, letters to Santa, a visit with Santa, hot chocolate and popcorn at the Robbins Greenspace.
Rockingham Speedway Christmas
Take a driving tour through 3 miles of twinkling and flashing lights with over 300 displays at the Rockingham Speedway. The event runs Dec. 1 through Jan. 1, 5 to 10 p.m. Santa will be on-site for photographs Thursdays through Sundays, in the Christmas Village, all month long. Rockingham Speedway is located at 2152 U.S. 1, in Rockingham. Tickets are $35-$45.
Farley Family Lights
Over 9,000 individual LED lights make this a “can’t miss” display. The Farley Family Lights at 95 Farley Road, in Cameron, runs Dec. 1-25, 6 to 9 p.m., and until 10 p.m. on weekends.
BackPack Pals Concert
The Home for Christmas Tour with the Mark Trammell Quartet and the Whisnants will make their annual stop on Pinehurst on Thursday, Dec. 1, 6:45 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the Fair Barn, to support the BackPack Pals Program. These are two of the most loved and respected groups in the Southern Gospel industry and they are thrilled to once again help raise money for this important program. There is no admission charge but a love offering will be received for BackPack Pals. For information, email ChristmasOutreach19@gmail.com or call (910) 684-3335.
Holiday Film Classic: ‘Elf’
The Sunrise Theater presents the classic 2003 comedy, “Elf,” Thursday, Dec. 1, at 7 p.m. Played by Will Ferrell, Buddy is a human who was raised by elf parents in the North Pole. Upon realizing he is not an elf, he heads to New York City to find his biological father as played by James Caan. Sponsored by Against the Grain Shoppe.
New Horizons Band Concert
The New Horizons Band will hold their holiday concert on Friday, Dec. 2, 3 to 4:30 p.m., at the Moore County Senior Enrichment Center, 8040 U.S. 15-501, West End. This is a free event.
Candlelight, Carols and Cocktails
Join Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities on Friday, Dec. 2, 5 to 7 p.m., for a wine pull, caroling sing-a-long, wine bar and signature drink, charcuterie and the holiday shop. Tickets are $50-$60; purchase online at weymouthcenter.org. Weymouth Center is located at 555 E. Connecticut Ave., in Southern Pines.
Village Open House
The Pinehurst Business Partners encourage everyone to shop local on Friday, Dec. 2, 5 to 7:30 p.m., with participating businesses offering exclusive sales, giveaways and treats. Enjoy extended shopping hours, pop-up shops, live music and a kids scavenger hunt while you stroll the village’s specialty shops, galleries and restaurants.
