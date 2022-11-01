The Country Bookshop welcomes New York Times bestselling author Charlie Lovett to discuss his newest work “The Enigma Affair,” on Wednesday, Nov. 2, from 5 to 6 p.m., 140 NW Broad St., Southern Pines. This is a free event; advance registration is required at TicketMeSandhills.com, due to space limitations.
Native American Culture Celebration
A celebration of Native American culture with the Lumbee Tribe is sponsored by the Moore County Senior Enrichment Center on Thursday, Nov. 3, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. This is a free event, open to members of the public that are aged 50 and older. Lunch will be served, sponsored by Boles Funeral Home. Reserve your seat by calling (910) 947-4483.
Distillery Groundbreaking
The public is invited to celebrate a groundbreaking with the owners at the future location of the BHAWK Distillery campus on Thursday, Nov. 3, 4 to 5 p.m., at 175 Yadkin Road, in Southern Pines. There will be whiskey samples and live music with Whiskey Pines. Wear suitable shoes for an active construction site.
All County Orchestra Concert
Moore County Schools middle and high school orchestra programs present their annual All County Orchestra Concert on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 5:30 p.m., at Pinecrest High School, 250 Voit Gilmore Lane, Southern Pines. The concert is free and open to the public.
Moonlight Hike
All ages are welcome to discover nature by moonlight on Friday, Nov. 4, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., at Weymouth Woods Sandhills Nature Preserve, 1024 Fort Bragg Road, Southern Pines. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Bring a flashlight; there is no fee for this ranger-led activity.
Live Theater: ‘Charlotte’s Web’
Temple Theatre presents “Charlotte’s Web: A Play” on Friday, Nov. 4, at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 5, with performances at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., at 120 Carthage St., in Sanford. All the enchanting characters are here in this beautiful play about friendship. Tickets are $15; purchase online at templeshows.org.
Harvest Festival
Culdee Presbyterian Church will host a Harvest Festival on Saturday, Nov. 5, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., 916 N.C. 72, West End. Enjoy the country store (10 a.m.-2 p.m.), hot dog lunch (11 a.m.-2 p.m.), live auction (2-4 p.m.) and BBQ supper (4-6:30 p.m.). Dine-in only; plates are $10 each, children eat free. There will be raffle for a queen-sized quilt and pre-paid Visa cards. Tickets are $1 each. The event benefits Culdee’s mission giving and maintenance of the church’s campus. All are welcome.
Bethesda Youth Fall Auction
On Saturday, Nov. 5, at Bethesda Presbyterian Church, 1002 N. Sandhills Blvd. (U.S. 1), in Aberdeen. All proceeds go to local aid for those in need. Items up for bid include furniture, power tools, lawn equipment, appliances, home decor, baked goods and more. Viewing begins at 3 p.m., hot dogs available at 4 p.m., auction starts at 5 p.m.
Veterans Day Parade
Support our troops and veterans at the 10th anniversary Southern Pines Veterans Parade celebration on Saturday, Nov. 5, 9:30 to 11 a.m., in downtown Southern Pines. This is a free, family-friendly event.
Veterans Memorial Event
The 2022 ceremony will be held Saturday, Nov. 5, at 12 p.m., at the Moore County Veterans Memorial, 1020 Carriage Oaks Drive, in Carthage. The featured guest speaker is Maj. Sarah Pearson (U.S. Army ret.), a former aviator and CH-47 pilot, plus static historic displays and patriotic music. The event is free and open to the public
