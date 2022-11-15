The Addor community presents its annual holiday parade, hosted by Eclectic Soul, on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 11 a.m. The parade steps off from Addor Road, down U.S. 1, to Currant Street. Immediately following the parade will be a vendor fair, live music, food and games at Elizabeth Chapel, 434 Addor Road, in Pinebluff.
Merry Market
Baskets, pottery, fabric arts, handmade jewelry and gnomes are some of the standout locally made craft items that will be available Saturday, Nov. 19, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Merry Market, an annual holiday-themed craft fair hosted by St. Mary Magdalene Episcopal Church in Seven Lakes. Over 15 crafters will be selling their wares, plus baked goods, jams and jellies and much more provided by members of the church will be available for sale.
Taylortown Christmas Parade
The Taylortown Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 11 a.m. Enjoy floats, marching groups and a visit from Santa.
Live Theater: ‘Frozen Jr.’
Imagine Youth Theater Junior invites you to “Frozen Jr.” on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., at The O’Neal School’s Hannah Center Theater. IYT Junior’s young actors (ages 8-14) deliver this captivating modern classic based on Disney’s 2018 Broadway musical. Student/child tickets are reduced to $12. For information, visit www.taylordance.org.
Live Music: Kossler Duo
BPAC McPherson Theater presents brothers and guitarists Adam and John Kossler in concert on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets available at sandhillsbpac.com/events.
Blessing of the Hounds
The time-honored tradition of the Thanksgiving Day Blessing of the Hounds will be held Thursday, Nov. 24, at 10 a.m., at Buchan Field, 225 Mile Away Farm Lane, Southern Pines. Plan to arrive at least one hour early to park and walk to Buchan’s Field from Lyell’s Meadow. No dogs or pets permitted. Moore County Hounds is the oldest recognized pack of foxhounds in North Carolina.
Community Thanksgiving Day Meal
Bethesda Presbyterian Church invites the community to join them for a Thanksgiving Day meal on Thursday, Nov. 24, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., until meals run out. There will be drive-thru and sit-down service available in the fellowship hall. This is a great opportunity for those who may be living alone or have no one to share the holiday meal with. Bethesda Presbyterian Church is located at 1002 N. Sandhills Blvd. (U.S. 1), in Aberdeen.
Film Classic: ‘The Last Waltz’
The Sunrise Theater continues its tradition of having a free screening of “The Last Waltz,” on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24, at 7:30 p.m. Directed by Martin Scorsese, the concert film features Van Morrison, Muddy Waters, Bob Dylan, Neil Diamond, Eric Clapton and many more. Sponsored by Howell’s Masonry.
Christmas Craft Market
The annual holiday craft market with Big Town, Small Events on Saturday, Nov. 26, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., will feature over 30 local vendors including, pottery, glasswork, clothing, home decor, jewelry and woodwork. Make your perfect purchase at 120 N. Middleton St., in Robbins, and help support small and local shops.
Fourth Annual Pie Run
Pace Yourself Run Co. is hosting a pie run in recognition of Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26, at 8 a.m., at 205 NE Broad St., in downtown Southern Pines. Registered runners receive a pie and medal. This is a free, community event. Bring a pair of socks to donate.
