Flint Long in Concert
The Moore County Senior Enrichment Center hosts Flint Long on the piano performing boogie woogie, ragtime and laughter. This is a free event on Thursday, May 5, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., at 8040 U.S. 15-501, West End.
National Day of Prayer Service
The Village Chapel will conduct a National Day of Prayer service on Thursday, May 5, at 12 p.m., in the sanctuary, located at 10 Azalea Road, Pinehurst.
Annual Book Sale
Friends of the Moore County Library will host a book sale on Friday and Saturday, May 6-7, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Carthage Community Building, 203 W. Barrett St., Carthage.
First Friday
Sunrise Theater’s First Friday concert series on Friday, May 6, at 5 p.m., featuring Abby Bryant and the Echoes. This is a free, family-friendly event at 250 NW Broad St., in downtown Southern Pines.
“Newsies, the Broadway Musical”
North Moore High School presents “Newsies, the Broadway Musical” on Friday and Saturday, May 6-7, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, May 8, at 3 p.m., 1504 N. Moore Road, Robbins. Tickets are $15, available at the door.
Carthage Buggy Festival
The 33rd annual Carthage Buggy Festival on Saturday, May 7, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., features a buggy and tractor show, arts and crafts, kids zone, live entertainment, food, beer and wine. This is a free, family-friendly event at 1 Courthouse Square, Carthage.
We’ve Got Moore Talent
The Sandhills Bogeys are searching for talented local singers and musicians to perform the National Anthem at home games in the 2022 season. An open audition for up to 45 contestants will be held Saturday, May 7, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at First Bank Stage at the Sunrise, 250 NW Broad St., in downtown Southern Pines. To participate, contact bogeysevents@oldnorthstateleague.com.
Met Opera
The Sunrise Theater presents the Metropolitan Opera’s “Turandot” at 12:55 p.m. Saturday, May 7. Individual tickets are $27 per performance. The Sunrise Theater is located at 250 NW Broad St., Southern Pines.
Shag Society Dance
The Moore Area Shag Society (MASS) will host a dance on Saturday, May 7. Music will be by DJ Darrell Gaither rom Winston Salem.. The event will be at Down Memory Lane off NC 5 in Aberdeen (161 Dawkins St.) Dancing is from 7 to 10 p.m., must be 21 to attend. Cash bar will be available and you may bring food for your table. Come out and enjoy an evening of great music, dancing and meet new friends! Tickets are $10 available at the door beginning at 6:30 p.m. For information, call (910) 690-5629.
Movies in the Nest: “Hercules”
Seven Lakes Fire and Rescue hosts its an outdoor showing of “Hercules” on Saturday, May 7, 6:30 to 9 p.m., 718 Seven Lakes Drive, West End. Popcorn and snow cones available for purchase. Bring your own chairs and blankets. This a free event; however, donations are appreciated.
Mother’s Day Art Show in the Orchard
James Creek Cider House and ARTworks Vass present a Mother’s Day art show in the orchard featuring demonstrations, sales and door prizes on Sunday, May 8, 1 to 6 p.m. A free event but reservations are requested. Visit artworksvass.com.
Habitat Pint Night
Head over to Hatchet Brewing on Tuesday, May 10, at 5 p.m., at 490 SW Broad St., Southern Pines. One dollar of every pint sold will be donated to Habitat for Humanity of the NC Sandhills to support affordable housing projects for veterans.
Exploring Law Enforcement Youth Open House
The Aberdeen Police Department will host an open house for the new Exploring program on Tuesday, May 10, 6 to 8 p.m, at 804 N. Sandhills Blvd, Aberdeen, for youth ages 14-20, and their parent/guardian.
Spaghetti Dinner
Enjoy spaghetti, salad, bread and dessert on Friday, May 13, 4:30 to 7 p.m., at Victory Community Baptist Church, 915 Brinkley Road, Carthage. All proceeds directed toward new air conditioning installed in the fellowship hall. Tickets are $8, for drive-thru pickup call (910) 947-2177.
National Day of Prayer
The West End United Methodist Church will recognize the National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 5, by opening its sanctuary located at 4015 N.C. 73, off of N.C. 211. The sanctuary will be available between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and again between 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., for "walk-in" prayer. A printed prayer guide will be offered in the narthex upon entering.
Moore County Kennel Club Dog Show
The Moore County Kennel Club’s Dog Show on Saturday and Sunday, May 7-8, all day, at the polo fields at the Pinehurst Harness Track. Several hundred dogs will compete. A family-friendly event with proceeds to benefit various animal-related charities and scholarships for students pursuing careers in veterinary medicine. Entrance fee is $5 per person.
Shred It Event
Linden Lodge Foundation is hosting a “Shred It” event on Saturday, May 14, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., at 2251 Linden Road, Aberdeen. Sponsored by the Kernan family, you may bring your paper documents to be safely shredded. This is a free event, donations will be accepted for Linden Lodge.
Raleigh Ringers Concert
The Village Chapel welcomes back The Raleigh Ringers, an internationally-renowned handbell ensemble, in concert on Saturday, May 14 at 7:00pm. The Raleigh Ringers performs an array of music including sacred and secular arrangements as well as rock-n-roll tunes. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students aged 12 and under. Please visit www.ticketmesandhills.com for all ticket purchases. A handbell choir rate is available by contacting stephen@tvcpinehurst.com.
Red Branch Baptist Centennial Celebration
Red Branch Baptist, in Carthage, is celebrating 100 years of serving Christ and the community on Sunday, May 15, at 10:30 a.m. The Lumber River Quartet will perform followed by guest speaker, Dr. Chris Dickerson. Red Branch Baptist Church is located at 1748 Old River Road, Carthage.
Centennial Dinner Dance
The Sandhills Women’s Exchange are celebrating 100 years of helping others help themselves on Thursday, May 19, 6 p.m., at the Fair Barn, Pinehurst. Tickets are $100 per person; purchase at the cabin or online at SandhillsWE.org.
