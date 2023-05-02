Gut Brain Connection Lecture
The Moore County Senior Enrichment Center welcomes neuropsychologist Dr. Karen D. Sullivan to present a seminar on the Gut-Brain Connection on Thursday, May 4, at 1 p.m. this is a free event for residents over 50. The Senior Enrichment Center is located at 8040 U.S. 15-501, in West End.
Downtown Alive
An outdoor, family-friendly concert featuring local bands will be held at Depot Park, 106 Charlotte Ave., in downtown Sanford, on Thursday, May 4, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., with food, libations and fun.
Cameron Antiques Street Fair
The annual Cameron Spring Antiques Street Fair will take place Friday and Saturday, May 5-6, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Carthage Street, in historic Cameron. This is a rain or shine event.
Carriage Classic in the Pines
The Carriage Classic in the Pines, on May 5-7, is one of Southern Pines’ premier equestrian events. Spectators can watch competitors negotiate mazes and visit the horses when they are not at work at Big Sky Farm, 390 Tremont Place, in Southern Pines.
Classes start Friday morning with dressage and cones, and the pleasure classes begin at 8:30 a.m., on Saturday and Sunday, concluding around 4 p.m. on Saturday and noon on Sunday. For information, visit moorecountydrivingclub.net.
Live Music: New Horizons Band
The New Horizons Band in the Pines will present a free concert and swing band performance on Friday, May 5, at 12 p.m., at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 350 E. Massachusetts Ave., in Southern Pines.
First Friday: Cosmic Country
Sunrise Theater presents Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country on the outdoor stage and greenspace in downtown Southern Pines for First Friday, May 5, 5 to 8 p.m. This is a family-friendly event with food trucks and Southern Pines Brewing Co. beverages. No pets, please.
Historical Association Spring Yard Sale
The Moore County Historical Association will hold its spring yard sale on Saturday, May 6, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Proceeds will help restore the 1775 Old Scotch Graveyard, in Carthage. Yard sale donations are welcome and may be dropped off at the Shaw House or contact (910) 692-2051 to schedule a pickup.
Motoring Club Exceptional Children Road Rally
The Sandhills Motoring Club will hold a rally to raise funds for an outdoor activity center for Pinecrest High School EC students on Saturday, May 6, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Pinecrest High, 250 Voit Gilmore Road, in Southern Pines. For information, visit sandhillsmotoringclub.com.
Moore County Kennel Club Dog Show
On Saturday and Sunday, May 6-7, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., on the polo fields behind the Pinehurst Harness Track, the annual dog show features around 1,000 dogs. Proceeds benefit animal charities, including local police K9 units, veterinary education scholarships and the county’s Pet Responsibility Committee.
Car Show and Vendor Fair
Cooper Ford in Carthage hosts the Cruzin 4 Kids car show and vendor sale on Saturday, May 6, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be vendors, a craft fair, music and food.
Live Music in the Park: Kristi Dixon
Enjoy live music from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Downtown Park on Broad Street, during the Southern Pines Farmers Market on Saturday, May 6. This is a free event while you shop fresh and local.
Sandhills Farmers Market
In the heart of the village of Pinehurst, the Sandhills Farmers Market is held twice a week at Tufts Memorial Park on Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Wednesdays, 3 to 6 p.m. You’ll find fresh produce, baked goods, meat and eggs, and other specialty food items from local vendors.
Pages of the Pines Festival
Thirty authors are participating in this year’s Pages of the Pines Festival, which celebrates local and North Carolina-based authors, on Saturday, May 6, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Southern Pines Public Library, 170 W. Connecticut Ave., in Southern Pines.
Community Helpers Club Plate Sale
The Community Helpers Club of West Southern Pines will host a plate sale on Saturday, May 6, from 11 a.m. until all the food is sold, at the Rufus McLaughlin American Legion Post No. 177, 1650 W. New York Ave., in Southern Pines. Tickets are $12 per plate. Preorders accepted and recommended. Contact a Community Helpers member to submit your preorder and you may pay upon pickup.
Skate Jam and Silent Auction
Skaters for Moore will host a skate jam and fundraiser on Saturday, May 6, 12 to 4 p.m., at Memorial Park in Southern Pines. Enjoy a pop-up skatepark, live DJ, food truck, raffles and more.
Dancing on Derby Day
Moore Area Shag Society (MASS) hosts DJ Ron Russ on Saturday, May 6, from 7 to 11 p.m., at Down Memory Lane, 161 Dawkins St., behind the Sandhills Bowling Center on N.C. 5. Doors open at 6:15 with a beginner shag lesson from 6:30 to 7 p.m. For information, call (910) 215-4054.
Movies in the Park: ‘Puss in Boots’
The town of Vass presents a family-friendly movie night at Sandy Ramey Keith Park on Saturday, May 6, at 8 p.m., with a showing of “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.” Concessions will be available; bring a chair or blanket for comfort.
Makers Market
Misty Morning Ranch will host a makers market featuring over 40 local famers and artisan crafters on Sunday, May 7, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with live music, ostrich tacos and local craft beer, plus a petting zoo and bouncy house for children. Misty Morning Ranch is located at 2812 Plank Road, in Robbins.
Semi-Annual Pop Up in the Pines
The largest outdoor market in the area with over 70 vendors expected will be held Sunday, May 7, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Southern Pines Brewing Co., 565 Air Tool Drive, in Southern Pines. Enjoy artisan made products, food and more.
Jamboree Bash and First Sunday Farmers Market
James Creek Cider House will host a jamboree bash and farmers market on Sunday, May 7, 1 to 5 p.m, with live music and food truck. James Creek Cider House is located at 172 U.S. 1 Business, in Cameron.
Weymouth Woods: Fire History
Join Dr. Monica Rother and student Jonathan Tippette from UNC Wilmington for a presentation on using fire scars to learn about the history of fire in Weymouth Woods on Sunday, May 7, at 2 p.m. Meet at the visitors center at Weymouth Woods Sandhills Nature Preserve, 1024 Fort Bragg Road, in Southern Pines.
Carthage Buggy Fest Car Show
Head up to Carthage for this year’s annual Buggy Festival on Saturday, May 13, and be sure to stop by the benefit car and truck show featuring American-made cars and trucks (1988 and older), and also newer models of any make. Registration is from 9 to 11 a.m., awards presented at 2 p.m. There will be door prizes, a 50/50 raffle and the first 75 registered participants will receive a dash plaque. On-site registration fee is $25; for information, contact Tom Walker at (910) 639-1494.
