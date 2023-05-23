The Aberdeen Carolina and Western Railway will debut its Noda Express on Thursday, May 25, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., complete with an unveiling of its new E-Unit on a maiden voyage from Candor to Midland, with a brief stop at the hydro dam near Mt. Gilead from 1 to 1:30 p.m. for static pictures. For more information on viewing the Noda Express, visit the ACWR Facebook page or call (910) 974-4219.
An Evening of Opera Favorites
Table on the Green presents an evening of opera favorites on Thursday, May 25, at 6 p.m., with musical guests Alina Cherkasova, Robin Lynne Fye, Robert Mobsby and Anastasia Bryant. Tickets are $45 and include dinner and concert. Table on the Green is located at 2205 Midland Road, in Southern Pines. Reserve seats online at form.jotform.com/230927809416058 or call (910) 295-4118.
Duskin and Stephens Beef and Beer
The 11th annual Duskin and Stephens Beef and Beer benefit will be held Thursday, May 25, 6 to 10 p.m., at the Fair Barn, in Pinehurst. Live music with Tony Barnes and Bones Fork, barbecue by Bell Tree Tavern and The Sly Fox, beverages from Railhouse Brewery, Southern Pines Brewing, and Hatchet Brewing, Reverie Cocktail and James Creek Cider House, plus a silent auction and family-friendly activities. Tickets are $50 in advance/$55 day of the event; children 3-17 are $15. Proceeds benefit the Duskin and Stephens Foundation, which supports the Special Operations community. Purchase tickets at EventBrite.com.
Sandhills Motoring Festival
The Sandhills Motoring Festival is a favorite annual event held on Memorial Day weekend. The fun begins Friday, May 26, and runs through Sunday, May 28, with a variety of events throughout the weekend. For full details, visit sandhillsmotoringfestival.com.
Final Fridays Art Opening
Artworks in Vass hosts Final Fridays featuring a new collection of art from featured artists. Enjoy socializing, demonstrations, door prizes and more on Friday, May 26, 5 to 8 p.m., 129 Main St., in Vass.
Final Friday Concert: Doc Roc Band
Sandhills Winery will host an outdoor evening of music with Doc Roc on Friday, May 26, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., with food truck and beverages available for purchase. Sandhills Winery is located at 1057 Seven Lakes Drive, in West End.
Sunrise Theater: ‘Book Club 2’
The Sunrise Theater presents the motion picture “Book Club 2: The Next Chapter,” May 26-June 4, showtimes at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen return to their celebrated roles for this much anticipated sequel. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at SunriseTheater.com, at the Sunrise box office, or by calling (910) 692-3611.
Encore Unscripted
Whether you’d like to be brought up on stage or sit in the audience and laugh, Encore Unscripted on Friday, May 26, 7:30 to 9 p.m., at Encore Center, 160 E. New Hampshire Ave., Southern Pines, will be a fully improvised performance of games that put the audience in the director’s chair. Tickets are $19.50, for ages 16 and over only; visit encorecenter.net, or call (910) 725-0603.
Polocrosse in the Pines
Carolina Polocrosse Club hosts their annual Memorial Day weekend tournament at the Pinehurst Harness Track, 200 Beulah Hill Road, on Saturday, May 27, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Concessions will be available.
Lumbee Center: Canoe Launch
The Museum of the Southeast American Indian will sponsor a canoe launch on Saturday, May 27, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., a free, family-friendly event that includes crafts for children, games, food trucks and kayaking at the Lumbee Recreation Center, 638 Terry Sanford Road, in Maxton.
Splash Pad Opens
The Southern Pines pool and splash pad will open for the season Saturday, May 27, at 12:30 p.m., at 735 S. Stephens St., in Southern Pines. For full details, visit southernpines.net.
Pinecrest Reunion
The Cardinal Park presents the Reunion of the Classes, hosted by the PHS class of 1973, on Saturday, May 27, at 2 p.m., at Cardinal Park, 657 S. Walnut St., Pinebluff. Celebrate with a day full of games, music and food. Admission is free; a cash bar will be available. All Pinecrest High School alumni are welcome to attend, but the event especially invites those from graduating classes in the ‘70s.
