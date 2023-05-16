Blues Fest Competition
The Neon Rooster and Sunrise Theater sponsor the Blues Fest competition, the third Thursday of each month. On Thursday, May 18, 7 to 10 p.m., four bands will take the stage for 30-40 minutes. The event is open to the public and free to attend at The Neon Rooster, 114 Knight Street, in historic downtown Aberdeen.
Toddle and Tea at Pollywogs
The Timeless Teacup will be serving artisan teas and cake for “mums” while children enjoy the pretend play stations at Pollywogs Play Pad on Friday May 19, at 9:30 a.m. Admission is $18; reserve your spot at pollywogsplaypad.com. Pollywogs is located at 155 Hall St., in Southern Pines.
Live Music: Nnenna Freelon
The West Southern Pines Center presents “A Night with Nnenna Freelon” on Friday, May 19, at 7 p.m., presented by the Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust and Trinity AME Zion Church, and sponsored by Rip and Julie VanCamp. Freelon has earned seven Grammy nominations, including the latest for her album “Time Traveler.” Tickets are $75; purchase at TicketMeSandhills.com.
Cruise-In at Mac’s
Sandhills Classic Street Rod Association will host a cruise-in Friday, May 19, 5 until 8 p.m., at Mac’s Breakfast Anytime, 1904 N. Sandhills Boulevard, in Aberdeen. Bring your classic car, truck or motorcycle to join in the fun and great food. Door prizes, a 50/50 drawing and Oldies music. SCSRA sponsors cruise-in events every third Friday (March to October), open and free to the public. Mac’s offers a special seafood menu, SCSRA collects non-perishable foods and a collection box with proceeds supporting local charities. For information, check the SCSRA Facebook page or call Andy Lee at (910) 585-0054.
First Presbyterian Church Market
First Presbyterian Church, in Carthage, will hold a flea market on Saturday, May 20, 8 to 11:30 a.m. Proceeds will go toward supporting local mission work projects. Items for sale include furniture, jewelry, saddles, baby equipment, pottery, housewares, tools, vintage items and more. Donations accepted; call (910) 528-7177. The church is located at 110 S. Ray St., across from the Carthage Post Office.
Readers Theater
Given Memorial Library welcomes the Senior Moments players for a Readers Theater event Saturday, May 20, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., for children and their families. This is a free event, open to the public. Given Memorial Library is located at 150 Cherokee Road, in Pinehurst.
Stuffy Stitch Event
Longleaf Animal Hospital of Southern Pines presents the first annual Stuffy Stitch event on Saturday, May 20, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Sandhills Bogeys Stadium, 3395 Airport Road, in Southern Pines. Children may bring one injured or sick “stuffed animal” for checkups and will learn about basic animal care. There will be live music, games, food trucks and vendors. Donations benefit the Moore County Sheriff’s Animal Services and Citizen’s Pet Responsibility Committee.
‘Don Giovanni’
Met Opera Live Sunrise Theater will show Don Giovanni, the Met Opera performance live on Saturday, May 20, at 12:55 p.m., featuring a star-studded cast. Tickets are $27; purchase at sunrisetheater.com or the box office will open 30 minutes before showtime.
Moore Phil: ‘Adventure is Calling’
The Moore Philharmonic Orchestra presents a spring concert with selections about the sights and sounds of a family road trip across the U.S., on Saturday, May 20, at 7 p.m., at Pinecrest’s R.E. Lee Auditorium, 250 Voit Gilmore Road, Southern Pines. This is a free event; admission is a donation of choice, any amount is greatly appreciated.
Carolina Phil: Pinehurst Jazz Festival
The Carolina Philharmonic presents the 10th annual Pinehurst Jazz Festival with three unique performances on Saturday, May 20, at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, May 21, at 3 p.m., and Sunday, May 21, at 7:30 p.m., all at BPAC’s Owens Auditorium. Tickets are available at carolinaphil.org, at the box office at 5 Market Square, in Pinehurst, or by calling (910) 687-0287.
Weymouth Center: Come Sunday Jazz
Weymouth Center presents the Kate McGarry and Keith Ganz Ensemble on Sunday, May 21, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., on the lawn. Enjoy a cash bar, and VIP tables are available. General admission tickets are $25-$35; visit weymouthcenter.org for more information.
Live Concert: ‘Faure Requiem’
Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church will present the choirs of Brownson, Culled Presbyterian and Community Congregational churches for “Faure Requiem” on Sunday, May 21, at 7 p.m., at 330 S. May St., in Southern Pines.
N.C. Bird Atlas Project
N.C. Wildlife Resources Technician Alicia Bachman will give a presentation on the Bird Atlas project, a 5-year effort to learn more about birds in North Carolina, on Monday, May 22, 7:30 to 8:45 p.m., at the Weymouth Woods Sandhills Nature Preserve Visitors Center, in Southern Pines. The presentation is sponsored by the Sandhills Natural History Society. This is a free event.
Taste of the Wild
PineStraw Magazine is hosting a special farm-to-table dinner experience at Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities, 555 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines, on Wednesday, May 24, 6 to 9 p.m, featuring chef Mark Elliott, of Elliott’s on Linden, and chef Saif Rahman, of Vidrio in Raleigh, collaborating on a unique three-course menu. Tickets are $100; purchase at TicketMeSandhills.com.
