African Children’s Choir
Pinehurst United Methodist Church hosts the African Children’s Choir on Wednesday, May 10, at 6:30 p.m. Enjoy popular music, traditional spiritual songs and African cultural pieces. This a family-friendly event.
Historical Shaw House Tours
The Moore County Historical Association opens the historic Shaw House grounds and properties, located at 110 Morganton Road, in Southern Pines, for tours on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 1 to 4 p.m. The tours are free and open to all ages.
Hot Glass Cold Beer at Starworks
Hot Glass Cold Beer will be held Thursday, May 11, at 5:30 p.m., at Starworks, 100 Russell Drive, in Star. Featured glass artist Megan Lange will push the limits of hot glass with their skills and strength to put on a spectacular and fiery show, suitable for all ages. General admission is $5 per person; children under 12 free. Food truck will be on-site and craft beer, wine and cider available for purchase. Live music in the Starworks Café, performed by Emily Musolino, 7 to 9 p.m., no cover; all ages.
Carthage Digital Mural Trail Event
The Carthage Mural Committee and Convention and Visitors Bureau will reveal the state’s first digital video mural trail on Friday, May 12, at 11 a.m., at the Flying for France mural, 104 N. McNeill St., in Carthage. Officials from Duke Energy will make a special announcement about the next mural in the town.
New Horizons Band Concert
The New Horizons Band in the Pines will present their final concert of the season Friday, May 12, at 3 p.m., at the Moore County Senior Center, 8040 U.S. 15-501, approximately 2 miles north of the Pinehurst Traffic Circle. The performance is free and open to the public. This unique group is composed of mostly retirees who have picked up their instruments again after shedding the bonds of full-time jobs.
Live After 5: Legacy Motown Revue
Life After 5 Concert Series continues Friday, May 12, 5:15 to 9 p.m., at the Village Arboretum, 395 Magnolia Road, Pinehurst. John Norris opens for the Legacy Motown Revue. Enjoy live music, dancing, children’s activities and food trucks. This is a free, family-friendly event.
Carthage Buggy Festival
The 34th annual Buggy Festival will be held Saturday, May 13, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 1 Courthouse Square, in downtown Carthage. Enjoy a family-friendly event with live music, a free kid’s zone, nearly 100 craft vendors, axe throwing and 12 food trucks; plus a classic car show, animal adoptions, antiques appraisals (donations support the Nancy Kiser Park fund) and more.
Buggy Fest Car Show
Head up to Carthage for this year’s annual Buggy Festival on Saturday, May 13, and be sure to stop by the benefit car and truck show featuring American-made cars and trucks (1988 and older), and also newer models of any make. Registration is from 9 to 11 a.m., awards presented at 2 p.m. There will be door prizes, a 50/50 raffle and the first 75 registered participants will receive a dash plaque. On-site registration fee is $25; for information, contact Tom Walker at (910) 639-1494.
Live Theater: ‘The Sweet Delilah Swim Club’
Encore Center presents “The Sweet Delilah Swim Club,” a fun-loving story about five Southern women who meet for long weekends every August, brought to life by local community actors on Saturday, May 13, at 2 p.m. Performances run May 5-14; opening night includes the option of VIP tickets with prime table seating, a charcuterie board and social with the cast following the production. For tickets and more info, visit www.encorecenter.net.
Big Top Circus Coming to Town
The Zerbini Family Circus will be under the Big Top on Saturday, May 13, 4 and 6 p.m., and Sunday, May 14, at 3 p.m., at Moore County Agricultural Fairgrounds, 3699 U.S. 15-501, in Carthage. Tickets run $7-$18; purchase online at zerbinifamilycircus.com.
Concert: ‘Evangelion’
Emmanuel Episcopal Church will host a musical event on Saturday, May 13, at 7 p.m., featuring seven pianists, including Newnew Hong, Stuart Mills, Lydia Gill, Helen Steffan, Dr. Amanda Virelles, Joyce Reehling, with performances also by Dr. Homer Ferguson III and Dr. Kristina Henckel. Proceeds support Partners for Children and Families; the suggested donation is $20. Emmanuel Episcopal is located at 350 E. Massachusetts Ave., in Southern Pines.
Moore County Concert Band
The Moore County Concert Band presents their spring concert, “Love and Beauty’ in honor of Mother’s Day with a selection of tunes from “My Fair Lady,” “The Sound of Music,” a tribute to Gershwin, the music of lyricist Hal David and composer Burt Bacharach and more, on Sunday, May 14, at 2 p.m., at BPAC’s Owens Auditorium at Sandhills Community College. This is a free event.
Caregiver’s Guide to Finances
On Tuesday, May 16, from 12 to 2 p.m., the Moore County Senior Enrichment Center will host a lunch and learn with the Alzheimer’s Association presenting on “Managing Money: A Caregiver’s Guide to Finances.” Lunch will be provided by Home Instead. This free program is open to the public for Moore County residents 50 and over. Call (910) 947-4483 to reserve your seat by Friday, May 12, at 5 p.m.
Author Event: ‘Italy on a Plate’
The Country Bookshop and Eloise Trading Company in historic downtown Aberdeen welcome Veitri founder and author Susan Gravely on Tuesday, May 16, from 5 to 7p.m., to discuss her book, “Italy on a Plate.” Tickets are $10 and include samples of Susan’s recipes and a glass of wine. Copies of the book will be available for purchase. Reserve your seat online at TicketMeSandhills.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.