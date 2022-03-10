Sandhills Best Bets

Live from the Great Room

The Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities and Rooster’s Wife presents its new series featuring cocktails and entertainment in a vintage setting on Wednesday, March 9, at 7 p.m., with Ryan Keberle and Catharsis. Tickets are $30 and there will be a cash bar, visit weymouthcenter.org.

March is for the Arts

The Artists League of the Sandhills March exhibit open through Friday, April 1, showcases spring through a variety of styles and mediums. Gallery hours are Monday through Saturday, noon to 3 p.m., at 129 Exchange St., in Aberdeen. Visit online www.artistleague.org.

Sandhills Woman’s Exchange Lunch N’ Learn

Ron Layne is back at the Sandhills Woman’s Exchange, in Pinehurst, with his popular talk, “At the Movies,” on Thursday, March 10, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Tickets are $25, reservations required. Visit www.sandhillswe.org.

Monster Trucks Extreme Tour

Monster Trucks returns to The Rock at Rockingham Speedway, 2152 U.S. 1 N., Rockingham, on March 11-13. Adrenaline filled shows feature massive monster trucks destroying cars and flying over jumps, plus a demonstration by the Nitro Motorcross Team, pit party and kids fun zone. Purchase tickets in advance at www.monstertruckz.com.

Easter Basket Blessing Giveaway

The Father’s House will host an Easter egg hunt, games for children, silent auction and yard sale on Saturday, March 12, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., at 536 Bascom Chapel Road, Robbins. For information, contact Ronnie Davis at davisronniejr99@gmail.com or call (910) 464-1348.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The village of Pinehurst will host the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 12, starting at 11 a.m. This is a free event.

Vass Lions Club Pancake Breakfast

The Vass Lions Club will host a pancake breakfast with a baked goods sale and raffle items on Saturday, March 12, 8-10 a.m., at Vass-Lakeview Elementary School. All you can eat for $7, take out available. For advance tickets, call (910) 556-1116, tickets available at the door.

Kiwanis Club of the Sandhills Pancake Breakfast

Stop in for a pancake breakfast in support of the Kiwanis Club of the Sandhills on Saturday, March 12, 8-10 a.m., at Kickback Jack’s restaurant in Southern Pines. Tickets are $10 at the door.

Met Opera

The Sunrise Theater presents the Metropolitan Opera’s live screen performance of “Ariadne Auf Naxos” at 12:55 p.m., Saturday, March 12. Individual tickets are $27 per performance. Contact the Sunrise Theater at www.sunrisetheater.com or (910) 692-3611.

Tea with Seagrove Potters

Six Seagrove pottery shops have partnered with Carriage House Tea and Table Farmhouse Bakery, both of Asheboro, to provide a flavor-filled tour on Saturday, March 12, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. This is a free event, open to all ages. Visit with potters and learn about how they use their wares to bake, brew, cook, serve and decorate. For maps and a list of participating shops, visit www.teawithseagrovepotters.com or call (336) 879-4145.

Daddy-Daughter Dance

A red carpet event is the theme of this year’s Daddy-Daughter Dance on Saturday, March 12, 6:30-9:30 p.m, at Spout Springs Church, 346 H. M. Cagle Drive, Cameron. Sponsored by Carolina Performing Arts Studio, all ages are invited for a fun evening of dancing and food. Tickets are $40, purchase at www.carolinaperfomarts.com or call (910) 436-4040.

Carolina Philharmonic Presents Pops

David Michael Wolff and The Philharmonic present “Pops - Movie Muse,” on Saturday, March 12, 7:30 p.m., at BPAC, on the campus of Sandhills Community College. Grand cinematic scores will be brought to life with video clips and behind-the-scene reels from the Silver Screen. Tickets start at $30, purchase at www.carolinaphil.org or call (910) 687-0287.

Freedom Park Lectures

Weymouth Center welcomes Dr. Reginald Hildebrand and Reginald Hodges on Sunday, March 13, at 2 p.m., to discuss the meaning and significance of Freedom Park, a 20-year story of bringing this dream to fruition in Raleigh. For tickets, visit weymouthcenter.org and ticketmesandhills.com.

Lunch With Legends

The League of Women Voters of Moore County present Lunch With Legends on Tuesday, March 15, 11 a.m., at Carolina Hotel. Historic figures Shirley Chisholm and Hallie Quinn Brown will be depicted by League members. Tickets are $50 per person, plus a processing fee, at TicketMeSandhills.com. Learn more at www.lwvmc.org.

Ruth Pauley Lecture

The Ruth Pauley Lecture welcomes Brian Richter, a leader in water science and conservation, on Tuesday, March 15, to Sandhills Community College. He is the president of Sustainable Waters, a global organization focused on water scarcity challenges, where he promotes sustainable water use and management. His latest book is Chasing Water: A Guide for Moving from Scarcity to Sustainability.

To reserve your seat, visit ruthpauley.org or call (910) 695-3706.

BINGO

Friends, fun and BINGO prizes on Tuesday, March 15, at 1 p.m., at Crumpler Funeral Home, 40229 U.S. 1 South, Aberdeen. $2 per person includes cards and light refreshments. Reserve your seat by calling (910) 944-9400.

Live Jazz at Jayas — Celebrating the Festival of Color

Holi, the festival of colors, celebrates the triumph of good over evil, and the changing of the seasons from winter to spring. Jaya’s Indian Cuisine is sponsoring Live Jazz at Jaya’s with food, beer, wine and music to celebrate Holi on Friday, March 18, 5:30-8:30 p.m. No cover charge. Call (910) 725-0875 for reservations.

MPO Pancake Breakfast

Enjoy a pancake breakfast Saturday, March 19, 8-10 a.m., at Kickback Jack’s restaurant in Southern Pines, to support the Moore Philharmonic Orchestra. Plates are $10 each and include pancakes, a side and drink. Tickets can be purchased at the event.

