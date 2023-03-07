Open Mic Night
Swank Coffee Shoppe presents an Open Mic Night with host Laura Garton (Scarlet Tantrum) on Thursday, March 9, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., 232 NW Broad St., in Southern Pines. All are welcome; bring a friend, sing a tune, read a poem or tell a joke.
Young People’s Fine Arts Festival
The Arts Council of Moore County presents the annual Young People’s Fine Arts Festival, featuring art by students grades K-12. The exhibit will remain on display through March 30 at the Campbell House Galleries, 482 E. Connecticut Ave., in Southern Pines. Admission is free.
Free Health Symposium Event
The Women of the Pines presents “Look Well, Feel Well, Be Well,” a free health symposium open to the public, assisted by FirstHealth of the Carolinas, on Friday, March 10, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Village Hall, 395 Magnolia Road, Pinehurst. Admission is free, but capacity is limited. Register to attend at www.womenofthepines.org.
BBQ Fundraiser
Victory Baptist Church, 915 Brinkley Road, in Carthage, is holding a barbecue fundraiser on Friday, March 10, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eat in or take out lunch or dinner of pulled pork, beans, slaw, roll and dessert for $10 a plate. Note the bridge is closed on Brinkley Road. From U.S. 15-501, take Doubs Chapel Road to Murdocksville Road, then turn right on Brinkley Road.
Lecture: Civil War Series
The Moore County Senior Enrichment Center continues its six-part Civil War series featuring Dr. Matt Farina on Friday, March 10, 1 to 2:30 p.m. This is a free event. The SEC is located at 8040 U.S. 15-501, 2 miles north of the Pinehurst Traffic Circle.
Live Theater: ‘Agnes of God’
The Sunrise Theater as Sunrise Select presents “Agnes of God,” on Friday and Saturday, March 10-11, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, March 12, at 4 p.m., in the Loft. Seating is limited; purchase tickets online at www.sunrisetheater.com. The show contains sensitive subject matter, must be 16 and up to attend.
Moore Phil: Pancake Breakfast
The Moore Philharmonic Orchestra will host their annual pancake breakfast on Saturday, March 11, 8 to 10 a.m., at Kickback Jacks in Southern Pines. Proceeds benefit MPO’s scholarship fund Tickets are $10 per person; purchase online at www.mporchestra.com.
St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Come out for the annual St. Patrick’s Parade to enjoy cars, floats, golf carts and live music on Saturday, March 11, beginning at 10 a.m., in the village of Pinehurst. This is a free event.
Yoga in the Park
All ages are welcome to participate in a community yoga session with instructor Rachelle Hartigan at Downtown Park in Southern Pines on Saturday, March 11, 10 to 11 a.m. This is a free event. Bring your own mat or towel.
Vass Spring Festival
The town of Vass will host music, games, vendors, food and drinks for its spring celebration on Saturday, March 11, 12 to 4 p.m., on Seaboard Street. This is a free event.
Skate Jam Fundraiser
Skaters for Moore will host a Skate Jam to raise funds for the future community skatepark on Saturday, March 11, 12 to 4 p.m., at Memorial Park, in Southern Pines. There will be a pop-up skatepark, live DJ, raffles and giveaways, and House of Odell and Luella food truck will be on-site.
Kickball Tournament
The National Athletic Village is hosting a kickball tournament on Saturday, March 11, for ages 7-21 years, with check-in at 3:30 p.m. Refreshments, bonfire and s’mores will be available. The cost is $10 per person, or $100 for a team (10-15 people). For details and registration, visit nationalathleticvillage.com.
Daddy-Daughter Dance
Encore Performing Arts Center is sponsoring an evening of dancing and snacks for dads and daughters on Saturday, March 11, 6 to 8:30 p.m., at Spout Springs Church, in Cameron. Tickets run $15-$40; purchase in advance at encorecenter.net.
Moore County Concert Band
The Moore County Concert Band will perform a selection of pieces connected to important dates in American history on Sunday, March 12, at 2 p.m., at Owens Auditorium, BPAC at Sandhills Community College. Admission is free; donations are welcome.
Weymouth: Bird Nests
The Friends of Weymouth Woods will host a free, bird nests and craft event on Sunday, March 12, at 2 p.m. Enjoy a short hike, and children will collect natural materials to craft fake bird nests to take home. Meet at Weymouth Woods Sandhills Nature Preserve, 1024 Fort Bragg Road, Southern Pines.
Kelli O’Hara in Concert
Stage and screen star Kelli O’Hara, who won the Best Leading Actress Tony Award for her portrayal of Anna Lenowens in “The King and I,” will be live onstage at BPAC’s Owens Auditorium on Saturday, March 18, at 7 p.m. Tickets run $59-$129; purchase online at TicketMeSandhills.com.
Lunch with Legends
The Moore County League of Women Voters present Lunch with Legends on Wednesday, March 22, at 11:30 a.m., at the Country Club of North Carolina.
This year’s event will honor past, present and future leaders — Wilma Mankiller, Jo Nicholas and Emma Mack. Tickets are available at www.lmvmc.org.
