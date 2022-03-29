Sandhills Best Bets

Wear Blue for Child Abuse Prevention Month Kick-Off

The Moore County Children’s Advocacy Center will plant pinwheels to represent abused children in the community on Friday, April 1, 12-2 p.m. Wear blue, meet with staff, plant a pinwheel and enjoy food and drinks in honor of child abuse prevention month. The Moore County Children’s Advocacy Center is located at 408 S. McNeill St., Carthage.

Bluegrass Headlines ‘Live from the Great Room’

Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities welcomes Brittany Haas, a master fiddle player and sought-after collaborator/session musician, and Joe Walsh, acclaimed master of American roots music, mandolinist and songwriter on April 1, 7-8:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 general admission, cash bar. Visit weymouthcenter.org.

Sparks Fly at STARworks FireFest

Firefest is a two-day festival on April 1-2, celebrating the role of fire in the creation of art at STARworks. Guest artists in the fire arts — metal, ceramics, and glass — are invited to demonstrate, hold artist talks and perform fiery finale events. Workshops that are open to the public take place throughout the event. Enjoy live music and food trucks both evenings. Daily admission is $5; visit www.STARworksNC.org. STARworks is located at 100 Russell Drive, in Star.

Bark it Up at Downtown Aberdeen Dog Fair

Head to South Sycamore Street for the Downtown Aberdeen Dog Fair on Saturday, April 2, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., for pet-related vendors, food, raffles and contests, games and photo opportunities. This is a free community event. Dogs on leashes are welcome.

Rutherford Wolf Children’s Performance

The Encore Center’s student actors present Rutherford Wolf on Saturday, April 2, at 9 a.m., at Douglass Community Center, 1185 Pennsylvania Ave., Southern Pines; at 11 a.m., at Aberdeen Lake Park, 301 Lake Park Crossing, Aberdeen; and at 1 p.m., at Encore Center, 160 E. New Hampshire Ave., Southern Pines. The fairy tale-inspired play is a delight to audiences of all ages. The performances are free and open to the public.

Join a Prayer Vigil for Ukraine

A community-wide prayer vigil for the people of Ukraine will be held Saturday, April 2, 4-5 p.m., at Downtown Park, in Southern Pines. The free event, sponsored by Moore County NAACAP and the Beloved Community, will include local clergy and musicians.

Cut the Rug with Shag Society Dance

The Moore Area Shag Society will host a dance Saturday, April 2, at Down Memory Lane, off N.C. 5, in Aberdeen (161 Dawkins St.). Music by DJ Jerry Hill, doors open at 6:30 p.m., with dancing from 7-10 p.m. You must be 21 to attend. Cash bar will be available and you may bring food for your table. Come out and enjoy an evening of great music and meet new friends! Tickets are $10 available at the door. For more information, call (910) 690-5629.

Hear Bells at the Spring Ring

The Pinehurst United Methodist Church handbell choir will present their Spring Ring concert on Sunday, April 3, at 4 p.m. Pinehurst UMC is located at 4111 Airport Road, Pinehurst. The performance is open to the public.

Have Brunch with Wives of Active Military and First Responders

The Sandhills Christian Women’s Connection welcomes wives of active military and first responders to brunch on Saturday, April 9, 10-11:45 a.m. Childcare will be provided; the light meal features a health and wellness spotlight with Nina Kniesz, of Macon Martial Arts; and an inspiration message with Deborah Savage, a military wife and mother. The event will be held at Pinehurst United Methodist Church, 4111 Airport Road, in Pinehurst. There is no cost to attend but pre-registration is requested by email sbrown1850@att.net or call (423) 987-9888.

Southern Pines Garden Club’s Annual Home and Garden Tour

Sandy Woods Farm is one of seven local properties to be showcased by the 2022 Southern Pines Garden Club Annual Home and Garden Tour on Saturday, April 9, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Other properties Inchalene, in Southern Pines; Fox Hollow Farm, in Southern Pines; the Dunnagan home, in Southern Pines; the Van Paris home, in Pinehurst; The Healing Garden, in Pinehurst; and the Campbell House, in Southern Pines. Tickets are $30 ($25 in advance) and can be purchased at www.TicketMeSandhills.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days