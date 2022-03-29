Wear Blue for Child Abuse Prevention Month Kick-Off
The Moore County Children’s Advocacy Center will plant pinwheels to represent abused children in the community on Friday, April 1, 12-2 p.m. Wear blue, meet with staff, plant a pinwheel and enjoy food and drinks in honor of child abuse prevention month. The Moore County Children’s Advocacy Center is located at 408 S. McNeill St., Carthage.
Bluegrass Headlines ‘Live from the Great Room’
Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities welcomes Brittany Haas, a master fiddle player and sought-after collaborator/session musician, and Joe Walsh, acclaimed master of American roots music, mandolinist and songwriter on April 1, 7-8:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 general admission, cash bar. Visit weymouthcenter.org.
Sparks Fly at STARworks FireFest
Firefest is a two-day festival on April 1-2, celebrating the role of fire in the creation of art at STARworks. Guest artists in the fire arts — metal, ceramics, and glass — are invited to demonstrate, hold artist talks and perform fiery finale events. Workshops that are open to the public take place throughout the event. Enjoy live music and food trucks both evenings. Daily admission is $5; visit www.STARworksNC.org. STARworks is located at 100 Russell Drive, in Star.
Bark it Up at Downtown Aberdeen Dog Fair
Head to South Sycamore Street for the Downtown Aberdeen Dog Fair on Saturday, April 2, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., for pet-related vendors, food, raffles and contests, games and photo opportunities. This is a free community event. Dogs on leashes are welcome.
Rutherford Wolf Children’s Performance
The Encore Center’s student actors present Rutherford Wolf on Saturday, April 2, at 9 a.m., at Douglass Community Center, 1185 Pennsylvania Ave., Southern Pines; at 11 a.m., at Aberdeen Lake Park, 301 Lake Park Crossing, Aberdeen; and at 1 p.m., at Encore Center, 160 E. New Hampshire Ave., Southern Pines. The fairy tale-inspired play is a delight to audiences of all ages. The performances are free and open to the public.
Join a Prayer Vigil for Ukraine
A community-wide prayer vigil for the people of Ukraine will be held Saturday, April 2, 4-5 p.m., at Downtown Park, in Southern Pines. The free event, sponsored by Moore County NAACAP and the Beloved Community, will include local clergy and musicians.
Cut the Rug with Shag Society Dance
The Moore Area Shag Society will host a dance Saturday, April 2, at Down Memory Lane, off N.C. 5, in Aberdeen (161 Dawkins St.). Music by DJ Jerry Hill, doors open at 6:30 p.m., with dancing from 7-10 p.m. You must be 21 to attend. Cash bar will be available and you may bring food for your table. Come out and enjoy an evening of great music and meet new friends! Tickets are $10 available at the door. For more information, call (910) 690-5629.
Hear Bells at the Spring Ring
The Pinehurst United Methodist Church handbell choir will present their Spring Ring concert on Sunday, April 3, at 4 p.m. Pinehurst UMC is located at 4111 Airport Road, Pinehurst. The performance is open to the public.
Have Brunch with Wives of Active Military and First Responders
The Sandhills Christian Women’s Connection welcomes wives of active military and first responders to brunch on Saturday, April 9, 10-11:45 a.m. Childcare will be provided; the light meal features a health and wellness spotlight with Nina Kniesz, of Macon Martial Arts; and an inspiration message with Deborah Savage, a military wife and mother. The event will be held at Pinehurst United Methodist Church, 4111 Airport Road, in Pinehurst. There is no cost to attend but pre-registration is requested by email sbrown1850@att.net or call (423) 987-9888.
Southern Pines Garden Club’s Annual Home and Garden Tour
Sandy Woods Farm is one of seven local properties to be showcased by the 2022 Southern Pines Garden Club Annual Home and Garden Tour on Saturday, April 9, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Other properties Inchalene, in Southern Pines; Fox Hollow Farm, in Southern Pines; the Dunnagan home, in Southern Pines; the Van Paris home, in Pinehurst; The Healing Garden, in Pinehurst; and the Campbell House, in Southern Pines. Tickets are $30 ($25 in advance) and can be purchased at www.TicketMeSandhills.com.
