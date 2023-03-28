Carolina Philharmonic Junior Orchestra and Chorus
The Carolina Philharmonic Junior Orchestra and Chorus present “Literature Lullabies” on Thursday, March 30, at 7 p.m., at Owens Auditorium, Bradshaw Performing Arts Center at Sandhills Community College. This is an open seating event.
Live Music: Julia Golden
Head over to HomeGrown on Friday, March 31, 6 to 9 p.m., for live music with Julia Golden. This is a family-friendly event. HomeGrown Restaurant is located at 3400 U.S. 1 Business, in downtown Vass.
‘Blooming Art’ Exhibit
The Garden Club of the Sandhills ushers in the spring flowering season with “Blooming Art,” an exhibit at the historic Campbell House Galleries, on Saturday, April 1, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, April 2, 1 to 4 p.m. Proceeds benefit scholarships for horticultural students, and horticultural programs for the Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills. Tickets are $15; purchase at TicketMeSandhills.com.
Plant Sale
The Sandhills Horticultural Society will host its spring plant sale on Saturday, April 1, starting at 9 a.m., at the Homer parking lot near the baseball field, at Sandhills Community College. Cash and check only.
Easter Egg Hunts
- The Southern Pines Parks and Recreation Department will host their annual Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 1, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at the Campbell House, 482 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines. Children under 12 years are welcome to enjoy egg hunts, crafts and other fun activities; children must be accompanied by an adult. The event is free and open to the public.
- Aloha Safari Park will host Easter egg hunts Saturday and Sunday, April 1-2, and April 8-9, with specific times for different ages, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Each hunt will include a special golden egg that contains a top prize. Admission to the zoo is required to participate. Tickets are $15. For more information, visit alohasafaripark.com.
- The village of Pinehurst invites children ages 9 and younger to “eggs-lore” Cannon Park for rare eggs that include a special prize on Saturday, April 1, starting at 10:30 a.m. Egg hunts will be separated into different age groups, and participants must arrive at least 10 minutes before the start time for each event. This is a free event, open to the public.
- Aberdeen Parks and Recreation will host an Easter egg hunt at the Malcolm Blue Farm on Saturday, April 1, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., with pony rides, train rides, a petting zoo and a visit from the Easter Bunny. Children must bring their own baskets, and egg hunts will be separated into different age groups. The event is free and open to the public.
- The town of Vass will host a family-friendly afternoon with egg hunts, games, vendors, face painting and the Easter Bunny on Saturday, April 1, 1 to 3:30 p.m., at Sandy Ramey Keith Memorial Park, 3600 U.S. 1, with egg hunts divided by ages. The event is free and open to the public.
- The West Southern Pines Community Association and Rufus McLaughlin American Legion Post 177 will host an egg hunt on Saturday, April 8, 2 to 5 p.m., at the WSP Center, 1250 W. New York Ave., Southern Pines. Enjoy free food and drink and a visit with the Easter Bunny.
Spring Matinee Races
The Pinehurst Parks and Recreation Department and Pinehurst Driving and Training Club are sponsoring a family-friendly day of races at the Pinehurst Harness Track on Saturday, April 1, 1 to 5 p.m. Food and beverages will be available; you may bring a picnic basket. Bleacher seating or you may bring your own chair. This is a free event.
Shag Society Dance
On Saturday, April 1, 7 to 10 p.m., the Moore Area Shag Society will host a social dance featuring DJ Gene Hensley, at Down Memory Lane (161 Dawkins St.) located off N.C. 5, behind the Sandhills Bowling Alley. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Cash bar is available and you may bring snacks to your table. Admission is $10. For information, call (910) 215-4054.
Retro Dance Party
Locals Only presents the Radically Retro Dance Party on Saturday, April 1, at 8 p.m., at Create Studios, in Aberdeen, with 80s and 90s music by DJ Logan, DJ Chas and DJ Saxy. Come dress in retro wear for a chance to win cash prizes. Cocktails, drink specials and free popcorn will be available. Proceeds benefit the Arts Council of Moore County. Tickets are $5 for 21 years and over, and $15 for under 21.
Weymouth Center: Jazz Concert
Nashville-based trombonist and plunger mute specialist Roland Barber brings his warm and soulful sound to the Great Lawn at Weymouth Center on Sunday, April 2, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., in Southern Pines. Tickets are $25-$35; cash bar and VIP tables available. Reserve your seat at weymouthcenter.org.
Live Theater: ‘An Evening with Oscar and Steve’
Sandhills Repertory Theatre and Sunrise Theater present the “An Evening with Oscar and Steve,” with music and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein and Stephen Sondheim on Sunday, April 2, at 3 p.m., at the Sunrise Theater. The show features Michael Pizzi and Gay Willis. Tickets run $30-$75; purchase in advance at sunrisetheater.com. Ten percent of net profits are donated to the food bank.
Dog-Gone Easter Egg Hut
Southern Pines Parks and Recreation will host a paw painting, a dog egg hunt and the Easter Bunny for you and your pooch on Sunday, April 5, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., at Martin Dog Park, 350 Commerce Ave., in Southern Pines. Bring your own basket for the hunt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.