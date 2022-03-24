Rutherford Wolf Children’s Performance
The Encore Center’s student actors present Rutherford Wolf on Saturday, March 26, at 10 a.m. at Given Memorial Library, 150 Cherokee Road, Pinehurst; and again at 11:30 a.m., at Aberdeen Lake Park, 301 Lake Park Crossing, Aberdeen. The fairy tale-inspired play is a delight to audiences of all ages. The performances are free and open to the public.
Free 5K Fun Run
Firsthealth Fitnesses of Pineurst hosts a free 5K Fun Run the last Saturday of each month. Run along greenway trails in this no-frills, timed event. There are staggered starts in small groups. To register for the next 5K on Saturday, March 26, at 8:30 a.m., call (910) 715-1800. There is no charge to participate.
Community Cleanup Event
Sustainable Sandhills and Keep Moore County Beautiful are sponsoring a community cleanup event Saturday, March 26, 10 a.m. to noon. Gloves, trash pickers and bags will be provided. Bring your own water bottle. Meet up at Food Lion parking lot, 1680 N.C. 5, Aberdeen. To inquire about service hours or having your business, church or other organization participate, email Anna@sustainablesandhills.org.
Met Opera
The Sunrise Theater presents the Metropolitan Opera’s production of “Don Carlos” at noon, Saturday, March 26. The Met presents the original five-act French version of Verdi’s epic opera of doomed love among royalty, set against the backdrop of the Spanish Inquisition. Yannick Nézet-Séguin leads a cast of opera’s leading lights, including tenor Matthew Polenzani in the title role. New staging by Sir David McVicar marks his 11th Met production. Individual tickets are $27 per performance. The Sunrise Theater is located at 250 NW Broad St., Southern Pines.
Contact the Sunrise Theater at www.sunrisetheater.com or (910) 692-3611.
Cox’s Double Eagle Anniversary Party
Cox’s Double Eagle Harley-Davidson invites the community to come celebrate their 5th anniversary on Saturday, March 26, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be music, vendors, food trucks and cold beer from the Special Forces Brotherhood MC available for purchase. You can measure your ride’s performance against your friends on the state of the art dual motorcycle dynamometer.
Encore Center Season Reveal
Encore Center presents an exclusive viewing of its upcoming 2022-2023 theatrical season with an evening of entertainment and a silent auction on Saturday, March 26, at 7:30 p.m., in downtown Southern Pines. Champagne and light hors d’oeuvres will be served. For tickets, call the box office at (910) 725-0603.
Come Sunday Jazz Brunch
Head outdoors at the Weymouth Center’s beautiful grounds for live jazz and a boxed lunch on Sunday, March 27, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Special guest Shana Tucker’s unique genre of ChamberSoul weaves together jazz, roots, folk, acoustic pop and a touch of R&B. Tickets are $25-$50, visit weymouthcenter.org for information.
Cruz’ 4 Kids Car Show
A family friendly cruise-in event on Sunday, March 27, 1-4 p.m., at Time Out Sports Grill, 1005 Monroe St., Carthage. All proceeds collected go to Caring Hearts for Kids in Moore County. For more information, call (910) 986-6679.
Who Pooped in the Park?
Everybody poops, including all the critters of the forest. Join a ranger at Weymouth Woods on Sunday, March 27, at 2 p.m., for a 1.5 mile hike to learn how to identify what animals live in the woods by the scat and tracks they leave behind.
Cleanup Event on NC 211
Join Sandhills Pride on a community care project with a clean-up event on N.C. 211. Meet up Sunday, March 27, at 3 p.m., at Michael Leach State Farm Insurance, 115 Westgate Drive, Pinehurst. Vests, gloves, trash bags and water will be provided.
Plant Swap Event
Hatchet Brewery is hosting a plant swap event on Tuesday, March 29, at 6 p.m. Bring your seedlings, saplings or plants to swap and trade with fellow plant lover. Hatchet Brewing is located at 490 SW Broad St., in Southern Pines.
Plant a Pinwheel for Child Abuse Prevention
In honor of child abuse prevention month, the Moore County Children’s Advocacy Center will be planting pinwheels to represent the abused children in our community. Wear blue and come meet the staff, plant a pinwheel and enjoy food or drinks on Friday, April 1, 12-2 p.m., at 408 S. McNeill St. in Carthage. For more information, visit moorecac.org.
