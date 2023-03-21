Weymouth: Author Event
Weymouth Center welcomes author and Writer-In-Residence Marjorie Hudson on Wednesday, March 22, at 5:30 p.m., in the Great Room. She will read selections from her debut novel, “Indigo Field.” Local resident and short story author Katrina Denza will join her for a conversation on the art of novel writing and editing. A meet and greet reception will follow. Admission is free and open to the public; registration is required at weymouthcenter.org.
Lecture: The Joy of Houseplants
The Sandhills Horticultural Society presents Amy Overman, of Ace Hardware, to share her expertise in selecting, repotting and caring for houseplants on Thursday, March 23, 1 to 3 p.m., at the Burlingame Room at Ball Visitors Center, Sandhills Horticultural Gardens, 3395 Airport Road, in Southern Pines. The event is free; pre-registration is required. Visit www.sandhills.edu/horticultural-gardens/upcoming-events to reserve your seat.
Trailblazer Women Series Event
R. Riveter welcomes Pam Alvarado to discuss finding your joy and purpose, and how to balance priorities in Trailblazer 101 on Thursday, March 23, at 6 p.m., at R. Riveter, 154 NW Broad St., Southern Pines. The event is free; pre-registration is required. Visit TicketMeSandhills.com to reserve your seat.
Live Music: Irish Night
Table on the Green will host an Irish music night featuring Barrowburn performing traditional jigs, reels and ballads on Thursday, March 23, 6 to 9 p.m., at 2205 Midland Road, in Southern Pines. To reserve your table, call (910) 295-4118.
Fourth Friday: Faith Bardill
High Octane hosts Fourth Friday with live music by Faith Bardill on Friday, March 24, starting at 6 p.m., at 140 S. Sycamore St., in downtown Aberdeen. This is a free, family-friendly event.
Taylortown: Jump Into Spring
Enjoy music, food trucks, crafts and vendors, baked goods and children’s bouncy house on Saturday, March 25, 11 a.m to 4 p.m., at Johnny Boler Park, in Taylortown. This is a free, family-friendly event.
Live Theater: ‘The SpongeBob Musical!’
The North Moore theater program presents “The SpongeBob Musical!” with performances Friday, March 24, at 7 p.m; Saturday, March 25, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, March 26, at 3 p.m., at North Moore High School, 1504 N. Moore Road, Robbins. Tickets are $15, available at the door.
Live Theater: ‘Seussical the Musical Jr.’
West Pine Middle School theater program presents “Seussical the Musical Jr.” on Friday, March 24, at 7 p.m.; and Saturday, March 25, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $6-$12; purchase at TicketMeSandhills.com.
Skatepark Film Festival
Sunrise Theater will host a special fundraising event to benefit Skaters for Moore on Friday, March 24, 7 to 10 p.m., at 250 NW Broad St., Southern Pines, featuring skate films, and a silent auction of skateboard collectibles and other donated goods. This is a family-friendly event; $10 donation at the door.
250th Birthday of Alston House
Celebrate the 250th birthday of the Alston House (House in the Horseshoe Historic Site) on Saturday, March 25, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 288 Alston House Road, Sanford. Displays and tours will be held throughout the event. You may bring a picnic to enjoy on the lawn.
Community Family Fun Day
Culdee Presbyterian Church will host a family fun day Saturday, March 25, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring live music, hot dogs, rides for children, firetrucks and police cars, a bouncy house, bunny races and an Easter egg hunt for younger children. The church is located at 916 N.C. 73, in West End. This is a free event, open to the public.
‘Save Miss Belle’s’ Bash
Enjoy live music, barbecue from Talbert’s, a bake sale and silent auction on Saturday, March 25, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., for the “Save Miss Belle’s” family-friendly bash. Proceeds will go to Cameron Historic Preservation, a nonprofit formed to help move the1892 McKeithen House, known as Miss Belle’s. Park at Cameron Baptist Church or Cameron Presbyterian Church, and walk to the event at 628 Carthage St., in Cameron. Volunteers are needed; call (910) 245-3212.
Robbins Spring Cruise-In
The Robbins Spring Cruise-In will be held Saturday, March 25, 1 to 4 p.m., at the Fidelity Bank parking lot, 130 E. Salisbury St., in Robbins. This year’s event is a fundraiser to benefit Emma Upchurch and her family. Donations requested for participation.
Encore’s Season Reveal
Encore Center hosts its 2023-2024 season reveal party on Saturday, March 25, at 7:30 p.m., with excerpts of upcoming productions, champagne and hors d’oeuvres. Tickets start at $35; visit encore center.net for more information.
Live Music: Annelle Staal
Sunrise Theater presents musician and entertainer Annelle Staal live in concert with songs, stories and secrets on Saturday, March 25, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $18; purchase online at sunrisetheater.com.
Community Pop-Up Market
Enjoy shopping unique finds on Sunday, March 26, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., between Pine Scone Cafe and Full Moon Oyster Bar, 116 Brucewood Road, Southern Pines. All proceeds benefit Habitat for Humanity of the NC Sandhills. A Habitat truck will be on-site to accept donations as well.
Lecture: The Wood Wide Web
The Sandhills Natural History Society present Dr. Ann Haut, a retired professor of environmental ethics, in a discussion of the “Wood Wide Web: How Trees Connect and Communicate,” on Monday, March 27, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., at the visitors center, Weymouth Woods Sandhills Nature Preserve, 1024 Fort Bragg Road, Southern Pines. This is a free event, open to the public.
Easter Poker Run
The Southern Pines Run Club and Pace Yourself Run Co. are hosting an Easter poker run on Wednesday, March 29, at 6:30 p.m., with prizes. Kids and dogs are welcome, costumes encouraged! Pace Yourself Run Co. is located at 205 NE Broad St., in downtown Southern Pines.
Shag Society Dance
On Saturday, April 1, 7 to 10 p.m., the Moore Area Shag Society will host a social dance featuring DJ Gene Hensley, at Down Memory Lane (161 Dawkins St.) located off N.C. 5, behind the Sandhills Bowling Alley. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Cash bar is available and you may bring snacks to your table. A 50/50 drawing will also be held. Guests must be 21 or older and admission is $10. Come out for a fun evening and make new friends. For information, call (910) 215-4054.
Weymouth: Jazz Concert
Nashville-based trombonist, recording artist and plunger mute specialist Roland Barber brings his warm and soulful sound to the Great Lawn at Weymouth Center on Sunday, April 2, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets are $25-$35; cash bar and VIP tables available. Reserve your seat at weymouthcenter.org.
An Evening with Oscar and Steve
Sandhills Repertory Theatre and Sunrise Theater present the “An Evening with Oscar and Steve,” with music and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein and Stephen Sondheim on Sunday, April 2, at 3 p.m., at Sunrise Theater. Conceived and directed by Michael Pizzi and music directed by Broadway’s Matt Deitchman, the show features Michael Pizzi and Gay Willis. Tickets run $30-$75; purchase in advance at sunrisetheater.com. Ten percent of net profits are donated to the food bank.
‘The Journey,” Andrea Bocelli
Carolina Cinemas Sandhills 10, 104 Brucewood Road, Southern Pines, presents a recorded music special featuring Andrea Bocelli on Sunday, April 2, 4 to 6 p.m., and other guests, Michael W. Smith, Tori Kelly, Tauren Wells, and TAYA for world-class performances in some of Italy’s most magnificent venues and majestic locations. Tickets are $15; purchase in advance at sandhills10cinemas.com.
