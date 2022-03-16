Author Event with Kianna Alexander
The Country Bookshop and The Pilot host bestselling author Kianna Alexander on Wednesday, March 16, 4-5 p.m. She will discuss her newest novel, Carolina Built. The event is free; however, registration is required. Visit TicketMeSandhills.com or additional information.
Moore County Land Use Summit
Public and private matters that affect land usage are becoming increasingly impactful to landowners, especially for those that own agricultural and forest lands, or inherit undeveloped land. Issues surrounding development, landowner rights, conservation and preservation, land use regulations and taxation will be discussed at the Moore County Land Use Summit on Thursday, March 17, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., at Moore County Agricultural Building, 707 Pinehurst Ave., Carthage.
Free St. Patrick’s Day Slam
Take advantage of a fun and free St. Patrick’s Day SLAM (Sweat Like a Mother) class on Thursday, March 17, 9:30 a.m., at Aberdeen Lake Park. Children will enjoy a scavenger hunt after the session. House of Odell and Luella food truck will be on set. Bring a mat, your own dumbbells and don’t forget to wear green!
Aberdeen Fire Spaghetti Dinner
The Aberdeen Volunteer Firefighter Association will host a spaghetti dinner with takeout and dine-in options on Friday, March 18, 11 a.m.-7p.m. Free delivery available for five or more orders, email rfitzgerald@townofaberdeen.net. Plates are $9 including spaghetti, salad, roll, dessert and drink. Aberdeen Fire, 800 Holly St., Aberdeen.
Robbins Fire Rescue Spaghetti Dinner
Robbins Fire Rescue will host a spaghetti dinner with takeout and dine-in options on Friday, March 18, 11 a.m. until sold out. Free delivery available for 10 or more orders, call (910) 948-2320. Plates are $8 including spaghetti, salad and roll, drinks are additional $1. Corn hole tournament and cruise-in events begin at 6 p.m., at Robbins Fire Rescue, 301 Branson Circle, Robbins.
Cruise In
Bring your classic car, truck or motorcycle and join in the fun and great food on Friday, March 18, 5-7 p.m., at Mac’s Breakfast Anytime, 1904 N. Sandhills Boulevard, Aberdeen. Sponsored by the Sandhills Classic Street Rod Association and Mac’s Breakfast Anytime, enjoy door prizes, 50/50 drawing, oldies music and a special seafood menu. Proceeds support local charities. More info, visit www.sandhillsclassicstreetrods.com or call Andy Lee at (910) 585-0054.
Live Jazz at Jayas — Celebrating the Festival of Color
Holi, the festival of colors, celebrates the triumph of good over evil, and the changing of the seasons from winter to spring. Jaya’s Indian Cuisine is sponsoring Live Jazz at Jaya’s with food, beer, wine and music to celebrate Holi on Friday, March 18, 5:30-8:30 p.m. No cover charge. Call (910) 725-0875 for reservations.
Ladies Night Out
Take “an evening to take the edge off of life” with Aberdeen Parks and Recreation on Friday, March 18, 6-10 p.m., at Aberdeen Lake Building. Vendors, music, relaxation, food, fun and a free swag bag. Tickets are $20, visit EventBrite.com or townofAberdeen.net for information.
James E. Holshouser Jr. Lecture Series
Dr. Ben Carson is the inaugural speaker of the James E. Holshouser Jr. Lecture Series on Friday, March 18, at 7 p.m., at Owens Auditorium, BPAC, on the campus of Sandhills Community College. An American retired neurosurgeon, Carson served as the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development from 2017-2021. Tickets are $75, visit www.sandhillsbpac.com.
MPO Pancake Breakfast
Enjoy a pancake breakfast Saturday, March 19, 8-10 a.m., at Kickback Jack’s restaurant in Southern Pines, to support the Moore Philharmonic Orchestra. Plates are $10 each and include pancakes, a side and drink. Tickets can be purchased at the event.
Shar Pei Rescue Event
Come out for a fun day at Hatchet Brewing Company on Saturday, March 19, 1-4 p.m., with Four Suns, a Shar Pei dog rescue and rehab. All proceeds benefit the organization. Hatchet Brewing is located at 490 SW Broad St., downtown Southern Pines.
Back the Pac Auction 2022
An evening to benefit Pinecrest High School athletics programs with a live and silent auction on Saturday, March 19, 6-11:30 p.m. Catered by Elliotts on Linden. Tickets are $65, visit event.gives/pinecrest2022 or call (910) 528-1437.
Founders Day 117th Celebration
Spaulding Chapel AME Zion Church, in Taylortown, remembers its past and celebrates its future on Founders Day 2022, Sunday, March 20, at 11 a.m., with Rev. Jeff A. Person and guest preacher, Rev. Gloria Downs, of Marsh Chapel AME Zion Church. Spaulding Chapel AME Zion Church is located at 8254 Main St., West End.
Spring Hike
Was your New Years resolution to get outside more - well, no time like the present! Join a ranger at Weymouth Woods on Sunday, March 20, at 2 p.m., for an easy 1.5-mile hike to learn what there is to see in our park during spring. This hike is geared toward giving new comers to hiking and parks a friendly introduction to exploring our North Carolina State Parks.
Choral Society Wine Gala
Moore County Choral Society is holding its annual Wine Gala fundraiser on March 20, 5-7 p.m., at Triangle Wine Company in Southern Pines. Cost is $30. Proceeds will go towards funding the Choral Society’s spring concert. For information, visit moorecountychoralsociety.org.
Safe Home Environments for Those with Dementia
Join a Healthy Aging presentation on Monday, March 21, 3:30-4:30 p.m., at Given Memorial Library, 150 Cherokee Road, Pinehurst. This a free event, open to the public. The presentation will focus on the home environment with a room-by-room look at steps to improve safety, comfort and maximize independence for the person with cognitive challenges and their caregiver/s.
Vacation Raffle
STARS charter school PTO is selling raffle tickets for a $5,000 vacation of choice through Be Our Guest Travel. All proceeds will go toward purchasing new musical instruments for the school. Tickets are $10 each or buy 5 get 1 free. Students will be selling on Saturday’s outside The Little Toy Shop and other locations around the community through March 30. For information, visit starspto.digitalpto.com.
Spring Cleaning at Given Book Shop
The Given Book Shop is holding a buy one get one free sale in March on all books, excluding unique find tagged books, new books and children’s books. Given Book Shop is open Monday though Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., at 95 Cherokee Road, Pinehurst.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.