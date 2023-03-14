Author Event: ‘Untold Power’
The Country Bookshop will host an online discussion with author Rebecca Boggs Roberts on Wednesday, March 15, at 7 p.m., to discuss her book “Untold Power: The Fascinating Rise and Complex Legacy of First Lady Edith Wilson.” This is a free event; register to attend at TicketMeSandhills.com.
Live Music: Irish Night
Retro Studio and Bar will host an Irish music night featuring Mary Stone and The Mighty Lads on Thursday, March 16, 6 to 9 p.m., at 155 E. Pennsylvania Ave., in downtown Southern Pines.
Ruth Pauley Lecture: James E. Coleman
Duke professor James E. Coleman will speak on “Wrongful Convictions Are a Serious Public Health Issue” on Thursday, March 16, at 7 p.m., at Owens Auditorium, BPAC at Sandhills Community College. A graduate of Harvard University and Columbia Law School, Coleman is a nationally recognized leader in pursuing justice for individuals wrongly convicted and for death penalty reform. The event is free and open to the public. The lecture will be preceded by a cash bar and followed by a Q & A session and reception.
Live Music: Blues Fest
The Neon Rooster and Sunrise Theater are sponsoring a Blues Fest Competition. Each third Thursday four bands will compete, with the next event held Thursday, March 16, 7 to 10 p.m. Each band will play 30-40 minutes, and a panel of judges and a vote from the crowd will pick the band to move on to the finals in June. The event is open to the public. The Neon Rooster is located at 114 Knight St., in historic downtown Aberdeen.
Cut Out Cancer Crop 2023
The Cut Out Cancer Crop scrapbooking event will be held Friday, March 17, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Hampton Inn and Suites, 200 Columbus Drive, in Aberdeen, to benefit the FirstHealth Cancer Care Fund. Tickets are $140. For full details and registration, visit the Cut Out Cancer Crop listing on eventbrite.com.
St. Patrick’s Day Storytime
Enjoy stories, crafts and friendship with a special hunt for clovers on Friday, March 17, at 10 a.m., with Dandelions Learning Community at Camelot Park, 90 Woods Road, in Pinehurst. This is a free event.
Civil War Lecture Series
The Moore County Senior Enrichment Center continues its six-part Civil War lecture series with Dr. Matt Farina on Friday, March 17, 1 to 2:30 p.m. This is a free event. The SEC is located at 8040 U.S. 15-501, 2 miles north of the Pinehurst Traffic Circle.
Cruise In Event
Sandhills Classic Street Rod Association hosts a free Cruise In event on Friday, March 17, 5 to 8 p.m. (or dark), with music, a special seafood menu available, raffles and prizes at Mac’s Breakfast Anytime, 1904 N. Sandhills Blvd., in Aberdeen. All cars, trucks and motorcycles are welcome. Proceeds support local charities. The club will be collecting non-perishable at each cruise-in (held the third Friday each month through October). For more information, check out the SCSRA Facebook page or call Andy Lee at (910) 585-0054.
Live Theater: ‘Freaky Friday’
Pinecrest Players presents “Freaky Friday,” a musical adaption, with performances Friday-Sunday, March 17-19, at the R.E. Lee Auditorium at Pinecrest High School. This is a family-friendly, hilarious show. Tickets are $15 general admission; purchase at the door.
Lions Club Pancake Breakfast
Enjoy all you can eat pancakes, sausage, juice and coffee plus a raffle, baked goods and crafts at the annual Vass Lions Club fundraiser on Saturday, March 18, 8 to 11 a.m., at Vass Lakeview Elementary School, 141 James St., in Vass. Tickets are $8 per person; purchase at the door. Proceeds benefit community projects.
Kelli O’Hara in Concert
Stage and screen star Kelli O’Hara, who won the Best Leading Actress Tony Award for her portrayal of Anna Lenowens in “The King and I,” will be live onstage at BPAC’s Owens Auditorium on Saturday, March 18, at 7 p.m. Tickets run $59-$129; purchase online at TicketMeSandhills.com.
Lunch with Legends
The Moore County League of Women Voters present Lunch with Legends on Wednesday, March 22, at 11:30 a.m., at the Country Club of North Carolina. Tickets are available at www.lmvmc.org.
Community Family Fun Day
Culdee Presbyterian Church will host a family fun day Saturday, March 25, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring live music, hot dogs, rides for children, firetrucks and police cars, a bouncy house, bunny races and an Easter egg hunt for younger children. The church is located at 916 N.C. 73, in West End. This is a free event, open to the public.
Lecture: The Wood Wide Web
The Sandhills Natural History Society presents Dr. Ann Haut, a retired professor of environmental ethics, in a discussion of the “Wood Wide Web: How Trees Connect and Communicate,” on Monday, March 27, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., at the Visitors Center, Weymouth Woods Sandhills Nature Preserve, 1024 Fort Bragg Road, Southern Pines. This is a free event, open to the public.
