Live Music: Rack and Pinion
Head out for live music at Lake House Bar and Grill, 200 Grant Street, in West End, with husband and wife duo, Rack and Pinion, on Thursday, March 2, 7 to 10 p.m.
Lecture: Civil War Series
The Moore County Senior Enrichment Center continues its six-part Civil War series featuring Dr. Matt Farina on Friday, March 3, 1 to 2:30 p.m. This is a free event. The SEC is located at 8040 U.S. 15-501, 2 miles north of the Pinehurst Traffic Circle.
World Day of Prayer Event
West End United Methodist Church will celebrate World Day of Prayer on Friday, March 3. The sanctuary at 4105 N.C. 73, in West End, will be open to the public in symbolic solidarity of the annual international event. The local faith community is invited to gather on a walk-in basis between 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., and/or 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. A free-will offering will benefit an Armenian Mission, Project Agape.
Live Music: The Four Freshmen
Singing with a harmony uniquely their own, The Four Freshmen perform Friday, March 3, at 7 p.m., at Owens Auditorium, BPAC on the Sandhills Community College campus. Concessions will be available. Theater doors open 30 minutes before showtime. Tickets run $39-$69; purchase online at TicketMeSandhills.com.
Star Fiddler’s Convention
Enjoy an evening of bluegrass and old-time music and dancing with talented fiddlers and dancers competing for prizes in several categories on Saturday, March 4, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Star Fiddler’s Convention, at Star Elementary School, 302 S. Main St., Star. Admission is $10, children under five free. Concessions will be available.
Try It, You’ll Like It Mini Classes
The Artists League of the Sandhills, located at 129 Exchange St., in historic downtown Aberdeen, is offering mini classes in acrylic pouring, alcohol ink, block printing, mixed media and watercolor Saturday, March 4 through Tuesday, March 7, at various times, for $20 per session. For more information and to register, visit www.artistleague.org.
Live Theater: ‘Annie Jr.’
Imagine Youth Theater presents “Annie Jr.,” adapted from the Tony-award winning Best Musical on Saturday, March 4, at 2 p.m. and again at 5 p.m., at The O’Neal School’s Hannah Theater. Purchase tickets online at taylordance.org.
Family Fun Series: ‘Amos McGee’
Friendship can be the best medicine when you’re feeling blue, and friends come in all sorts of shapes and sizes. The Family Fun Series at BPAC presents “A Sick Day for Amos McGee,” on Saturday, March 4, at 5 p.m. Adapted for the stage by Nicole B. Adkins, the story by Philip C. Stead follows zookeeper Amos McGee’s visits to his animal friends until, one day, Amos is too sick to visit. Fortunately, the animals know just what to do. Recommended for children grades K-2nd, tickets run $10-$17; purchase online at TicketMeSandhills.com.
Lunch, Learn: Dementia Dialogues
Firsthealth of the Carolinas, Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church and Community Presbyterian Church, Pinehurst are sponsoring a two-part community education series, Dementia Dialogues. The second session will be held Sunday, March 5, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., at Community Presbyterian Church, 125 Everette Road, in Pinehurst. To register to attend, go to communitypres.com or call (910) 295-6848.
Weymouth Woods: Pyxie-Moss Hike
Join the Friends of Weymouth Woods for a 1.5-mile guided hike on the Paint Hill tract on Sunday, March 5, at 2 p.m. Explore and learn about the Sandhills Pyxie-moss, a species only known to exist in a handful of counties in the Carolinas. Meet at the Paint Hill Tract, access at the end of Stoneyfield Drive, in Southern Pines.
Meditation Walk
Eve Gaskell will lead the monthly meditation walk, Walking Mindfully, at Sandhills Horticultural Gardens, 3395 Airport Road, in Southern Pines, on Sunday, March 5, at 2 p.m. Meet at the outside patio area at the Ball Visitor’s Center. This is a free event (canceled if raining).
West Southern Pines History
The Southern Pines Civic Club invites all ladies from the area to attend a history program on West Southern Pines on Monday, March 6, at 1 p.m., at 105 S. Ashe St., in Southern Pines. Enjoy tea and discussion to follow the video presentation. Reserve your seat by calling (615) 299-5451 or email mbstainfeld@aol.com.
Free Health Symposium
The Women of the Pines presents “Look Well, Feel Well, Be Well,” a free health symposium open to the public, assisted by FirstHealth of the Carolinas, on Friday, March 10, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Village Hall, 395 Magnolia Road, Pinehurst. Admission is free; capacity is limited. Register to attend at www.womenofthepines.org.
BBQ Fundraiser
Victory Baptist Church, 915 Brinkley Road, in Carthage, is holding a barbecue fundraiser Friday, March 10, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eat in or take out lunch or dinner of pulled pork, beans, slaw, roll and dessert for $10 a plate.
Moore County Concert Band
The Moore County Concert Band will perform a selection of pieces connected to important dates in American history on Sunday, March 12, at 2 p.m., at Owens Auditorium, BPAC at Sandhills Community College. Admission is free.
