Garden Lecture: Patrick Dougherty Sculpture
On Thursday, June 9, 1 to 3 p.m., join Jim Westmen, professor of SCC Landscape Gardening program and director of the Sandhills Horticultural Gardens, for a lecture on Patrick Dougherty’s sculpture “What Goes Around Comes Around.” Registration is required; call (910) 695-3882 or email landscapegardening@sandhills.edu. Sandhills Horticultural Garden is located at 3395 Airport Road, near the Moore County Airport.
Growing Moore Readers Summer Reading Stations
Join Growing Moore Readers and the Care Group for annual summer reading stations to help combat the summer reading slide. Stations will be set up for one week in June, July and August, Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at various locations. Children can pick up a free book, an activity sheet and snack. For a list of locations, visit www.thecaregroup.org/events or visit Moore Literacy on Facebook.
Queen and A with Naomi Dix
Join special guest Naomi Dix, member of the House of Coxx, for a special “Queen & A” event, followed by a showing of “Paris is Burning,” on Thursday, June 9, at 6:30 p.m., at Sunrise Theater, 250 NW Broad St., in downtown Southern Pines. Presented by Sandhills Pride,“Paris is Burning” is a landmark documentary that provides a vibrant snapshot of the 1980s through the eyes of New York City’s Black and Latinx Harlem drag ball scene. Tickets are $10. Purchase at sunrisetheater.com, or at the box office 30 minutes before the show.
Author Event: James Patterson
The Country Bookshop presents an in-person literary event with bestselling author James Patterson on Friday, June 10, 12-2 p.m., at the Grand Ballroom, Carolina Hotel, at Pinehurst Resort. Patterson will be discussing his new memoir, “James Patterson,” by James Patterson. Tickets are $31 and include your seat, an autographed copy of the book, and an opportunity for a socially distanced photo with Patterson. Purchase tickets online at TicketMeSandhills.com.
Dine, Dane and Donate to Moore Free Care Clinic
Put on your dancing shoes with a celebration of bandleader Tom Bernett’s 50 years in the music business to benefit the Moore Free and Charitable Care Clinic on Friday, June 10, 5:30 to 10:30 p.m., at the Fair Barn, in Pinehurst. The event includes a buffet by Elliott’s Catering and live music. Tickets are $125 per person; purchase online at TicketMeSandhills.com.
Monarch Hosts Nighttime Event
Head out for a family-friendly, pet-friendly evening featuring music, arts and food on Friday, June 10, 6:30 p.m., at Monarch Creative Arts and Community Center, 1662 Richards St., Southern Pines. Live music by Five Kings and Rachel Shell, and a pottery class with Milton Simmons and TT Blue. Art classes are $20 for adults; kids are free. Bring a blanket and lawn chairs. Food trucks will be available and free Starbucks and water provided.
Shakespeare Festival Begins
There will be six magnificent performances of “Hamlet” presented free to the public by Uprising Theatre Company. This is the fifth year for the Shakespeare in the Pines Theatre Festival held in Pinehurst’s Tufts Park. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m., Friday-Sunday, June 10-12, and June 17-19. General admission is free; families are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs for lawn seating. There will be food and beverages for sale.
‘Anything Goes’ Takes the Stage
Broadway’s Amanda Lea Lavergne joins a 16-piece orchestra and large ensemble of stars and local professionals for performances Friday-Sunday, June 10-12, at Owens Auditorium at the Bradshaw Performing Arts Center, on the campus of Sandhills Community College. The Sophisticated Ladies will make a special appearance at Saturday’s matinee. Tickets start at $35; purchase online at TicketMeSandhills.com.
Free Yoga in the Park
Yoga in the Park is a free community event sponsored by the town of Southern Pines on Saturday, June 11, 9 to 10 a.m., in Downtown Park, 145 SE Broad St., Southern Pines. Bring the whole family and your own mat or towel. The event is open to all ages and levels. The class will be led by Rachelle Hartigan, a 200-hour certified yoga instructor.
Tie Dye Summer Bash
Get creative on the patio at Agora Bakery and Cafe, in downtown Pinehurst, on Saturday, June 11, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be a tie dy station, street chalk, a pop-up shop and lawn games for children. Tickets start at $15 per person; purchase in advance at /www.eventbrite.com/e/tie-dye-summer-bash-tickets-344320370497.
Say Hello to Summer At Vass town Park
Join the town of Vass and say, “Hello to Summer” on Saturday, June 11, 1 to 4 p.m., at Sandy Ramey Keith Park. This free family-friendly event features vendors, 80’s music, food, beer and wine and more. The park is located at 3600 U.S. 1, Vass.
Red Dress Run
Souther Pines Hash House Harries are hosting a Red Dress Run on Saturday, June 11, 2 to 5 p.m, to benefit Caring Hearts for Canines. The race ends at Hatchet Brewing, 490 SW Broad St., Southern Pines, where adoptable dogs will be visiting. To register to run, visit hashsopi.com.
Sandhills Bogeys Opening Game
Join the Sandhills Bogeys for their opening game against the Fayetteville Chutes on Saturday, June 11, at 4 p.m, at Sandhills Community College. There will be food trucks and games for children. Tickets are $10 adults, $5 for children; visit oldnorthstateleague.com/members/Sandhills_Bogeys/Tickets.
Drag at the Mine III: Trinity of Divinity
Naomi Dix hosts performances by Stormie Daie and Dustin Reams on Sunday, June 12, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Leadmine Whiskey Bar and Tavern, 132 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Southern Pines. Presented by Sandhills Pride, tickets are $50 for general admission and include a light meal, voucher for one specialty drink and the drag performance. For tickets, visit sandhillspride.org.
Author Event: Therese Anne Fowler
The Country Bookshop hosts author Therese Anne Fowler, on Monday, June 13, 6 to 7 p.m., at The Pilot, 145 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Southern Pines. Fowler will discuss her book “It All Comes Down to This,” with Kimberly Daniels Taws. This is a free event; however, registration is required. Reserve your seat at TicketMeSandhills.com.
SCC Jazz Band Concert
The Sandhills Community College Jazz Band presents their first live performance in three years on Monday, June 13, at 6:30 p.m. The free outdoor concert on the SCC campus will be conducted by Dr. Larry Arnold. Enjoy a night of wonderful music, a catered dinner by Jordan’s BBQ, and a performance by The New Horizons Swing Band.
Author Talk and Cocktails
Join The Sway and The Country Bookshop for a chat with author Annabel Monaghan and an exclusive flight of tequila cocktails on Tuesday, June 15, at 195 Restaurant. Tickets options include a signed hardcover copy of the book, author talk and photo ops ($34), with the option to add on drinks, chips and salsa for an additional charge. Purchase tickets in advance at TicketMeSandhills.com.
Carolina Pines Hosts Dance Club Social
Carolina Pines Dance Club hosts a social dance at the National Athletic Village, 201 Air Tool Drive, Southern Pines. Join them on Saturday, June 18, 6 to 9:30 p.m. All dancers welcome. Tickets are $15 per person. For information, call (724) 816-1170 or email sharon@AmericanDanceProductions.com.
