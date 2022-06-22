Hatchet Brewing Co. Hosts Plant Swap and Vinyl Night
Bring your seedlings, saplings or plants to swap and trade with fellow plant and music lovers on Wednesday, June 22, at 6 p.m. at Hatchet Brewing Company, 490 SW Broad St., Southern Pines.
Southern Pines Brewing Co. Holds Duck Hook Day
Southern Pines Brewing Co. celebrates the anniversary of their first brew, Duck Hook, on Thursday, June 23. Cliff Stalling will be playing live at the SP on Penn taproom from 6-8:30 p.m. Asadito Argentinian Cuisine food truck will be at the Air Tool Drive taproom from 1-7 p.m.
Benefit, Bone Marrow Registry for Local Infant
Support baby Xavier in his fight again infant leukemia on Thursday, June 23, 4-8 p.m., with a family-friendly Dance*Fit workout with Forte Fitness. Open gym at My Gym Sandhills for children, food trucks, bounce house and bone marrow registration opportunity at My Gym Sandhills/Forte Fitness, 262 Pinehurst Ave., Southern Pines. For information, visit www.zeffy.com/en-US/donation-form/78ef33b4-200e-403c-ad79-14db038fce2c.
Pinehursts Holds Shop Late ’Til Eight
Pinehurst Business Partners invites you to enjoy the village of Pinehurst on Thursday, June 23, 5-8 p.m. Extended shopping hours the fourth Thursday of each month continues all summer long.
Sunrise Screens Classic Movie: ‘Casablanca’
The Sunrise Theater in downtown Southern Pines presents “Casablanca,” on Thursday, June 23, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10, available 30 minutes before showtime or in advance at www.sunrisetheater.com.
Aberdeen Fire Dept. Cooks Up Benefit BBQ Dinner
Aberdeen Fire and Rescue Department will host a chopped barbecue dinner to benefit the Colasacco family on Friday, June 24, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Aberdeen Fire, 800 Holly St., Aberdeen. Plates are $12.
High Octane Hosts Fourth Friday in Aberdeen
High Octane presents Fourth Friday on June 24, 5 p.m., with live music by Faith Bardill. This is a free, family-friendly event. Asadito Argentinian Cuisine food truck will be on-site. High Octane is located at 140 S. Sycamore St., Aberdeen.
Cooper Ford Concert Series: Billy Joel Tribute
Vision 4 Moore and Cooper Ford present a Billy Joel with “The Stranger” featuring Mike Santoro on Friday, June 24, 5:30-9 p.m., at Cooper Ford, 5292 U.S. 15-501, Carthage. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., singer/songwriter Julia Golden opens. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels of the Sandhills. Tickets are $27 in advance, $32 at the door. Purchase tickets online at www.vision4moore.com.
Live Theater: ‘Little Shop of Horrors’
Encore Performing Arts Center presents “Little Shop of Horrors,” June 24-26, at Encore Performing Arts Studio, 160 E. New Hampshire Ave., Southern Pines. Tickets are $12.50-$5. Purchase at the door or in advance at www.encorecenter.net.
Live Theater: ‘The Music Man Jr.’
Temple Theatre presents Meredith Wilson’s “The Music Man Jr.” on Friday and Saturday, June 24-25, at 7:30 p.m. Temple Theatre is located at 120 Carthage St., Sanford. For tickets or information, visit www.templeshows.org.
Pride Outside: Reverie in the Reservoir Park
Join Sandhills Pride at Reservoir Park on Saturday, June 25, at 10 a.m., for a gentle nature walk. Wear comfortable shoes and bring your own water bottle. No registration is required.
Lecture: Plant Propagation 101
Namaste Arey, of Meadow-flower Farms, who present a program on plant propagation on Saturday, June 25, at 11 a.m., at the main branch of the Southern Pines Public Library.
Toss for a Cause
A corn hole tournament to benefit #JadaStrong will be held Saturday, June 25, 3-5 p.m., hosted by Time Out Sports Grill, 1005 Monroe St., Carthage. Live music by Dime a Dozen. Tickets are $40/$20.
Sandhills Bogeys Home Game
The Sandhills Bogeys baseball team takes on Swepsonville Sweepers on Saturday, June 25, 4 p.m., at the new Bogeys stadium on the Sandhills Community College campus. Tickets are $5-$10.
Jazz: Anna Elizabeth’s ‘The Summertime’
The Sunrise Theater in downtown Southern Pines presents Anna Elizabeth Murphy showcasing her very first jazz album on Saturday, June 25, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20, purchase in advance at www.sunrisetheater.com or at the door 30 minutes before showtime.
Year of the Tree Hike
“Take root and grow” is the N.C. State Parks educational theme for 2022. Join rangers for a 1.5- to 2-mile hike on Sunday, June 26, at 2 p.m., at Weymouth Woods. This is a free, family-friendly event. Weymouth Woods is located at 1024 Fort Bragg Road, Southern Pines.
