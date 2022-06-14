Sandhills Best Bets

Author Event: Charles Oldham

A writer-in-residence, Charles Oldham will read from “Ship of Blood,” a historical true crime story, on Wednesday, June 15, in the Great Room at Weymouth Center, 555 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines. The program is free and open to the public; registration is required at weymouthcenter.org.

Growing Moore Readers Summer Reading Stations

Join Growing Moore Readers and the Care Group for annual summer reading stations to help combat the summer reading slide. Stations will be set up through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at various locations. Children can pick up a free book, an activity sheet and snack. For a list of Reading Station locations, visit www.thecaregroup.org/events or visit Moore Literacy on Facebook.

FirstHealth Hosts Cancer Survivors Day Picnic

FirstHealth of the Carolinas is honoring Cancer Survivors Day with a picnic party on Thursday, June 16, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Cannon Park shelter, 210 Rattlesnake Trail, Pinehurst. Bring a lawn chair, towel and games for your picnic. The event is free but pre-registration is required. Visit www.firsthealth.org/csd.

Cruise-In

Bring your classic car, truck or motorcycle to a Cruise-In event on Friday, June 17, 5 p.m., at Mac’s Breakfast Anytime, 1904 N. Sandhills Blvd., Aberdeen. Door prizes, a 50/50 raffle and music. Proceeds benefit local charities.

‘Carthage After Hours’

The Carthage Business Association is hosting “Carthage After Hours” on Friday, June 17, at 6 p.m., 201 Monroe St., in downtown Carthage. This is a free event with live music, food and fun. Entertainment provided by Classic Soul. Come out and support local!

Shakespeare in the Pines -- ‘Hamlet’

“Hamlet” is presented free to the public by Uprising Theatre Company for Shakespeare in the Pines Theatre Festival held in Pinehurst’s Tufts Park. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m., Friday-Sunday, June 17-19. General admission is free; families are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs for lawn seating. There will be food and beverages for sale.  

‘Power for Purple: The Longest Day’ 5K and Tennis/Pickleball Marathon

On Saturday, June 18, the community is invited to participate in a “Longest Day” event to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association. A silent auction, inflatables, food trucks, live music, a corn hole tournament, 5K race and 1-mile fun run, and tennis/pickleball will be played all day, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., at The Racquet Club at Seven Lakes. To register to attend or find out more information, visit tinyurl.com/PowerforPurplePalooza.

Father’s Day Cruise-In

Bring Dad out for a fun Father’s Day Cruise-In event on Saturday, June 18, 4 to 8 p.m., at Karefree Farms, 4680 U.S. 15-501, Carthage. Bring your classic car to show off, door prizes, a 50/50 raffle, food and market open, plus ice cream stand will be open for extended hours. This is a free event.

Vass Food Pantry Fundraiser

Show support for the Vass Food Bank on Saturday, June 18, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at the Sandy Ramey Keith Park, 3600 U.S. 1 Business, Vass, organized by Pineywood Baptist Church. Enjoy live music, raffle prizes, bouncy house and food vendors. Local police and fire departments will be participating. Admission is $4 per vehicle or four canned goods. 

Juneteenth Celebration

The Cardinal Park presents the second annual Juneteenth celebration on Sunday, June 19, starting at 12 p.m. Enjoy a free, family-friendly day of fun at the park. Live music will be provided by Dennis Harrison and A New Creation. Cardinal Park is located at 657 S. Walnut St., in Pinebluff (directly off U.S. 1 South). Rain date is Monday, June 20.

Juneteenth Hike

Join a range on a hike celebrating Juneteenth and the end of slavery on Sunday, June 19, 2 p.m. Meet at the parking lot at 555 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines. Hike among centuries-old longleaf pines while learning about the naval stores industry of NC, with a special emphasis on the role of Black Americans. Wear comfortable shoes and bring water. 

Lecture: Seed Saving

Savanah Laur, NC Cooperative Extension agent, will present a program on seed saving in pollinator gardens on Wednesday, June 22, 10:30 a.m., at the main branch of the Southern Pines Public Library. Meet in the Library’s multipurpose room for a short presentation and then stroll out to the Books and Bees Pollinator Garden. Visit www.sppl.net for more information.

Lecture: Plant Propagation 101

Namaste Arey, of Meadowflower Farms, will present a program on plant propagation on Saturday, June 25, at 11 a.m., at the main branch of the Southern Pines Public Library. Perfect for beginners, this class will leave you with tips and tricks for turning cuttings into new baby plants. Visit www.sppl.net for more information.

