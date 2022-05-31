Trivia Night Benefits Meals on Wheels
Join Vision 4 Moore and test your knowledge of music on Wednesday, June 1, 7-9 p.m., at Southern Pines Growler Co., 160 W. New York Ave., Southern Pines. This is a free event with prizes for top three teams. Donations will be accepted for Meals on Wheels of the Sandhills.
Swank Coffee Shoppe Holds Open Mic Night
Swank Coffee Shoppe and Handmade Market sponsors an open mic night every other Tuesday, open to all performers. Stop by this Thursday, June 2, at 5:30 p.m., 232 NW Broad St., Southern Pines.
A Taste of North Carolina: Whiskey and Wine
Presented by Babson Real Estate Advisors NC, LLC, A Taste of North Carolina: Whiskey and Wine will be held Thursday, June 2, 6 to 8 p.m., at the Agora Bakery and Café, in the heart of Pinehurst. Purchase tickets at www.tasteofnc2022.com.
77th U.S. Women’s Open Championship
The U.S. Women’s Open Championship rounds run Thursday to Sunday, June 2-5, at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club, in Southern Pines. For information, visit www.usga.org.
Meet the Artists: June Exhibit
The Arts Council of Moore Council hosts an artists opening of the June exhibit, “Inspirations of Color and Earth,” on Friday, June 3, 6-8 p.m., at Campbell House Galleries, 482 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines.
Walthour-Moss Hosts Fun Dog Show
Head over to Lyell’s Meadow at the Walthour-Moss Foundation on Saturday, June 4, at 9 a.m., for a not-so-serious dog show and competition. Categories include Senior Dog, Junior Handler, Best Trick, Cutest and Best Dressed. Enter online at www.walthour-moss.org. Registration is $5 per class. Lyell’s Meadow is at 225 Mile Away Lane, Southern Pines.
Weymouth Woods Welcomes Volunteers
Head over to the Boyd Tract Meadow to help park staff clear out vines, invasive species and other unwanted understory plants on Saturday, June 4, 9-11 a.m. Park at the Weymouth Center, 555 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines, and follow the signs into the meadow. Bring your own loppers, work gloves and a water bottle. Long pants and closed-toe shoes are recommended.
Sunrise Theater Presents Met Opera
The Sunrise Theater presents the Metropolitan Opera’s live screen performance of “Hamlet” at 12:55 p.m., on Saturday, June 4. This riveting contemporary masterpiece arrives at the Met, with Neil Armfield, who directed the work’s premiere, bringing his acclaimed staging to New York. Many of the original cast members have followed, including tenor Allan Clayton in the title role. Individual tickets are $27 per performance; contact www.sunrisetheater.com or call (910) 692-3611. The Sunrise Theater is located at 250 NW Broad St., Southern Pines.
Celtic Legends Take Stage
Gary Taylor Dance presents Celtic Legends, a celebration of Irish dance, ballads and reels, on Saturday, June 4, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, June 5, at 2 p.m., at BPAC Owens Auditorium, Sandhills Community College. Tickets start at $30; visit taylordance.org.
Shag Society Hosts Dance
The Moore Area Shag Society (MASS) will host a dance Saturday, June 4, 7-11 p.m., at Down Memory Lane, 161 Dawkins St., Aberdeen. DJ Gene Sistare, from Lancaster, S.C., will play your favorite shag music, so come on out and dance. There will be line dancing too. You must be 21 to attend. Cash bar will be available and you may bring food for your table. Come out and celebrate 30 years of great music and dancing. Tickets are $10; available at the door beginning at 6:30. For information, call (910) 690-5629.
Join a Free Meditation Walk
Walking Mindfully, a free, monthly meditation walk with guide Eve Gaskell, will be held Sunday, June 5, at 2 p.m., at Sandhills Horticultural Garden, 3395 Airport Road, Pinehurst. Meet at the outside patio by the Ball Visitors Center.
Artists League Holds Reception
The Artists League of the Sandhills will host an opening reception of their June exhibit on Sunday, June 5, 5-7 p.m., at the Exchange Street Gallery, 129 Exchange St., in historic downtown Aberdeen. The judged exhibit includes the works of all members of the Artists League of the Sandhills.
Wheel Serve-NC Sandhills Event
All players with a physical disability are welcome to participate in Wheelchair Sports, sponsored by Wheel Serve-NC Sandhills, on Tuesday, June 7, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Rassie Wicker Park, 10 Rassie Wicker Drive, Pinehurst. This is a free event. For more information, contact Nicole Benbow at nbenbow@vopnc.org.
Whiskey and War Stories
The U.S. Army Airborne and Special Operations Museum presents ODA-595 team members Mark Nutsch and Bob Pennington, with author Jim DeFelice, on Wednesday, June 15, at 6 p.m. DeFelice will sign copies of his book “Swords of Lightning,” the story of the Green Berets of ODA-595, the first U.S. Army Special Forces unit to enter Afghanistan following 9/11. Tickets are $75 per person/$125 per couple and include bourbon tasting, appetizers and signed copy of book. Must be 21 years to attend. Reserve your seat at shop.asomf.org/whiskey-and-war-stories.
