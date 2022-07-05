Works by John Regan, ‘An Unexpected Journey’
The Hastings Gallery in Katharine Boyd Library at Sandhills Community College is hosting Works by John Regan, “An Unexpected Journey,” through July 15. Regan is an SCC associate professor of history and an artist. The exhibit is free to visit. An opening reception will be held Wednesday, July 6, 3 to 5 p.m.
Live Music: SoPines Sessions at the Jefferson Inn
The Jefferson Inn and hosts Mary Stone and Tim Stelmat present SoPines Sessions with different artists every Wednesday, 7 to 10 p.m. The Jefferson Inn is located at 150 W. New Hampshire Ave., Southern Pines.
Given Memorial Hosts Children’s Story Time
The Given Memorial Library hosts a children’s story time each Thursday, at 10 a.m., at 150 Cherokee Road, in Pinehurst. Seating opens 15 minutes before the presentation, and space is limited. There is no cost to attend.
Robbins Library Preschool Story Hour
The Robbins Area Library hosts pre-school story time every Thursday, at 10 a.m., at 161 E. Magnolia Drive, in Robbins. Other weekly activities include Lego Day every Friday, 2-6 p.m., and Board Game Day every Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Seminar: ‘How to Navigate a Demetia Diagnosis’
The Moore County Senior Enrichment Center will host a seminar on “How to Navigate a Demetia Diagnosis” on Thursday, July 7, 1:30-3 p.m., with Lisa Levine, director of programs for Dementia Alliance of NC. There is no cost to attend. Call (910) 947-4483 to reserve your seat.
Neon Rooster Holds Blues Jam Session
The Neon Rooster hosts an open mic blues jam session on Thursday, July 7, at 7 p.m., at 114 Knight St., in historic downtown Aberdeen.
Bring Your Talent to an Open Mic at O’Donnell’s Pub
Bring your guitar, vocals or friends who like to dance every Thursday for an open mic night at O’Donnell’s Pub, 9 p.m. to 12 a.m., 133 E. New Hampshire Ave., in Southern Pines.
Kick Back Friday at Down Memory Lane
Head over to Down Memory Lane for DJ, dancing and cocktails on Friday, July 8, at 8 p.m. Bring a covered dish to share. Down Memory Lane is located at 161 Dawkins St., in Aberdeen. For information, call Charles (910) 273-7520 or Sandra (910) 690-4366.
Town of Southern Pines Offers Yoga in the Park
Yoga in the Park is a free community series sponsored by the town of Southern Pines. Enjoy a 60-minute yoga session at Downtown Park on Saturday, July 9, 9-10 a.m., led by Rachelle Hartigan. There is no cost to attend.
Church Presents Summer Reading Program
West End United Methodist Church hosts a summer reading program for pre-K through sixth-graders every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday morning, 9-11 a.m. July 12-16 theme is camping. To register, donate materials or volunteer, contact Erin West at erinkate21@gmail.com. WEUMC is located at 4015 N.C. 73, in West End.
Aberdeen Screens Movies by the Lake: ‘Sing 2’
The town of Aberdeen hosts family movies on the big screen. Head over to Aberdeen Lake Park on Friday, July 15, at 8:30 p.m, for “Sing 2.” Concessions will be available for purchase.
Musicians Provide Farmers Market Soundtrack
The Moore County Farmers Market held at Downtown Park in Southern Pines hosts live entertainment on Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Enjoy music by Tim Wilson on July 16.
Encore Center Holds Open Auditions
Ever wanted to act on the stage? Encore Center will hold auditions for its upcoming 2022-2023 season on Saturday, July 16, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 160 E. New Hampshire Ave., Southern Pines. More information at www.encorecenter.net/auditions.
Growing Moore Readers Summer Reading Stations
Join Growing Moore Readers and the Care Group Inc., at a summer reading station Monday-Thursday, July 18-22. Receive a free book, a STEAM activity sheet and snack to take home. There is no cost to participate. For a list of locations, visit thecaregroupinc.org/events as well as facebook.com/mooreliteracy.
Roy Firestone Presents His One-Man Show
The Arts Council of Moore County presents Roy Firestone on Saturday, July 16, at 7:30 p.m., Owens Auditorium, BPAC at Sandhills Community College. Emmy Award-winning ESPN host, bestselling author and performer, Firestone will be joined on-stage by Moore County’s own Rev. Dr. Paul Murphy. Tickets start at $50; online at TicketMeSandhills or call (910) 692-2787.
