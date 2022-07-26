Crossroads After Hours
Visit The Crossroads on Wednesday, July 27, 5-8 p.m., at 1093 Doubs Chapel Road, West End, for evening shopping, live music with Tom Compa and The House of Odell and Luella food truck.
Bark in the Park
Stop by Martin Dog Park and pick up a toy for your pup on Wednesday, July 27, at 9 a.m. This is a free event sponsored by Southern Pines Recreation and Parks. Martin Dog Park is located at 350 Commerce Ave., Southern Pines.
Open Mic Thursdays
- Swanke Coffee Shoppe and Handmade Market will hold an open mic night Thursday, July 28, at 5:30 p.m., with host Cliff Stallings. All creatives are welcome. Swanke is located at 232 NW Broad St., in downtown Southern Pines.
- Singers, songwriters and players are encouraged to come out for an open mic night Thursday, July 28, at 7 p.m., at The Neon Rooster, 114 Knight St., in Aberdeen.
- Bring your guitar, vocals and friends who like to dance to O’Donnell’s Pub on Thursday, July 28, at 9 p.m. O’Donnell’s is located at 133 E. New Hampshire Ave., in downtown Southern Pines.
Live Theater: ‘Matilda Jr.’
A witty ode to the anarchy of childhood and the power of imagination, on Thursday and Friday, July 28-29, at 7 p.m., Imagine Youth Theater presents “Matilda Jr.” at Owens Auditorium at BPAC, Sandhills Community College. Tickets start at $12 at www.taylordance.org and at the door.
Grand Reopening at Park
Celebrate the reopening of Elizabeth Rounds Park on Friday, July 29, at 9 a.m. The municipal park is located at 570 Pee Dee Road, in Southern Pines.
Live Music: Autumn Nicholas
The Sunrise Theater presents the award-winning singer/songwriter Autumn Nicholas in concert Friday, July 29, at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $18; call the Sunrise Theater Box Office at (910) 692-3611 or visit www.sunrisetheater.com.
Live Theater: ‘Gutenberg!’
Judson Theatre Company presents “Gutenberg! The Musical” by Scott Brown and Anthony King. Performances run through July 31, at McPherson Theater at BPAC, Sandhills Community College. For ticket information, visit TicketMeSandhills.com.
Shields and Stripes Fundraiser
Smiles in the Pines, a new dental clinic, is holding its grand opening Saturday, July 30, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with prizes and raffles to benefit Shields and Stripes, a nonprofit serving first responders, law enforcement and veterans returning to duty and life after trauma. Smiles in the Pines is located at 7 Village Club Court, Pinehurst.
2022 Fam-Fest at The Clayhole
Enjoy an afternoon of fun, food and music on Saturday, July 30, 12 to 6 p.m., at Pool Park (The Clayhole), 730 S. Henley St., Southern Pines, sponsored by People for Awesome Schools. Register to attend at moorefamfest.eventbrite.com or call (910) 248-4556.
Parents Night Out
TWS Technology is hosting a fun party/parent night out event for children ages 4-12 on Saturday, July 30, 5 to 9 p.m. Kids will enjoy a bounce house, laser tag, music and a movie. Space is limited, pre-registration is required. Cost is $40-$45; purchase tickets at www.trainwithasmile.com or call (910) 725-2014.
Live Theater: ‘Grease!’
Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Broadway hit, “Grease!,” presented by Imagine Youth Theater on Saturday, July 30, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, July 31, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., at Owens Auditorium at BPAC, Sandhills Community College. Tickets start at $15; purchase online at www.taylordance.org and at the door.
Roller Skating at The Carolina
The whole family is invited to roller skating and arcade games at the Carolina Hotel, at Pinehurst Resort, with daily events July 31 through Aug. 7, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person; purchase online at www.pinehurst.com/events/skating-at-the-carolina-hotel/.
Shag Society Dance
The Moore Area Shag Society will host a dance Saturday, Aug. 6, with music by shag DJ Ron Russ, at Down Memory Lane, 161 Dawkins St., off N.C. 5 in Aberdeen. Dancing is from 7 to 11 p.m.; you must be 21 to attend. Tickets are $10 at the door beginning at 6:30. Cash bar will be available and you may bring food for your table. Bring your friend — or friends! For information, call (910) 690-5629.
