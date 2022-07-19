The inaugural U.S. Adaptive Open takes place at Pinehurst No. 6, through Wednesday, July 20. Play begins at 8 a.m. The championship is open to the public, no tickets are required. Parking with a free shuttle is provided at the entrance of Pinehurst No. 7, on Midland Road.
Summer Reading Stations
Join Growing Moore Readers and the Care Group Inc., at a summer reading station Monday-Thursday, July 18-22. Receive a free book, a STEAM activity sheet and snack to take home. There is no cost to participate. For a list of locations, visit thecaregroupinc.org/events.
Live Theater: ‘Newsies Jr.’
Encore Center presented “Newsies Jr.” on Friday, July 22, at 6:30 p.m., and Saturday, July 23, at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., at 160 E. New Hampshire Ave., in downtown Southern Pines. Additional show dates are Aug. 5-6. Tickets start at $10.50.
‘Gutenberg! The Musical!’
Judson Theatre Company presents “Gutenberg! The Musical!” starring New York actors Michael Santoro and Jacob Pressley, on Friday, July 22, at 8 p.m., in the McPherson Theater at BPAC, Sandhills Community College. Additional shows run through July 31. Purchase tickets at TicketMeSandhills.com.
Lego Day and Board Games
Children and teens are welcome to visit the Robbins Area Library on Fridays, 2-6 p.m., for Lego Day; and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., to play board games. The library is at 161 E. Magnolia Drive, in Robbins.
Cosmic Bowling
Head over to Sandhills Bowling, 1680 N.C. 5, Aberdeen, on Friday and Saturday evenings, starting at 6 p.m., for Cosmic Bowling. Admission is $17 for two hours of bowling with shoe rental.
Back to School Health Fair
New Covenant Fellowship Church will host “One Big Day,” a back-to-school health fair, on Saturday, July 23, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., for kids, adults and seniors. All are welcome to attend this free event for health screenings and student-athlete physicals. Free backpacks with school supplies will be distributed. New Covenant Fellowship is located at 1305 Hulsey Road, Carthage. For information, call (910) 947-1412.
Church Fish Fry
St. James Lutheran Church is holding a Fish Fry on Saturday, July 23, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 983 W. New Hampshire Ave., Southern Pines. Enjoy a plate of whiting, croakers and porgies. Local delivery available with two or more plates. To pre-order or for more information, call (910) 692-2515.
Christmas in July with Santa Max
Santa Max will be visiting Given Memorial Library and Tufts Archives on Saturday, July 23, 9:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., to celebrate Christmas in July. Children can enjoy a craft and take-home surprise. Reservations are required. To reserve your spot, call (910) 420-1646.
Moore Art for Kids
Twigg & Co. presents the second annual Moore Art for Kids fundraiser on Saturday, July 23, 5-8 p.m. This sip-and-shop event benefits local teachers and students. Enjoy food, drinks, discounts and a silent auction. Twigg & Co. is located at 206 N. Sandhills Blvd., Aberdeen.
Play Bingo
Friends, fun and bingo on Tuesday, July 26, at 1 p.m., at Aberdeen First Baptist Church fellowship hall, 700 N. Sandhills Blvd., Aberdeen. Sponsored by Crumpler Funeral Home, this is a free event. For information, call (910) 944-9400.
