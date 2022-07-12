Sea Life Watch Parties
Children grades K-5 are welcome to attend Moore County Libraries’ Oceans of Possibilities program with sea life-inspired Wednesday watch parties on July 13, July 20, July 27 and Aug. 3, at 2:30 p.m., at libraries in Carthage, Pinebluff, Robbins and Vass.
Farmers Market, So. Pines
Head over to the Armory Sports Complex at 604 W. Morganton Road, in Southern Pines, Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., for the Moore County Farmers Market featuring local produce, honey, meats, cheese, fresh eggs and more.
Playtime in the Park
Southern Pines Recreation and Parks is hosting a free, outdoor “Playtime in the Park” event Thursday, July 14, at 10 a.m., for children ages 3-12 and their parents/caregivers. Register to attend at www.southernpines.net.
Red Bull 3X Basketball Tour
See how many basketball shots you can make it 30 seconds at Red Bull 3X Basketball Tour on Thursday, July 14, 2-6 p.m., at the Aberdeen Walmart. This is a free outdoor event.
Sandhills Bogeys Game
Take yourself out to the ball game to watch the Sandhills Bogeys vs. Mecklenburg Muscadines on Thursday, July 15, at 4 p.m., at the Sandhills Bogey Stadium at Sandhills Community College, 3395 Airport Road, Pinehurst. Tickets are $5-$10. For information, visit oldnorthstateleague.com.
Cruise-In Event
Bring your classic car, truck or motorcycle to Mac’s Breakfast Anytime, 1904 N. Sandhills Blvd., in Aberdeen, on Friday, July 15, 5-8 p.m, sponsored by the Sandhills Classic Street Rod Association. Door prizes, 50/50 drawing, music and food.
Book Talk: ‘Life Lived Wild’
The Country Bookshop is hosting a literary event with author and adventurer Rick Ridgeway on Friday, July 15, 6-7 p.m., at The Pilot, 145 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Southern Pines. This is a free event but advance registration is required. Reserve your seat at TicketMeSandhills.com.
Movies by the Lake: ‘Sing 2’
The town of Aberdeen hosts family movies on the big screen. Head over to Aberdeen Lake Park on Friday, July 15, at 8:30 p.m, for “Sing 2.” Concessions will be available for purchase.
Music in the Park: Tim Wilson
The Moore County Farmers Market hosts live entertainment on Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Downtown Park, Southern Pines. Enjoy music by Tim Wilson on Saturday, July 16.
Sidewalk Sale in Downtown Southern Pines
Head to downtown Southern Pines and shop till you drop on Saturday, July 16, 10 .m. to 5 p.m., at the annual sidewalk sale sponsored by the Southern Pines Business Association.
Roy Firestone's ‘One Man Show’
The Arts Council of Moore County presents Roy Firestone on Saturday, July 16, at 7:30 p.m., Owens Auditorium, BPAC at Sandhills Community College. Emmy Award-winning ESPN host, bestselling author and performer, Firestone will be joined on-stage by Moore County’s own Rev. Dr. Paul Murphy. Tickets start at $50; online at TicketMeSandhills or call (910) 692-2787.
Movies in the Park: ‘The Mitchells vs. the Machines’
The town of Vass hosts a summer movie in the park on Saturday, July 16, at 7:30 p.m., featuring “The Mitchells vs. the Machines.” Bring a camp chair or a blanket for seating. This is a free event at Sandy Ramey Keith Park, 3600 U.S. 1 Business, Vass.
Weymouth Center: ‘Its First 100 Years’ Exhibit’
Sandhills Community College and Weymouth Center present a gallery exhibit, “Weymouth: Its First 100 Years,” July 19 through Aug. 12. There will be an opening reception with wine and cheese on Tuesday, July 19, at the Katharine L. Boyd Library at SCC. This is a free event.
Summer Reading Stations
Join Growing Moore Readers and the Care Group Inc. at a summer reading station Monday-Thursday, July 18-22. Receive a free book, a STEAM activity sheet and snack to take home. There is no cost to participate. For a list of locations, visit thecaregroupinc.org/events as well as facebook.com/mooreliteracy.
‘One Big Day’: Back to School Health Fair
New Covenant Fellowship Church will host “One Big Day,” a back-to-school health fair on Saturday, July 23, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., for kids, adults and seniors. All are welcome to attend this free event for health screenings and student-athlete physicals. Free backpacks with school supplies will be distributed. New Covenant Fellowship is located at 1305 Hulsey Road, Carthage. For information, call (910) 947-1412.
Play Bingo
Friends, fun and bingo on Tuesday, July 26, at 1 p.m., at Aberdeen First Baptist Church fellowship hall, 700 N. Sandhills Blvd. Aberdeen. Sponsored by Crumpler Funeral Home, this is a free event. For more information, call (910) 944-9400.
