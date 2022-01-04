Given Library Events

The Saturday Kids Program meets Saturday, Jan. 8, 10 a.m. to noon, celebrating the January birthdays of J.R.R. Tolkien (the Hobbit series) and A.A. Milne (“Winnie the Pooh”) with crafts and activities.

A new series “Healthy Aging: The Impact of Your Home Environment” begins Monday, Jan. 10, at 3:30 p.m. at the library. Certified occupational therapists will address how the design, structures and set-up of the home environment can have a significant impact on a person’s ability to remain healthy and to age successfully.

Folk singer Cliff Aikens will provide music to sing-along to Thursday, Jan. 13, at 3:30 p.m., including an original piece titled, “A Little Bit of Heaven.” The Gathering at Given “Americana Sing-Along” is free and open to the public.

Masks are required in the library, which is located at 150 Cherokee Road, Pinehurst. For information, call (910) 295-6022 or visit giventufts.org.

Jerry Herman on Broadway

Sandhills Repertory Theatre presents Jerry Herman on Broadway on Sunday, Jan. 9, at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., and Monday, Jan. 10, at 1 p.m. An evening to remember featuring the cast of “Gershwin on Broadway,” all performances at the Owens Theatre at Bradshaw Performing Arts Center, on the campus of Sandhills Community College. Purchase tickets online at TicketMeSandhills.org.

Fuse Student Exhibition

The Fuse Student Exhibition at Sandhills Community College continues through Jan. 17. Stop by the Hastings Gallery of Art at the Boyd Library, Monday through Thursday, 7:45 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 7:45 a.m. to 4 p.m., or Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Stiches & Strokes

The Arts Council of Moore County will host a meet-the-artist reception on Friday, Jan. 7, from 6 - 8 p.m., for Stitches and Strokes, their January/February art exhibit featuring paintings and fiber art by the Southern Pines-based artist, Suzy Morgan.

SoPines Sessions

SoPines Sessions features different musical artists each week at the Jefferson Inn, with hosts Mary Stone and Tim Stelmat. The Jefferson Inn is located at 150 W. New Hampshire Ave., in downtown Southern Pines.

Spamalot Young@Part

STARS Charter School will present Spamalot Young@Part at Sandhills Community College at 7 p.m. on Jan. 6-7, 2022. Tickets are available at starscharter.booktix.com. This production is an adapted version of the Broadway production of Spamalot, performed by STARS' 7th and 8th grade students. Fans of Monty Python and the Holy Grail will recognize many iconic scenes from the film, enacted on stage.

