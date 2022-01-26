Pauley Lecture
Michelle Kuo, author of the award-winning “Reading With Patrick,” will be the Ruth Pauley lecturer Thursday, Jan. 27, at 7:30 p.m., in Owens Auditorium at the BPAC on the campus of Sandhills Community College. Kuo’s topic is “Can Reading Change a Life?: On Books, Prisons and Transformation.” Kuo, a Harvard graduate joined Teach for America, living in Arkansas until her return to Harvard to complete a law degree. Returning to Arkansas to work as a tutor in a county jail, those experiences form the heart of “Reading With Patrick,” which explores racism incarceration and education in the Mississippi Delta.
She Kills Monsters
An endearing story by Qui Nguyen that is as funny as it is full of heart, performances for She Kills Monsters are scheduled Friday, Jan. 28-Sun, Jan. 30, and the weekend of Feb. 4-6. It’s also the first full stage production Sunrise Theater has produced since 2014, and is sponsored by Gamer’s Guild, Swant Coffee and Flowland. Co-directed by stage veterans Jessie Dietzel and Amy Damone, the cast features actors and technicians from the community. Tickets are $30 VIP, $25 reserved and $20 students. For information or tickets, www.sunrisetheater.com or (910) 692-3611.
Hounds on the Grounds
Bring your chairs, mimosas and have a tailgate party with the Moore County Hounds on Saturday, Jan. 29, at 9 a.m., at Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities, 555 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines. Open to the public and free, the event kicks off Weymouth Wonderful 100, a yearlong celebration of the historic Boyd House.
Duncraig Manor Open House
Duncraig Manor and gardens, a wedding venue in Southern Pines, will host an open house on Saturday, Jan. 29, 12-4 p.m. Enjoy an afternoon on the beautiful property and plan your dream wedding. The event is free but registration is required, online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/duncraig-manor-open-house-tickets-238734971727?aff=ebdssbcitybrowse.
Gaga Ball Tournament
Open to all ages, the National Athletic Village will host a Gaga Ball tournament on Saturday, Jan. 29, 3:30 p.m., at 201 Air Tool Drive, Southern Pines. Four different age groups will compete, spectators are free. Food truck, beer and wine, bonfire and s’mores available during the event. To register or for more information, visit nationalathleticvillage.com.
Painted Ponies Art Walk
The 2022 Painted Ponies Art Walk features 15 painted pony sculptures that line Broad Street in downtown Southern Pines, from late January until the end of March. The “ponies” are a must-see annual event. Open to the public and free.
Ladysticks
A live cookie musical show for the whole family featuring Ladysticks, an accomplished percussionist who grew up here in the Sandhills. This is her first appearance in North Carolina. Held Saturday, Feb. 5, at 7:30 p.m., at Owens Auditorium at the Bradshaw Performing Arts Center, on the campus of Sandhills Community College, the show features unexpected surprises that begin the moment you get out of your car. Tickets are $15, in advance, at TicketMeSandhills.com, or $20 at the door.
Met Opera
The Sunrise Theater presents the live on screen production of “Rigoletto” at 12:55 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 29. The Met rings in the new year with the gala premiere of a bold new take on Verdi’s timeless tragedy from Bartlett Sher. The Tony Award–winning director resets the opera’s action in 1920s Europe, with Art Deco sets by Michael Yeargan and elegant costumes by Catherine Zuber, themselves boasting a combined eight Tony Awards. Individual tickets are $27 per performance. The Sunrise Theater is located at 250 NW Broad St., Southern Pines. For information or tickets, www.sunrisetheater.com or (910) 692-3611.
Habitat for Humanity Women’s Empowerment Brunch
The 2022 Women Build Committee are hosting an elegant brunch on Thursday, Feb. 3, 10:30 a.m., at Forest Creek Country Club, featuring five local panelists sharing their stories of success and challenge as women in leadership. Tickets are limited, secure online at sandhills habitat.org.
