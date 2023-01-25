omedian and writer Joe DeVito brings jokes about relationships, his Italian American family, current events and more to the Owens Auditorium stage at BPAC, on Jan. 28. Purchase tickets online at TicketMeSandhills.com.
Weymouth Center presents author Kelly Mustian on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 5:30 to 7 p.m., in the Great Room. Doors open at 5 p.m. Her debut novel, “The Girls in the Stilt House,” was shortlisted for the 2022 Crook’s Corner Book Prize. This is a free event that is open to the public. Reserve your seat at weymouthcenter.org.
Live Music: So Pines Sessions
Mary Stone hosts SoPines Sessions upstairs at the Sunrise Theater Loft on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 7 to 10 p.m., featuring interviews and a jam with local musicians. New guests each week. The Loft is accessible only by the outdoor staircase, at Sunrise Theater, 250 NW Broad St., Southern Pines.
Open Mic Night
Grab your friends and head to Swank Coffee Shop for open mic night Thursday, Jan. 26, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at 232 NW Broad St., in Southern Pines. Sing a song, recite a poem, tell a joke or just have some fun!
Winter Coffeehouse Performances
The O’Neal School presents the Winter Coffeehouse Performances on Thursday, Jan. 26, at 6 p.m., at the Hannah Center Atrium. Enjoy entertainment from O’Neal students and teachers. Admission is $5. The O’Neal School is located at 3300 Airport Road, in Southern Pines.
Civil War Series: Do You Know?
The Moore County Senior Enrichment Center continues its six-part Civil War series featuring Dr. Matt Farina on Friday, Jan. 27, 1 to 2:30 p.m. This is a free event. The SEC is located at 8040 U.S. 15-501, 2 miles north of the Pinehurst Traffic Circle.
SCC Flyers Men’s Basketball
Watch the Sandhills Community College men’s Flyers take on Mountain Gateway Community College Friday, Jan. 27, at 7 p.m., at Heins Gymnasium, SCC campus.
Drop In Craft Day
Southern Pines Public Library is hosting a drop in craft day Saturday, Jan. 28, 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., designed for children in grades K-5. The Southern Pines Library is located at 170 W. Connecticut Ave., in downtown Southern Pines.
Moore County School Choice Expo
The second annual Moore County School Choice Expo will be held Saturday, Jan. 28, 1 to 5 p.m., in the Dempsey Student Center, on the campus of Sandhills Community College. Public, charter, online, private and home school education groups will exhibit and answer questions about the variety of K-12 education choices.
Comedian Joe DeVito
Performer, panelist, writer and comedian Joe DeVito will share his take on relationships, his Italian-American family and current events on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 7 p.m., at Owens Auditorium, BPAC, on the campus of Sandhills Community College. Tickets start at $25; purchase at TicketMeSandhills.com.
‘Raise the Roof’ Fundraiser
The Sunrise Theater hosts its annual fundraiser featuring a fantastic lineup of all local talent on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $18; purchase online at sunrisetheater.com or call (910) 692-3611. Sunrise Theater is located at 250 NW Broad St., in Southern Pines.
Live Theater: ‘Confessions of a Former Bully’
BPAC presents Children’s Theatre of Charlotte’s stage adaptation of the bestselling children’s book on Sunday, Jan. 29, 3 to 4:30 p.m., at Owens Auditorium, BPAC, on the campus of Sandhills Community College. The performance is recommended for children in grades 3 and up. Concessions will be available for purchase. Tickets start at $10; purchase at TicketMeSandhills.com.
Musicians’ Circle Jam Session
Bring your own instrument and beverage or just come to enjoy the music on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 5:30 to 7 p.m., at Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities, 555 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines. This is a free event, open to the public.
