Free Rugby Trial Practice
Southern Pines Youth Rugby is holding two free trial practice days for youth and high school players on Wednesday, Jan. 18, and Wed., Jan. 25, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., at Rassie Wicker Park, in Pinehurst. No experience is required. Registration is due by Jan. 29 to join the league; for more information, visit southernpinesyouthrugby.com.
Southern Pines Run Crew
Join the Southern Pines Run Crew for an evening run every third Wednesday. The next run leaves from Hatchet Brewing Co. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 6:30 p.m.
Sunrise: SoPines Sessions
Mary Stone hosts SoPines Sessions every Wednesday, at 7 p.m., upstairs in the Sunrise Theater Loft, 250 NW Broad St., Southern Pines. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, she welcomes Little Trees for an interview and jam session. This is a free event: you must be 21 with ID to drink.
Temple Theatre: ‘Unnecessary Farce’
Temple Theatre presents “Unnecessary Farce,” by Paul Slade Smith. Opening night is Thursday, Jan. 17, at 2 p.m., with performances continuing through Feb. 5. Temple Theatre is located at 120 Carthage St., in Sanford. Purchase tickets at templeshows.com.
Literary Event: Mesha Maren
The Country Bookshop will host a virtual literary event with author Mesha Maren on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 5 p.m. Enjoy a discussion in celebration of the paperback release of Mesha’s novel “Perpetual West.” This is a free event; advance registration is required at TicketMeSandhills.com.
Blingo Fundraiser
Break out your Bedazzler and enjoy a fun evening of cheesy bling and bingo with the Care Group Inc. on Thursday, Jan. 19, 7 to 9 p.m., at the Fair Barn, in Pinehurst. Proceeds benefit the organization’s one-on-one youth mentoring and adult literacy programs. Purchase tickets at thecaregroupinc.org.
Civil War Series: Do You Know?
The Moore County Senior Enrichment Center hosts Dr. Matt Farina for a six-part series on the lesser-known stories from the Civil War. The series begins Friday, Jan. 20, 1 to 2:30 p.m., at the SEC, 8040 U.S. 15-501, approximately 2 miles north of the Pinehurst Traffic Circle.
Live Theater: ‘Dear Edwina Jr.’
Encore Center presents “Dear Edwina Jr.” with performances Friday through Sunday, Jan. 20-22, at 160 E. New Hampshire Ave., Southern Pines. Tickets start at 10.50; purchase online at encorecenter.net.
Kick Back Friday Dance
The Kick Back Friday Dance will be held Friday, Jan. 20, starting at 8 p.m., at Down Memory Lane, 161 Dawkins St., in Aberdeen. Tickets are $10 per person; cash bar available. Bring a covered dish to share and bring a couple of friends for a chance to dance, socialize and have a good time. For information, call Charles at (910) 273-7520.
Live Music: Josh Jennings
Enjoy live music at the Shady Spot Tavern with Josh Jennings on Friday, Jan. 20, at 8:30 p.m. Shady Spot Tavern is located at 155 S. Middleton St., Robbins.
‘Hounds on the Grounds’
The Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities will host the Moore County Hounds for “Hounds on the Grounds” on Saturday, Jan. 21, time TBA on Weymouth’s website. This free event is open to the public. Bring a chair and mimosas for a tailgate party.
Genealogy in the Pines
The Moore County Genealogical Society will host a full-day conference with presentations led by professional speakers on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Bethesda Presbyterian Church, 1002 N. Sandhills Blvd., in Aberdeen. Registration begins at 9 a.m. with a light breakfast; lunch will also be provided. This is a free event; donations are welcome.
New to Habitat: Volunteer Info Session
Habitat for Humanity of the NC Sandhills will host an information session to share different volunteer opportunties on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 10-11 a.m., at 2268 N.C. 5, in Aberdeen.
Live Theater: Readers Theater
Children are invited to the Given Memorial Library, 150 Cherokee Road, in Pinehurst, for a presentation of the Senior Moments actors from the Moore County Senior Enrichment Center on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 11 a.m. to noon. This is a free event.
Live Music: The Shoppe Girls
Enjoy live music with The Shoppe Girls on Saturday, Jan. 21, 7 to 10 p.m., at Southern Pines Growler Company, 160 W. New York Ave., in Southern Pines.
Carolina Phil: ‘The Storytellers’
The Carolina Philharmonic Orchestra presents “The Storytellers,” a sweeping evening of music from the movies, with behind-the-scenes interviews, on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 7:30 p.m., at Owens Auditorium, BPAC, on the campus of Sandhills Community College. Tickets start at $10; purchase online at carolinaphil.org.
Indie Music Night
The Neon Rooster, located in downtown Aberdeen, presents Special Messages, The Violet Exploit Unplugged, Logan Duke and 723 on Saturday, Jan. 21, starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door.
Live Music: Major Vice
Enjoy live music with songs from the ‘70s through today with Major Vice on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 9:30 p.m., at O’Donnell’s Pub, 133 E. New Hampshire Ave., Southern Pines.
Drinks with Donald (Ross)
The Pines Preservation Guild is hosting a celebration in honor of Donald Ross’ 150th birthday on Sunday, Jan. 22, 5:30 to 7 p.m., at Ashten’s Restaurant, in downtown Southern Pines. Tickets include hors d’oeuvres and your first beverage; cash bar will be available. Purchase tickets in advance at TicketMeSandhills.com.
Exploring MS Lecture Series
The Southern Pines Public Library hosts Ashley Space from Aging Outreach Services for a three-part series to help families understand and navigate a multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis. The next discussion takes place Monday, Jan. 23, from 4 to 5 p.m., at 170 W. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines. This is a free event.
