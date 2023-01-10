Artists League Instructors’ Exhibition
The Artists League of the Sandhills offers inspiring art classes and workshops of many mediums from several talented instructors. An exhibition of instructors’ paintings will be hung in the Exchange Street Gallery of Fine Art and will remain open through Jan. 28. The Exchange Street Gallery of Fine Art is open Monday-Saturday, 12 to 3 p.m., in downtown historic Aberdeen.
Book Club with The Arc
The Arc of Moore County partners with the village of Pinehurst to host a book club geared toward adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. New books are purchased by members of The Arc and are explored through fun activities and field trips. This group next meets Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 5 p.m., at the Cannon Park Community Center. The book club is free to participants. For more information, call (910) 692-8272 or email arcmooreom@embarqmail.com.
Live Music: Frankie Moree
Enjoy live music with Frankie Moree on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 7 p.m., at Dugan’s Pub, 2 Market Square, in Pinehurst.
Sunrise: SoPines Sessions
Head upstairs to the Sunrise Theater Loft on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 7 to 10 p.m., for SoPines Sessions with host Mary Stone and featured guest Cliff Stallings. The event features an interview and a jam session. There will be new guests each Wednesday evening. This is a free event. You must be 21 with ID to drink. The Loft is accessible only by an outdoor staircase, at the Sunrise Theater, in downtown Southern Pines.
Literary Event: Marjorie Fox
The Country Bookshop will host author Marjorie Fox to discuss her new book, “Women Wise,” on Thursday, Jan. 12, at 10 a.m. The book focuses on women entering retirement and the big transition and the challenges they might face. Attendance is free; however, registration is required. Reserve your seat online at TicketMeSandhills.com.
Civil War Series: Do You Know?
The Moore County Senior Enrichment Center welcomes Civil War enthusiast Dr. Matt Farina to host a six-part series. The first presentation will take place on Friday, Jan. 13, from 1 to 2:30 p.m., at the SEC, 8040 U.S. 15-501, approximately 2 miles north of the Pinehurst Traffic Circle. The series will continue each Friday in January and February, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
MLK Breakfast
The West Southern Pines Civic Club hosts the MLK Breakfast on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 10 a.m., at Our Saviour Lutheran Church, 1517 Luther Way, in Southern Pines. Guest speakers are Mary Rocca, a financial adviser, Dr. Paul Murphy, town councilman and Vincent Gordon, chair of the Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust. A portion of proceeds will go towards the SPLHT Matching Grant and Trinity AME Zion roof repair project. Tickets are $20 to attend. For additional information or to purchase tickets, email wspcivicclub@gmail.com or call (910) 692-4518.
Sunrise: ‘Fedora,’ Met Opera Live
The Sunrise Theater is showing “Fedora,” the Met Opera performance, live on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 12: 55 p.m. Starring soprano Sonya Yoncheva in the title role of the 19th-century princess who falls in love with her fiancé’s murderer, Count Loris, sung by tenor Piotr Beczała, Marco Armiliato conducts David McVicar’s intricate production. Tickets are $27; purchase online at sunrisetheater.com or at the box office, which opens 30 minutes prior to showtime.
Town Creek: ‘Return of Wintermaker’
Town Creek Indian Mound Historic Site hosts Under the Stars — Return of Wintermaker on Saturday, Jan. 14, from 6 to 9 p.m. Enjoy an educational evening beginning with an introduction to the planisphere, an overview of sights to be seen this evening, and some of the lore surrounding them. View the constellation Wintermaker, the Orion Nebula, and the planets Jupiter, Saturn, Venus and Mars with guidance. Bring a lawn chair or blanket for your own comfort and your binoculars. Tickets are $4 per person; purchase online t EventBrite.com. Town Creek Indian Mount Historic Site is located at 509 Town Creek Mount Road, Mount Gilead.
N.C. Harmony Brigade
The Golf Capital Chorus presents the 29th annual North Carolina Harmony Brigade on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 7 p.m., at Owens Auditorium at BPAC, on the campus of Sandhills Community College. The North Carolina Harmony Brigade is an elite group of barbershop singers who come together one weekend per year to share in their love of singing championship caliber music. Enjoy fun arrangements of classic songs like “You Make Me Smile,” “Jazz Me Blues,” “Route 66,” “Moondance” and “Here’s that Rainy Day.” Tickets are $20 and will be available at the door or you may purchase tickets online at TicketMeSandhills.com
Live Music: Rack and Pinion
Come out for live music with husband-and-wife acoustic duo Rack and Pinion, on Saturday, Jan. 14, from 7 to 10 p.m., at Lake House Bar and Grill, 200 Grant St., in the Seven Lakes business district.
MLK Sunday Evening Service
A community celebration and remembrance of the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be held Sunday, Jan. 15, at 5 p.m., at the West Southern Pines Center, 1250 W. New York Ave., in Southern Pines. The keynote speaker will be Rev. Dr. Charles Nabors. This is a free event.
MLK March and NAACP Youth Program
The 2023 MLK March takes place on Monday, Jan. 16, at 11 a.m., with the march leaving from the Southern Pines Downtown Park, 143 S.E. Broad St., and ending at the West Southern Pines Center (former Southern Pines Primary School), 1250 W. New York Ave., in Southern Pines. The NAACP Youth Program will immediately follow the march at the WSP Center.
