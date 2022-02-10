Litter Clean Up
Keep Moore County Beautiful is looking for volunteers to help with a litter clean-up on Saturday, Feb. 12. Meet at 10 a.m., at Over the Tracks Coffee, 5374 Niagara-Carthage Road, in Southern Pines. The event is part of the NC Plastic Waste Reduction Coalition’s “Week of Action.” Bags, vests, gloves and pickers will be provided. Please bring your own water bottle. In case of inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled.
Painted Ponies Art Walk
Visit downtown Southern Pines through the end of March to view the 2022 Painted Ponies Art Walk. There are 15 painted sculptures on display along Broad Street and area side streets, that will auctioned on Saturday, Apr. 4, to benefit the Carolina Horse Park.
Meet the Artist Event
Meet North Carolina artist Kathleen Miller, a master decorative painter, on Thursday, Feb. 10, from 1-4 p.m., at ARTworks Vass. 129 Main Street, Vass.
Gathering at Given
On Thursday, Feb. 10, at 3:30 p.m., at Given Memorial Library in Pinehurst, Amelia Rodarte, a community engagement librarian with the State Library, presents a virtual workshop on different resources and products that are accessible on the NC Live State Library website. The event is free and open to the public. Masks are required in the library.
Downtown Southern Pines Cupid’s Crawl
The shops of downtown Southern Pines present the third annual Cupid’s Crawl on Thursday, Feb. 10, 4 to 7:30 p.m., with Valentine’s Day promotions, light bites and beverages at participating businesses.
“Selma” at Sunrise Theater
The Sunrise Theater continues its celebration of Black History Month with a showing of “Selma,” on Thursday, Feb. 10, at 7 p.m. The Sunrise will also be spotlighting the work of the Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust. Formed in 2009, and reestablished in 2018, the trust advocates to maintain community-minded traditions while creating opportunities for economic growth for the citizens of West Southern Pines and surrounding areas.
Temple Theater Presents “Church Basement Ladies”
Inspired by the books of Janet Martin and Suzann Nelson, the “Church Basement Ladies” was written by Greta Grosch with music and lyrics by Drew Jansen. Temple Theater, in Sanford, has scheduled performances beginning Thursday, Feb. 10 through the end of the month. For additional information or to purchase tickets, visit templeshows.com.
Valentine’s Kiln Opening
Ben Owen Pottery, in Seagrove, will have a batch of Chinese Red and other popular offerings available Friday, Feb. 11, at 10 a.m. On Saturday, Feb. 12, from 1-4 p.m., Ben Owen will open his studio to demonstrate on the potter’s wheel. For more information, visit benowenpottery.com.
Sandhills Flyers Basketball
Cheer on the Sandhills Flyers men’s basketball team on Saturday, Feb. 12, at 1 p.m., when they take on Dabney S. Lancaster Community College’s Roadrunners. The regular season home game takes place at Heins Gymnasium, in the Dempsey Student Center on the Sandhills Community College campus.
Paint With a Princess
Children are invited to paint a 3-D customized sign with Princess Aurora on Saturday, Feb. 12, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., at The Bull Room, located in downtown Aberdeen. Costumes are encouraged. Tickets are $40. To reserve a spot, call (910) 757-0159 or email thebullroom0@gmail.com.
Galentine’s Event
Shop, sip and enjoy Paloma’s + Charcuterie boxes on Saturday, Feb. 12, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., while getting to know some of the best female-owned businesses in downtown Aberdeen. The Galentine’s event is hosted by Soiree on South, 111 W. South St., tickets are $20. Purchase in advance on EventBrite.com.
The Not So Newlywed Game
Country Club of Whispering Pines hosts a couple’s Valentine’s event on Saturday, Feb. 12, 6 to 8 p.m. Enjoy music, trivia, food and drinks. Tickets are $60. Purchase in advance at TicketMeSandhills.com.
Valentine’s Day Dinner Dance
Seven Lakes Country Club hosts a Valentine’s Day dinner dance on Saturday, Feb. 12, 7 to 10 p.m. Entertainment provided by The King Curtiss Beach Music Show and stand-up comedian, Mick McKenna. The event benefits the Wall of Honor Foundation. Seating is limited, for tickets call (910) 685-0320.
Pippin: The 2012 Broadway Revival
Imagine Youth Theater presents a circus-inspired version of Pippin on Feb. 12, at 7:30 p.m., and Feb. 13, at 2 p.m., at Owens Auditorium, BPAC on the campus of Sandhills Community College. With an infectious and unforgettable score, local actors and technicians bring Stephen Schwartz’s iconic and unforgettable musical to life. Purchase tickets online at taylordance.org.
Weymouth Center Lecture Series
On Sunday, Feb. 13, 2 to 4 p.m., Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities presents “Freedom Park: The Inspiring Story of How a Monument to Freedom is Built,” featuring presentations by poet Marsha Warren, author Reginald Hildebrand, and Reginald Hodges, a member of the North Carolina Freedom Park board of directors. Tickets are $15, $20, for more information visit weymouthcenter.org.
Paws on Parade
Bring your pet for a stroll around the outdoor StoryWalk of the Southern Pines Library and learn more about adoptable pets in the area on Sunday, Feb. 13, at 3 p.m. The event is free, pet costumes are encouraged, prizes will be awarded for best dressed. Pets must be leashed. Southern Pines Library is located at 170 W. Connecticut Ave., in Southern Pines.
Line Dancing
Seniors are invited to participate in line dancing on Monday, Feb. 14, at 5 p.m., and every Monday, at the Moore County Senior Enrichment Center, located at 8040 U.S. 15-501, approximately 2 miles north of the Pinehurst Traffic Circle.
Washington’s Spies Presentation
The Sandhills Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution host a discussion Tuesday, Feb. 15, 6 p.m., at Village Chapel Hall, Pinehurst, about the Long Island spy ring that Gen. George Washington developed — the inspiration behind the popular TV series, “Turn.” The event is open to the public.
Great Futures Celebration
The Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills is hosting its Great Futures Celebration on Thursday, Feb. 17, 6:30-8:30 p.m., a live-streamed event to recognize its 2022 Youth of the Year. Elliotts on Linden is preparing a special meal that can picked up in advance, visit one.bidpal.net/greatfutures21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.