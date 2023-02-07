The Cupid’s Crawl
The Southern Pines Business Association presents its fourth annual Cupid’s Crawl on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 4 to 7:30 p.m. Enjoy an evening of shopping, drinks and snacks at participating businesses in the downtown area, including a Pop Up Plant event at Against the Grain Shoppe.
Movie Night: ‘Dirty Dancing’
Temple Theatre presents a Valentine’s treat of “Dirty Dancing” Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 7 p.m., on the big screen. Tickets are $5; popcorn, beverages and other concessions available for purchase. Temple Theatre is located at 120 Carthage St., in downtown Sanford.
Fundraiser: ‘We Heart the Arc’
The Arc of Moore County hosts its largest fundraiser of the year on Thursday, Feb. 9, 5:30 to 9 p.m., at The Country Club of Whispering Pines. Enjoy a catered dinner by The Lighthouse, live and silent auctions, cocktails and a performance by The Joyful Noise choir plus Party Tyme Entertainment. Tickets are $95; visit thearcofmoore.org for more information.
Lecture: The Gut Brain Connection
The Ruth Pauley Lecture Series welcomes Dr. Karen Sullivan on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 7 p.m., to present “The Gut Brain Connection: New Approaches to Mental Health,” at Owens Auditorium, at BPAC on the campus of Sandhills Community College. The lecture is free and open to the public.
Pop-Up Valentine’s Storytime
Dandelions Learning Community hosts a free pop-up storytime on Friday, Feb. 10, at 10 a.m., at Camelot Park, in Pinehurst. Enjoy stories, crafts and make a new friend.
Civil War Series: Do You Know?
The Moore County Senior Enrichment Center continues its six-part Civil War series featuring Dr. Matt Farina on Friday, Feb. 10, 1 to 2:30 p.m. This is a free event. The SEC is located at 8040 U.S. 15-501, 2 miles north of the Pinehurst Traffic Circle.
Forever Yours Gala
Caring Hearts for Canines hosts its seventh annual Forever Yours Valentines Gala on Friday, Feb. 10, 6 to 9 p.m., with an evening of dinner, drinks, silent auction and dancing at Pinehurst No. 9, 1 Royal Troon Drive, in Pinehurst. Purchase tickets online at caringheartsforcanines.com.
An Evening with The Sand Band
Down Memory Lane presents The Sand Band on Friday, Feb. 10, starting at 7 p.m., at 161 Dawkins St., in Aberdeen. Tickets are $20; food will be provided. Tickets must be purchased by Wednesday, Feb. 8, call (910) 690-4366 or (910) 295-0015.
Heart ’N Soul of Jazz Festival, Concert #1
The Arts Council of Moore County presents a free concert to kick off the Heart ’N Soul Jazz Festival Friday, Feb. 10, at 6:30 p.m., with the Sandhills Community College Jazz Band, under the direction of Dr. Larry Arnold, at Owens Auditorium, at BPAC on the SCC campus. The event is open to the public.
Southern Pines Fire Station Open House
The Southern Pines Fire Station, 500 W. Pennsylvania Ave., welcomes the public to a special open house on Saturday, Feb. 11, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in celebration of the department’s 125th anniversary.
Galentine’s Day
Twigg and Co. hosts an afternoon with special sales, live music and champagne in honor of Galentine’s Day on Saturday, Feb. 11, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., at 206 N. Sandhills Blvd., in Aberdeen.
The Heart ’N Soul Jazz Festival, Concert #2
The Arts Council of Moore County presents the Heart N’ Soul Jazz Festival continuing on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 7:30 p.m., with vocalist Clint Holmes and the Heart of Carolina Jazz Orchestra, under the direction of Dr. Gregg Gelb. The Triangle Youth Jazz Ensemble will open the show. Tickets are $69; purchase online at www.mooreart.org.
Bluegrass Music Jam
Circle M City presents the best of local bluegrass and bluegrass gospel music on Monday, Feb. 13, at 6 p.m. There is no charge for admission, but donations are welcome. No smoking or alcohol use is permitted. Bring your guitar or other instrument, or grab a chair and listen. Circle M City is located at 74 Cowboy Lane, in Sanford.
AARP Fraud Talk
The public is invited to attend a series of Fraud Talks from AARP, sponsored by the town of Southern Pines. The next session will be held Tuesday, Feb. 14, 12 to 12:30 p.m., at E.S. Douglass Center, 1185 W. Pennsylvania Ave., in Southern Pines. This is a free event.
Author: Sterling Watson
The Country Bookshop welcomes author Sterling Watson to discuss his novel “Night Letter,” on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 5 to 6 p.m., at 140 NW Broad St., in downtown Southern Pines. This is a free event; reserve your seat at TicketMeSandhills.com.
Pint Night: Waterboys
On Tuesday, Feb. 14, 6 to 10 p.m., Hatchet Brewing Co. is hosting a Pint Night fundraiser in support of the Conquering Kili/Waterboys initiative to build water wells in Africa. A portion of proceeds from sales all day long will be donated to the organization in support of local veteran Ben Powers’ climb of Mount Kilimanjaro.
Weymouth Woods Hike
Weymouth Woods park naturalist and ornithologist Susan Campbell will lead a two-hour guided hike through a variety of habitats in search of seasonal birds on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wear comfortable shoes and layers. This is a free event; meet at Weymouth Woods Sandhills Nature Preserve, 1024 Fort Bragg Road, Southern Pines.
