Author Chellie Kew
Chellie Kew, author of Crow and a Red Feather, will be at The Country Bookshop on Wednesday, Feb. 23, at 4 p.m., for a book-signing event.
Immortal Beloved and Spike Lee's Do The Right Thing
Sunrise Theater presented the life and death of Ludwig van Beethoven in Immortal Beloved on Thursday, Feb. 24, at 10 a.m. Tickets are $10.
Also on Feb. 24, at 7 p.m., the Sunrise presents Spike Lee’s Do the Right Thing. During the evening performance, Sunrise will spotlight local baker Roxcee Smith of Sweet Chemistry. The Sunrise Theater is located at 250 N.W. Broad Street, in Southern Pines.
Free Digital Skills Classes
Free beginner digital skills classes are held every Friday, Feb. 18-May 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m, at The Robbins Center, sponsored by Sandhills Community College. For information contact Nicole Worley at (910) 695-3784 or worleyn@sandhills.edu.
A Night Called Community
Create presents an open-door artist event, for artists of all levels to work on unfinished projects in a creative and supportive setting on the first and last Friday evening each month. On Friday, Feb. 26, from 6-9 p.m., drop by Create at 105 W. South St., Aberdeen.
The Oxendine Family Singers
Emmanuel Baptist Church presents the Oxendine Family for a special gospel music performance on Sunday, Feb. 27, at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public,. Emmanual Baptist is located at 632 McCrimmon Road, Carthage.
Church Basement Ladies: A Mighty Fortress in Our Basement
Temple Theater presents Church Basement Ladies: A Mighty Fortress in Our Basement, through Feb. 27, inspired by the books of Janet Letnes Martin and Suzann Nelson, including the bestseller, “Growing Up Lutheran.” Temple Theater is located at 120 Carthage St., Sanford. Tickets available at www.templeshows.org.
Community Litter Clean Up
Sustainable Sandhills and Keep Moore County Beautiful are sponsoring a community clean-up event Saturday, Feb. 26, at 10 a.m. Gloves and vests will be provided. Bring your own water bottle. Meet up at 4203 N.C. 73, in West End.
The Little Mermaid Jr.
Imagine Youth Theater presents Disney’s The Little Mermaid Jr. on Saturday, Feb. 26, performances at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., at Moore Montessori Community School in Southern Pines. Tickets available at at the door 30 minutes prior to performances, or online at taylordance.org.
Classical Music Sundays
Weymouth Center presents classical musicians Kevin Lawrence (violin) and Dmitri Shtenberg (piano) in the Great Room on Sunday, Feb. 27, at 2 p.m. Attendance is limited, for tickets visit weymouthcenter.org.
Fire in the Pines
Join a ranger on a one-mile hike on the Boyd Tract to visit a recent burn site and learn about the role of fire in the longleaf ecosystem on Sunday, Feb. 27, at 2 p.m. There is not cost to participate. For information, visit ncparks.gov/weymouth-woods-sandhills-nature-preserve.
