Fragile Democracy Book Discussion
Join authors James Leloudis and Robert Korstad for a free, online discussion on Thursday, Feb. 3, 7 p.m., of Fragile Democracy: The Struggle Over Race and Voting Rights in North Carolina. Sponsored by Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church, register to attend by calling (910) 692-6252 or discipleship@brownsonchurch.org.
North Carolina Symphony
The North Carolina Symphony presents All Strings featuring the music of Holst and Tchaikovsky on Thursday, Feb. 3, at 8 p.m., at the R.E. Lee Auditorium, Pinecrest High School, 250 Voit Gilmore Road, Southern Pines. Tickets are $20-$33, visit www.ncsymphony.org.
Music Open Jam Session
The Moore County Senior Enrichment Center presents a musical open jam session led by Bruce Olin on Friday, Feb. 4, at 10 a.m., at 8040 U.S. 15-501, two miles north of the Pinehurst Traffic Circle.
Pop-Up Valentine’s Event
The Market Collective presents a pop-up Valentine’s event at Revive Spa and Lash on Friday, Feb. 4, 4:30 p.m., at 650 SW Broad St., Southern Pines.
Pour It On Opening Night
Featuring alcohol ink and fluid acrylic art, opening night for Pour It On is sponsored by the Artists League of the Sandhills on Friday, Feb. 4, 5-7 p.m., at 129 Exchange St., in downtown Aberdeen.
Fur-ever Yours Valentine’s Gala
Caring Hearts for Canines presents its 2022 Fur-ever Yours Valentine’s Gala on Friday, Feb. 4, 6 - 9 p.m. at Pinehurst Resort, 1 Carolina Vista Drive. Women wear red, men in red tie/bow tie. Tickets are $60, purchase online at www.caringheartsforcanines.com.
Sunrise Live Theatrical Production
She Kills Monsters, a drama-comedy play, presented by Sunrise Theater Friday, Feb. 4-Sunday, Feb. 6. Tickets are $30 VIP, $25 reserved and $20 students. For information or tickets, visit www.sunrisetheater.com or call (910) 692-3611.
Polar Plunge
The Southern Pines Ruck Club sponsors a Polar Plunge event on Saturday, Feb. 5, 9 a.m., at Reservoir Park, 300 Reservoir Park Dr., Southern Pines. PT and a four-mile ruck follows. Bring a change of clothes and enjoy hot cocoa or coffee at the finish line.
Girl Scout Cookie Release Party
Southern Pines Brewing has created four different Girl Scout cookie-inspired beers. The release party kicks off at noon, Saturday, Feb. 5, 565 Air Tool Dr. Southern Pines.
The Ladysticks Show
Check out the family-friendly, live cooking musical show featuring Ladysticks on Saturday, Feb. 5, at 7:30 p.m., at BPAC, Owens Auditorium, on the campus of Sandhills Community College. Purchase tickets at TicketMeSandhills.com.
Live Music with Abigail Dowd
The Neon Rooster hosts singer/songwriter Abigail Dowd on Saturday, Feb. 5, at 8 p.m., at 114 Knight Street, in downtown Aberdeen.
Cars and Coffee
Sandhills Motoring Club will host a Cars and Coffee event on Sunday, Feb. 6, 9 a.m., at The Roast Office, 95 Cherokee Road, Pinehurst.
Basic Orienteering
Join a ranger at Weymouth Woods-Sandhills Nature Preserve to learn the basics of finding your way with a compass on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2 p.m. The course will be off-trail, long pants and closed toe shoes are recommended. No cost to participate.
Given to Go
Given Memorial Library and Elliott’s on Linden present a Taste of North Carolina on Tuesday, Feb. 8, pick up 5:30-6:30 p.m. Menu features a petite seasonal salad, sage and prosciutto wrapped roasted chicken breast, and goat cheese cheesecake with raspberry sauce for dessert. Tickets are $27 per meal, to purchase contact Tufts Archives at (910) 295-3642 or email giventufts@gmail.com.
